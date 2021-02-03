WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Prairie hosts Horlick in a feel-good story

WIND POINT — As the final seconds on the Johnson Athletic Center scoreboard ticked down Wednesday night, Jason Treutelaar didn't care that his Horlick High School boys basketball team was about to lose 86-52.
That wasn't the point on this night.
The point is that a lot of student-athletes who has been aching to play during a season that had been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic got that opportunity.
And Treutelaar wanted to let Prairie athletic director and boys basketball coach Jason Atanasoff know how he felt. So he walked over to Atanasoff, who was talking to his players near the Prairie bench after the game, to thank him profusely for working Horlick into his schedule.
Treutelaar then briefly addressed the Prairie players, saying, "Good luck in the tournament, guys. We'll be pulling for you."
Those words came from Treutelaar's heart.
Atanasoff did more than squeeze in Horlick during a time when he might have preferred resting his players with the regionals approaching. He allowed Case and Park to play in the old Prairie fieldhouse during his game against Horlick.
It almost shaped up as home games for Horlick, Park and Case, who are prohibited from playing within Racine's city limits because of COVID-19 restrictions. With Prairie located in nearby Wind Point, all three schools got to play within about six miles of their respective fieldhouses.
"I thought what Jason was able to do to reschedule this game in the situation we were in was just great," said Treutelaar, whose team did not hold its first practice of the season until Jan. 19, at which point Prairie was already 10-2. "They have a very full schedule and they easily could have said they couldn't play.
"I just thought it was a class act on his part and The Prairie School in general to be able to host this and to also do this for Park and Case, too. I think that speaks volumes about what they're about over here at The Prairie School and what Jason's about in terms of giving people opportunities."
Atanasoff, whose 16-2 team is ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, was only too happy to do his part. Horlick actually opened its season Tuesday with a 69-57 loss to Case in Mount Pleasant, but this was an opportunity for the Rebels to salvage another game in a season that is rapidly winding down.
"The score is irrelevant tonight," Atanasoff said. "To be able to help Horlick out and get them an additional game and to also be able to host Park and Case, those kids deserve to play as much as anyone else.
"So we were just happy to be able to help out. We know those coaches well, we know the athletic directors well, our administrator, Dr. Nat Coffman, was nice enough to say yes and we were just thrilled to be able to host all three Unified Schools."
The game was another showcase for Prairie senior forward Antuan Nesbitt, who scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half and also had nine rebounds and eight assists. In his last two games, which also includes a 70-53 victory over Racine Lutheran Tuesday night, Nesbitt has gone 23 for 25 from the floor.
"They use him really well," said Horlick sophomore forward Blake Fletcher, who scored 10 points. "He gets to the hoop well and finishes well. I mean, they were finishing every shot they were taking."
Said Nesbitt: "I'm really confident. I just play within our offense and pick my spots. I take shots I'm comfortable taking."
Asanjai Hunter scored 15 points for Prairie and Kody Krekling also had 15 — 12 in the first half.
But on this night, individual performances were secondary to the good vibes that were in the Johnson Athletic Center.
"It was a blessing," said Horlick senior forward Anaan Houston, who scored a team-high 13 points, nine in the first half. "You've always got to play like it's your last game and we tried to do that tonight."
Nesbitt was just as happy seeing some fellow student-athletes from the county share the court with him.
"I know it was tough for them not to be able to play," he said. "The Racine Unified teams were looking to play and they didn't get to right away. They came out ready to play and they were in good shape. They ran a lot of offense.