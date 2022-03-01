Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Union Grove advances with victory over Park

UNION GROVE — On a night when Tyson Skalecki's shot wasn't dropping, he refused to allow his confidence to erode. After all, this kid has been playing long enough to know if was just a matter of time.

"Keep shooting," he said of his philosophy. "Don't worry — they're going to fall soon. After halftime, I just locked in."

By the end of the night, the 6-foot-6 senior forward had 30 points and 15 rebounds. And his Union Grove High School boys basketball team had defeated Park 72-53 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

But that's not all. Skalecki also broke the program's single-season scoring record of 477 points, which was set by Jerry Christiansen during the 1954-55 season. Skalecki has 507 points after his third 30-point effort of the season.

Oh, and then there's this: Skalecki has accepted an offer to play for Carroll University, an NCAA Division III program in Waukesha.

Not a bad little stretch for Skalecki, who will lead the Broncos (15-10) in a regional semifinal Friday night against Burlington (16-8) at Burlington.

"I'm proud of myself and thankful for all the opportunities I've been blessed with — especially my teammates and the coaches," Skalecki said. "I could not have done it without them. I cannot give enough credit to them, They helped me do so much."

In what is believed to be the first boys basketball game between Union Grove and Park, which dropped down to Division 2 this season, the Broncos rode on the backs of Skalecki and Zac Montgomery, a 6-4 junior forward who matched his career high with 24 points.

Skalecki had 13 points at halftime before scoring 17 in the second half.

"Tyson did a great job," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "At halftime, we talked about not settling for threes and trying to get layups and getting to the rack a little bit. I thought he did a good job of that.

"He was patient, he didn't really force any shots, we moved the ball pretty well and got him some open looks."

Park coach Tray Allen was expecting such a performance from Skalecki, who averages 19.5 points per game. Montgomery, who averages 8.1 points per game, was more of a surprise.

"He kind of shocked me," Allen said. "Coming in, we were worried about 33 (Skalecki) and their point guard (Owen Nowak) did a real good job keeping the pace. We knew about Montgomery, but I didn't think he would come out and have 24. That was a surprise.

"He stepped up and made some big shots and big plays to help them get this win."

As dominant as Skalecki was, he singled out Montgomery.

"Montgomery had an amazing game," Skalecki said. "We started feeding him the ball in the post in the first half and he was getting buckets. They could not stop him. They did not have an answer for him.

"We kept feeding him and he kept playing his game and becoming more confident. He's a great player and he can do that every single night."

But even with Skalecki and Montgomery combining 75% of Union Grove's points, Park (4-21) appeared up for this challenge much of the night. Despite entering the game with a 15-game losing streak, the Panthers were within 47-45 as late as 6:57 to play.

But then Nowak scored on a layup after a steal to give Union Grove a 49-45 lead. Seconds later, he scored inside to extend the lead to 51-45.

From that point, Skalecki and Montgomery combined to score 19 points as the Broncos gradually pulled away.

"We went on a roll and we just kept going," said Montgomery, who went 9 for 14 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds. "I think our chemistry was really good and we just kept rolling."

For the night, Union Grove went 24 for 56 from the floor, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and 20 for 22 from the free-throw line. Jack Lee went 6 for 6, Montgomery 5 for 5 and Skalecki 7 for 8.

It was a dramatically different story for Park. The Panthers went 18 for 52 from the floor, including 4 for 25 from 3-point range. They also went 13 for 23 from the free-throw line.

Allen, who has been forced to juggle his lineup much of the season because of academic issues with key players, felt his team simply ran out of gas.

"We were riding with like five or six guys the whole year due to what was going on," Allen said. "They played a tight game the whole way and I think our guys just ran out of energy late in the game."

Junior KMareon Mayweather led Park with 17 points and Isaiah Robinson, who has started most of the season as a freshman, added 16.

Union Grove, which ended a three-game losing streak Tuesday night, faces a difficult assignment with Burlington as the Broncos pursue their first regional championship since 1983.

Burlington defeated Union Grove 42-39 at Union Grove Jan. 7 and 52-38 at Burlington Feb. 18.

"We've had a mindset that we were going to win this game just to play them again," Skalecki said. "Burlington's a great team. We know that, obviously. We're going to have to stay locked in before play them on Friday.

"It's going to be a good game."

