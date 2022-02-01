Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Streaking Horlick stuns Franklin

RACINE — On Dec. 28, these guys were 0-7.

Add in the previous season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had lost 16 of their previous 17 games as of that night.

And now look at the Horlick High School boys basketball team.

The Rebels were celebrating on the John R. Belden Fieldhouse Court Tuesday night after stunning Franklin 59-56 in a Southeast Conference after recovering from a 20-6 deficit early in the game.

It was the first SEC loss of the season for the Sabers (13-3, 7-1), who routed Horlick 84-56 on Dec. 17.

And it was the eighth victory in 10 games for the Rebels (9-9, 6-4 SEC), who are clearly a different team than the one that limped out of Franklin six weeks ago.

What's going on here?

The short answer is that Horlick didn't have two key players in the first game against Franklin. Starter Zamarion Dyess (nine points Tuesday night) and top reserve Blake Fletcher (seven) both missed that game with injuries.

But the more informed answer has to do with chemistry. In short, the Rebels have been gradually developing it since Dec. 28. There wasn't much of it in the first game against Franklin.

"This game, we were already thinking to beat them because we've playing so well," said senior forward Matt Burnette, who scored a game-high 21 points. "That was the only thought to have.

"So we just came out here and played our type of game. We started off down at first, but then we pulled it together to end the first half."

To be sure, it initially appeared that Franklin would coast to another victory, taking leads of 13-4 and 20-6 midway through the first half. Bur Horlick kept its composure and pulled to within 26-22 at halftime.

And then the Rebels burst out of the gate in the second half with a 16-5 run to keep the Sabers on their heels for the rest of the game.

"The second time, we knew their strengths and weaknesses and we just went off that," said senior guard Jadin Dombrowski, who scored nine points, including a free throw with 6.1 seconds left that gave Horlick a crucial three-point lead (59-56).

One of the big differences in the rematch was Franklin's shooting. In the first game against Horlick, Franklin went 32 for 63, including 16 for 29 from 3-point range. Senior guard Isaac Verges was especially a nemesis, going 9 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, en route to 22 points.

Shooting statistics were not available following Tuesday's game, but Franklin was held to four 3-pointers against Horlick's 2-3 zone, two by Verges (who scored a team-high 17 points).

"I know that we worked extensively on the zone and they extended it a little higher and put pressure on the wings, where we got a lot of our shots in the first game," Franklin coach Tyler Podoll said. "They also made it a little more difficult to enter into that paint area for us to go ahead and kick it out to the wings. So they were much more aggressive compared to the first game.

"I think as with many teams, they were still in the mode of trying to figure out through the COVID season their system, their style of who they are. We were fortunate enough last year to play a full schedule. I think they are now in their identity mode, like they they've figured out who they are."

Even though the Sabers struggled offensively, this is a team that is dangerous from beyond the arc. Going into Tuesday's game, the Sabers had connected on 118 of 315 3-point attempts (33%).

That's why Dombrowski's free throw with 6.1 seconds left was so crucial. it gave the Rebels a 3-point cushion, preventing the Sabres from breaking the Rebels' heart with a trey at the buzzer.

It never came to that. With a second left, Reese Osgood attempted a 3-pointer that was well off the mark. Dombrowski grabbed the ball and jubilantly whipped the ball downcourt as the Rebels broke out into a wild celebration on the court.

Unlike Dec. 28, this team was so alive again.

Unlike Dec. 28, there appears to be plenty of possibilities for the reborn Rebels.

"Obviously, we're playing better basketball at this stage," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. "And we caught them on a night when they didn't shoot over 50% from beyond the arc like they did the first time.

"And we also had tonight Blake Fletcher and Zamarion Dyess, who we didn't have the first time around. The definitely adds rebounding with Blake and the length that Zamarion gives us on top of our zone. Those are two key things and we got that added tonight.

"So it was definitely a tale of two games, really."

Not to mention a tale of two teams, both of which are the Horlick Rebels. One is a distant memory. The other is still arriving as a genuine force.

"If we keep this going, I see us making a deep run in the playoffs," Dombrowski said.

