WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Nesbitt scores career-high 32 points for Prairie

"I'm a lot more active this year," Nesbitt said. "I was working with a coach and he told me that I need to pick up my motor. We worked on playing hard every play, no matter what happens. It's translated this year to me being a lot more active on every part of the court."

Alex Johnson, a senior forward who went 9 for 10 from the floor and had 20 points and eight rebounds for Union Grove, sure respected the player Nesbitt has become.

"He's strong and if he gets past you, you've got to get a lot of help," Johnson said. "You've got to be strong and you've got to try and take the charge because you're not going to be able to meet him at the rim. No one on our team can meet him at the rim."

Meanwhile, Atanasoff was impressed by Union Grove, which graduated its three leading scorers from last season — Collin Long, Sam Rampulla and Noah Hilardes.

While the Broncos struggled against Prairie's press, they showed resiliency, outscoring the Hawks 15-9 during one stretch in the second half.

"The fact is, they lost their top three scorers and this is this first game," Atanasoff said. "I was quite impressed, actually, with some of his (Pettit's) guards and I think once Dave gets them in practice for a couple more weeks, they're going to be a solid team in the Southern Lakes Conference.