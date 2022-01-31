Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Sammie Woodward takes on challenge of coaching boys

But Sammie Woodward never wavered as a first-year assistant coach on The Prairie School boys basketball team. And as the days and weeks passed, she became increasingly comfortable sharing her wealth of wisdom with teenagers who became increasingly convinced she was worth their time.

Of course, Woodward has been worth their time. Who wouldn’t listen to someone who earned fourth-team Associated Press All-State honors at one of the smallest programs in the state and who was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior at Prairie in 2016? Who wouldn’t tune in to someone who was a three-year starter at Carthage College while earning academic All-American honors with a 4.0 grade-point average?

Sure, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff made a cutting-edge choice last summer when he brought in Woodward to join his staff. One simply does not see many female coaches on high school boys basketball benches.

But through her first three months on Atanasoff’s staff, Woodward clearly has proven she belongs. She’s been an asset, not a detriment.

“I would say that some of my teammates were doubtful at first, but once they got a chance to pick her mind, they realized she’s a great coach,” junior guard Kaleb Shannon said.

Not to mention an outstanding athlete who is only 24 and is still in playing condition. In fact, it might have been her prowess on the basketball court that connected with Prairie’s players as much as her knowledge of the game during those crucial first couple of weeks.

Atanasoff recalls a practice early in Prairie’s season when Woodward walked onto the court to do a little practicing of what she was preaching.

“I remember the first day after two days of tryouts,” Atanasoff said. “We put her in charge of her first drill, which was a ballhandling drill. That first day, which was Wednesday, Nov. 17, she started doing examples of what she wanted them to do for ballhandling and you could just kind of see the boys get wide-eyed.

“They were like, ‘Holy cow! This girl knows what she’s doing! She knows what she’s talking about!’ She was doing multiple two-ball drills, through the legs, behind the back, push-pulls, stuff that some of our boys couldn’t even do. And then she would do shooting drills and she would shoot just as good, if not better, than all the boys with the men’s ball.

“I feel from that moment forward, there were no questions asked.”

But why the boys team? Wouldn’t it have been a more natural fit to join first-year Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo on the girls team? Why did Woodward choose to follow in the footsteps of Becky Hammon, a former longtime assistant with the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, and try coaching the opposite sex?

“Jason Atanasoff and I have always had a good relationship and I really admire how he works with his student-athletes and really builds his relationships with them,” Woodward said. “I just thought I could learn a different dynamic of coaching from him that I haven’t seen in the past.”

Prairie set a program record for victories last season after going 24-4 and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 championship in La Crosse. A position on Atanasoff’s staff opened last summer when Ryan Thompson left to replace Nick Bennett as coach of defending WIAA 3 champion St. Catherine’s.

One day, as Atanasoff was considering replacements, Woodward appeared as his door. After serving for one season as a graduate assistant coach under Tim Bernero at Carthage, Woodward felt she was prepared to take this unusual step.

She also wanted to earn money to continue her pursuit at Carthage of a masters degree in education with an emphasis in sports leadership. Why not go back to where she first established herself in basketball, gain a part-time position in Admissions and perhaps put her foot in the door for a fulltime job at Prairie?

“With Sammie, she actually approached me,” Atanasoff said. “I thought she might want to try girls. She had such a nice career here playing for Melody Owsley and we were going through a coaching change with Abby Jaramillo, but she specially wanted to coach with me and (assistant) Jersey Eickhorst and I didn’t think twice about it.

“She was a very good player and she was a gym rat her whole life. The thought of her being a female never even crossed my mind.”

Considering Prairie graduated several key players from last year’s team, including All-State forward Antuan Nesbitt (who recently transferred from Northern Michigan to Carthage), Woodward has had ample opportunity to teach.

The Hawks are 7-9 and have lost three of their last four games. But Woodward has stayed the course, patiently watching practices every afternoon in a low-key manner and offering occasional suggestions on a team that includes two freshmen and two sophomores.

Yelling is not her style. Connecting with players with sound advice is. That’s what Bernero saw during the one season Woodward was on his staff.

“Sammie was consistent in her work ethic as a player and that carried over to her as a coach,” Bernero wrote in an email. “She absorbs information and is a willing learner, which helps you learn about different ways to help your players. She’s also very driven to succeed and a great competitor.”

The challenge for Woodward was winning over her players. She’s starting to believe that she has.

“It’s definitely a different dynamic,” she said. “I think I was a little bit nervous about that, especially being a younger girl who recently graduated from college. I think that was hard, like, ‘How am I going to get their respect?’

“I was working as a graduate assistant at Carthage last year, so I was working with girls who almost saw me as their role model. I knew it was tough, but the kids here are great. We’ve already built great relationships and they’re definitely respecting me more day by day, I think.”

Junior center Ashe Oglesby, Prairie’s leading scorer and rebounder, can attest to that.

“She helps our team a lot,” he said. “She was probably a little more hesitant to speak her mind. but as the season’s gone on, I feel she’s given her opinion a lot more. I really like what she’s brought to our team and I’m happy she’s here.”

So is Eickhorst, a holdover on Atanasoff’s staff who is close with Woodward.

“They’ve never given her a hard time and if they would have, they would have heard from either Jason or I,” Eickhorst said. “She has an excellent basketball mind and she knows what she’s talking about.”

Where does Woodward hope this position could take her?

“i haven’t thought too much about it,” she said. “I do think that one day I’ll be a head coach of some sort. I’m not sure if it’s going to be one the men’s side or the women’s side.”

