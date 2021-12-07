Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Pitts leads St. Catherine's past Racine Lutheran

RACINE — Domonic Pitts understood his role as a 6-foot-4 sophomore last season.

And that was to get summoned off the bench as needed, bang around inside, grab a few rebounds and more or less allow his superstar teammates to do what they did best.

One year later, Pitts has emerged from the background and into prominence.

Transitioning flawlessly into a starter, the junior had 24 points — 15 points in the first half — and six rebounds in the Angels' 62-49 Metro Classic Conference victory over Racine Lutheran Tuesday night in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. Not too shabby for someone who averaged 3.4 points per game last season.

What's more, he was able to perform in a venue that was dark all of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lights have been switched on once again this season, just as Pitts has been.

"I've been working my whole life for this moment," Pitts said. "Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing on the St. Cat's floor. Now that the chance is here, I'm ready for it. I can't wait."

Neither can Thompson.

"Domonic is a high-character kid," Thompson said. "He works really hard and he keeps the Lord at the center of his life. We're leaning on him a lot because he's the most experienced guy.

"Our biggest challenge is learning how to close out games and he helps us. He protects the rim for us and, every game, he guards the other team's best player. That's real nice to have."

It took awhile to get used to this new era. Gone was Jeff Christensen, Lutheran's coach the previous 33 seasons who became the 29th man in Wisconsin to win 500 games. Gone was Nick Bennett, named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin last season after leading St. Catherine's to a 28-1 record and the WIAA Division 3 championship.

And gone were stalwart players from both teams the likes of Tyrese Hunter, Kamari McGee, Jameer Barker, Brady Wilks and Jackson Woodward.

At first, it appeared Justin Hullum — Christensen's successor — had his team poised to defeat St. Catherine's for the first time since March 4, 2016.

Firing crisp passes and coming up with loose balls in the early going, Lutheran (2-2) took a 13-7 lead went on to take an 18-11 advantage. But starting with about eight minutes left in the half, Gavin Zawicki — Lutheran's only returning starter — and Eric Ibarra left the game with two fouls each.

With two team leaders on the bench, the Crusaders started to unravel.

"Those are our two captains," Hullum said. "When you take your two captains out and you take that leadership off the floor, it really hurt us."

Said Pitts: "Those guys are good players. We knew coming into the game that Gavin and Eric were guys we had to key in on and those guys getting into foul trouble obviously helped us."

Pitts scored 13 of his points during the final eight minutes of the first half and the Angels (3-2) charged into a 27-21 halftime lead. They kept the pressure on in the second half as other players followed Pitts' lead.

Alijah Matthews, who also saw varsity minutes last season, added 14 points on 7 of 11 shooting. Davion Thomas-Kumpula, though just 6-0, grabbed 14 rebounds to go along with his 10 points. And Evan Moherek, who connected on 2 of 3 3-point attempts, chipped eight points.

Sure, St. Catherine's graduated all of its starters last year. But there is still talent on the this team. And for the first time in several seasons, St. Catherine's roster is comprised entirely of juniors and seniors.

"I think we're capable of doing big things this year," Matthews said. "Honestly, we are a little inexperienced, but I think we're going to be just fine. We'll probably make a playoff run."

Meanwhile, a new rivalry is starting between Thompson and Hullum, who are longtime friends.

"Ryan and I have a history," Hullum said. "We started coaching together when we were 18 years old. "We played on the same Optimist team when we were in grade school. We were playground leaders together.

"I have a ton of respect for Ryan and I just wish him the best."

Thompson returned the compliment.

"Watching them on tape, they are very well coached, they play within themselves, they do a nice job running their patterns, they play good team basketball, they don't dribble too much and they can make you pay when they get open looks.

"We had our hands full. We knew we couldn't just show up and get a win tonight. We had to do a few things to get them a little uncomfortable and disrupt them a little bit and sometimes it works out for you."

Nick Yohn, a 6-4 senior, led Lutheran with 21 points and eight rebounds. Zawicki had 10 points and Julian Ramsey eight.

