Watch Now: High school boys basketball: St. Catherine's outlasts Park in long-awaited rematch

RACINE — LaVontay Fenderson, a Racine police officer who was providing security Wednesday night at Park High School, remembers Dec. 27, 2002. Barely, that is.

He was a junior forward for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team. And he scored a career-high 33 points that night in a 65-55 victory over Park in the Holiday Showcase at Horlick.

"I vaguely remember it, but it was like the best game I had," Fenderson said.

Until Wednesday night, that had been the most recent game between St. Catherine's and Park — two Racine schools located just a mile from each other on 12th Street.

In the long-awaited rematch, St. Catherine's used a balanced scoring attack to pull away from Park late in the first half and then hang on for a 73-61 victory.

The Angels (14-8) had lost three of their previous four games, the most recent of which was a 67-64 loss to Prairie Tuesday afternoon at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. But Evan Moherek helped the Angels pull out of their doldrums with a team-high 15 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Nine of his points came in the first half.

"I was shooting when I was open and trying to do my role to win the game," said Moherek, a reserve on the Angels' 2021 WIAA Division 3 championship team.

For first-year St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson, it was just a matter of keeping an even keel after the recent rough stretch. His team had lost those three games by a total of just 12 points and Thompson knew it was just a matter of time before the Angels regained their mojo.

And Thompson needed his players to regain their edge. While Park (4-17) entered the game with an 11-game losing streak and was missing two starters because of academic issues, Thompson knew another tough test awaited his team.

"Park came out and they were prepared," Thompson said. "They came to play and if you know the history in intra-city games in Racine, records don't mean a lot. It's about pride.

"We told the kids to throw the records out the window and just play our brand of basketball. And in the first half, I thought Park's energy was great and they were disciplined."

Possibly because of their game one day earlier on an NBA court, the Angels appeared sluggish much of the night. But with Moherek, Alijah Matthews (14 points) and Dominic Pitts (13) carrying the offensive load, it was enough.

As for Park, coach Tray Allen lauded his players after the game for making a run down the stretch. While the Panthers never mounted a serious challenge, their extreme effort was obvious until the game ended.

"Early in the season, when we got down big, a lot of guys would quit," Allen said. "We've been talking about pride and, today they came out and showed some pride. They were encouraging each other and they fought to the end."

Some of that emotion might have had something to do with the renewal of this rivalry.

"Actually, I've been waiting for this moment since freshman year," said Park senior forward Donte Adams, who scored a game-high 22 points. "The moment finally came. It was a great opportunity playing against a private school for the first time in 20 years and I just tried to take everything in."

This much is certain: It won't take that long again. The renewal of this rivalry was supposed to happen last season at St. Catherine's, but the game was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, the second-year of this arrangement will happen next season at St. Catherine's. And as far as Allen and Thompson is concerned, this is only the beginning.

"Honestly, I've been trying to bring something back here," Allen said. "For our nonconference, I think we should be playing Prairie, (Racine) Lutheran and St. Cat's every year. It's great for the city.

"These kids grow up together, they play AAU together, they're best friends ... I like the competition on the court and off the court. I think it's a really good this game finally happened."

Said Thompson: "It's great for the city of Racine and the community. We just think it's a great opportunity to play all the schools in town. We had two teams in the state tournament last year (St. Catherine's and Prairie) and Racine's a hot bed for basketball. It always is.

"We really want to play every team in the city. We think it helps our kids and prepares us for our tournament. Moreso, it's important for our community."

