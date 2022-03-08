Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Rebuilding St. Catherine's exceeds expectations

RACINE — How to extend a dynasty in six not-so-easy steps:

• Find a former freshman coach, Ryan Thompson, who went 251-47 with 18 conference championships in 20 seasons to rebuild this team.

• Dust off a diamond in the rough in Alijah Matthews, who was buried on the depth chart of the WIAA Division 3 champion St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team last season and make him the floor leader.

• Welcome back Davion Thomas, who missed most of last season with a dislocated right shoulder.

• Transform sixth man Domonic Pitts into a consistent inside enforcer.

• Develop Isaiah Wray and Terrion Glass-Barnes, two former JV players, into reliable starters.

• Make someone special out of Evan Moherek, who went from scoring four baskets as a sophomore to a 3-point shooting machine this season.

There you have it. One year after the graduation of almost every player from one of the most talented teams in Racine County history, including the first-team All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, the Angels are making their fourth straight appearance in the sectional tournament.

This team, reconfigured by Thompson, has gone 18-9 heading into Thursday's 7 p.m. sectional semifinal against Walworth Big Foot (17-10) at East Troy High School.

Who could have envisioned this? Even some of St. Catherine's players confess to having had their doubts going into this season.

"We had six, seven seniors leaving after last year and we have a whole new starting lineup starting this year," Thomas said. "I didn't know how we were going to come out this year and we actually did better than I expected. We had some down stretches, but we pushed through those and learned. And now we're at where we are today."

Pitts, who received more minutes last season than any other returnee, also didn't know what this team was capable of accomplishing.

"Honestly, I was thinking that it was definitely going to be a challenge," he said. "It wasn't going to be easy and we knew that from the start. It's all new guys and everyone had to step up. Nothing was easy and it's not going to get any easier with the sectional semifinal coming. But I've just been thinking about certain players who have been working hard behind the scenes."

No one fits that profile more than Matthews, who averaged 1.7 points in 17 games this season. The son of former Racine Raiders running back James Matthews stepped right into the role of floor leader, averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Perhaps what's most impressive about Matthews is that he was willing to wait his turn on what had been a remarkably deep team and start for just one season. That kind of commitment is becoming increasingly rare in a sports world that is becoming more about instant gratification.

"It was hard not being able to play last year because, honestly, that was the first time in my whole life when that happened," Matthews said. "But seeing who I was behind, it was more like, 'I'm going to take this as a learning experience and see what I can get better at because everybody needs improvement.

"I knew my time was coming because thy were all graduating, so I just took last year's learning experience so I could really shine this year."

Also shining this season has been Thomas, an exceptional athlete who averaged 19.8 yards for his 49 receptions as a wide receiver on St. Catherine's football last fall. Despite being just 6-foot, Thomas leads the Angels in rebounding (7.9) and is their fourth-leading scorer (10.2 points).

"He can guard anyone on the floor, he can take the ball to the hoop, he can step out and shoot — he had five threes in one of our regional games — and he get gets eight or nine rebounds per game," Thompson said.

The 6-4 Pitts averages 12.9 points and 7.0 points as the Angels' inside presence. Moherek, is shooting better than 40% from 3-point range and averages 10.7 points per game.

Glass-Barnes, whose sister, Jasonya, was a freshman sensation on the Prairie girls 24-3 team this season, has been a steady presence in the backcourt. Wray has been invaluable as an inside presence.

"I think that it's a tough group of guys that have had to kind of wait their turn," Greendale Martin Luther coach Paul Wollersheim said. "At most schools, probably a number of those guys would have been playing the last year or two. And they got to watch a group of really talented, tough-nosed basketball players win a state championship.

"It's kind of the Aaron Rodgers story. They waited their turn, they were pretty good basketball players in their own right and there's a toughness and understanding of how to do things the right way. The tradition at St. Cat's helps a ton, as well."

But maybe without the right man running the show, these players wouldn't have developed as well as they have. The program suffered a huge blow when Nick Bennett, the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin last season, decided not to return. But just the right man was waiting in the wings.

That's the 45-year-old Thompson, a reserve for Case in the early 1990s who was freshman coach for St. Catherine's from 1995-2017. All but the last season was under the now retired Bob Letsch, who frequently raved about Thompson's coaching ability.

That opinion is shared by longtime Prairie coach Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff. When Thompson was on Atanasoff's staff during the 2020-21 season, Prairie set a program record for victories (24-4) and advanced to its first WIAA Division 4 championship game.

Upon taking over for Bennett, Thompson has surrounded himself with proven assistants. Among them are Steve McWhorter, the 2010 All-Racine County Player of the Year who started on St. Catherine's state championship teams in 2009 and '10, and Robby Collum, who started on Case's 1999 state championship team.

There's also Jeff Pulda, a starter on St. Catherine's undefeated 1971 state championship team who helps at practices on occasion.

"First and foremost, you have to give Ryan and his staff a ton of credit," Atanasoff said. "Replacing a highly successful coach isn't easy to begin with. Couple that with graduating all five seniors and that can be pretty darn intimidating.

"Had I not worked with Ryan last year, I likely would share the thoughts I'm sure plenty of people had — this guy is going to have a tough first year or two before getting the ship back on track. But, there were zero doubts in my mind that St. Cats would have a good year when Ryan accepted the job. He's been around the high school game for 25 years at all different levels and knows the game inside and out.

"Far more important than that, in my opinion, is he connects with his players and develops relationships with them. I think that is what we potentially admire about each other the most — the lifelong relationships we build with our players that eventually become friendships."

One of many friendships has been developed between Thompson Tristan Ropiak, a junior reserve.

"I've known him for awhile," Ropiak said, "and he's said, 'You're really good. Just focus on getting better.' Coming into this year, he's made us better and me better as a player and a teammate. Everyone else is so much better."

This could be the start of another glorious chapter with a St. Catherine's program that has won 15 state championships since 1958. After all, Thompson will graduate only Matthews among his rotation players from this year's team.

Pulda is among those who has strong convictions about where this program is heading under Thompson.

"He's so innovative and creative," Pulda said. "He's continuing our tradition that we've had over the last 50 years. He's respects that so much and he's learned so much that he's just bringing that to the table now."

