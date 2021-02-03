WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Prairie hosts Horlick in a feel-good story

"I thought what Jason was able to do to reschedule this game in the situation we were in was just great," said Treutelaar, whose team did not hold its first practice of the season until Jan. 19, at which point Prairie was already 10-2. "They have a very full schedule and they easily could have said they couldn't play.

"I just thought it was a class act on his part and The Prairie School in general to be able to host this and to also do this for Park and Case, too. I think that speaks volumes about what they're about over here at The Prairie School and what Jason's about in terms of giving people opportunities."

Atanasoff, whose 16-2 team is ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, was only too happy to do his part. Horlick actually opened its season Tuesday with a 69-57 loss to Case in Mount Pleasant, but this was an opportunity for the Rebels to salvage another game in a season that is rapidly winding down.

"The score is irrelevant tonight," Atanasoff said. "To be able to help Horlick out and get them an additional game and to also be able to host Park and Case, those kids deserve to play as much as anyone else.