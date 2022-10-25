RACINE — The irony was not lost on Casey Robbins.

It was on the evening of Sept. 7, 2010 when Robbins, a senior linebacker for the Horlick High School football team, tore his right ACL while trying to tackle Park quarterback Jordan Payne (he went on to tear the same ACL two more times).

The irony? Robbins has just been hired as Park’s new boys basketball coach.

“It’s kind of cool and crazy at the same time,” said the 29-year-old Robbins, a physical education teacher at Horlick. “I honestly never thought I would be at Park. But at the end of the day, you can’t pass up an opportunity like that.”

The position opened when Tray Allen, Park’s coach since 2019, left to replace the retired Duncan Cortez at the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. Robbins, a 2011 Horlick graduate, served as top assistant to Jason Treutelaar on Horlick’s bench since 2017.

The scarlet and gray colors of Horlick still flow through Robbins’ veins, which caused him to think long and hard about accepting the position.

“At first, before I accepted this position, I didn’t know what to think,” Robbins said. “It’s probably one of the hardest decisions I ever made. I was going back and forth and (Park athletic director) Joe Miller gave me 24 hours.

“I really didn’t make my decision until about five minutes before I called him.”

Now that Robbins is on board, he will have plenty to do.

Park, hindered by academic issues last season, finished 4-21. The Panthers were 4-5 on Jan. 17, but then lost their final 16 games of the season.

Still. Robbins is encouraged. Isiah Robinson, a 5-foot-8 guard, led Park in scoring (10.2) as a freshman last season. Among the other returnees are K’Marion Mayweather (8.6), a 5-10 guard, Braden Burgher (5.6), a 6-3 junior forward, and Tyvon Cade (4.6), a 5-9 senior guard.

“They were young last year,” Robbins said. “When I looked at their roster, I think they graduated one or two. So I think they have talent. It’s just been brewing. Our city always goes in that cycle. One year, it’ll be Case, one year it’ll be Park, one year it’ll be Horlick.

“Maybe it’s Park turn.”

Robbins plans to maximize his team by by pushing defense. That was his specialty as a 5-foot-11 junior guard at Horlick during the 2009-10 season, when he appeared in 18 games with four starts. After injuring his knee during the 2010 football season, he was only able to make a ceremonial start at the end of his senior season.

“If you ask any coach about me when I played, it was just playing hard all the time,” he said. “I wasn’t going to put up big numbers and you would probably never see me in the paper.

“But I loved defense. That’s what fired me up. I wanted to make everyone uncomfortable.”

Treutelaar, Horlick’s coach since 2003, feels he’s losing an invaluable sidekick now that Robbins is moving on to its ancient rival.

“He’s been around the game for quite a long time,” Treutelaar said. “I think the sky’s the limit for this young man. He’s done a great job with the guys here at Horlick for a number of years, I know he’s built a great rapport with a lot of our players, he’s done a lot with individual development and he’s had a big influence on the things we do schematically on the floor.

“I think he’s ready for this position and I’m sure he’ll do a great job at Park.”

During his interview with Park, Robbins stressed how he wanted to build the program by stressing a family atmosphere with his players. That was something that especially appealed to Miller.

“Casey spoke highly about family and making sure that your programs are treated as such,” Miller said. “We preach that here at Park We live it every day and speaking about the family base was something that was really important.

“The other thing he spoke about was education-based athletics and that’s a big part of what we do. It goes beyond just the X’s and O’s of the game.”

Robbins is married to Eden, a 2013 Horlick graduate who is a nurse at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. They have a daughter, Remi, who is 7 months old.