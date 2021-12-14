Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Skalecki leads Union Grove past Waterford

UNION GROVE — Take it from Adam Ross when he says he knows a winner when he sees one.

He was a two-way starter on a Union Grove High School football team that had the most success last season in the program's history. And now he's starting for a boys basketball team that is off to a 5-2 start (those two losses were by a total of nine points).

"The team we have this year, we just like to run around and get after it — just like in football," Ross said.

The Broncos' most recent victory came Tuesday night, when they rolled to a 65-41 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Waterford at Union Grove. Tyson Skalecki, playing only about 60% of the game, went 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 24 points.

With a 5-2 record, the Broncos are already within two victories of matching their total from last season, when they finished 7-17. Waterford coach Nick Roeglin knows this is just the start of strong season for Union Grove.

"They don't mess up," Roeglin said. "They don't let the other team dictate how they play. The know what they do well, they know what their strengths are and they play to that.

"They don't do anything flashy, but they do everything incredibly well, which makes them a tough team to defend."

It starts with Skalecki, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who is one of two returning starters for the Broncos (1-1 SLC). Through seven games, he is averaging 22.7 points and has twice reached 30 points.

With a Carroll University scout looking on, Skalecki went 9 for 12 from the floor and was a force both inside and in the paint. After he averaged 15.0 points per game as a junior, Skalecki has clearly become more assertive on the floor.

"Last year, we couldn't help him," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We didn't get a lot of penetration and kicks. This year, he's moving a lot better without the ball, he's curling, he's posting, he's setting screens to get open, so he's just doing a lot more.

"He's shown substantial growth on that end and the other end, as well. He runs the floor and plays pretty good defense this year."

Jack Lee added 10 points and Owen Nowak 10 for the Broncos.

Despite the score, Pettit was impressed by Waterford (1-5, 0-2 SLC), which returned only one starter in Eric Kunze. The Wolverines simply struggled to put the ball through the net, going 15 for 53 (28.3%) from the floor, including 6 for 22 (27.3%) from 3-point range.

"They're doing the right things," Pettit said. "They just had a hard time putting the ball in the hole tonight. And then I think our press in the first half got to them a little bit.

"If they keep doing what they're doing, they're going to be pretty darn good in the end. I told our kids after the game, 'Don't expect them to shoot like this the next time we play them.' They had a lot of open looks in the second half that we didn't defend very well."

Brogan Finnegan, a 6-2 sophomore, was one Waterford player who was getting his shot to fall. He made four of the Wolverines' six 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Kunze added eight points.

But no player on the court made the impact of Skalecki, who is expecting great things this season.

"I think we're going to have a great year," he said. "It's going to be a great season — a season to remember. I think we're going to be one of the Broncos teams to remember all-time because we're that confident."

