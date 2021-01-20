WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: McGee leads St. Catherine's to 40th straight victory

The question put to Jason Atanasoff was purely hypothetical.
The Prairie School boys basketball coach was asked what he would tell an opposing coach seeking advice on how to stop St. Catherine's come tournament time.
Of course, Atanasoff wouldn't betray St. Catherine's or any other Metro Classic Conference team by offering any help. But after Prairie lost to St. Catherine's 80-43 Tuesday night at the Johnson Athletic Center, Atanasoff did have a morsel to pass along — in jest, of course.
"I might say, 'If you get the lead, stall!,' he said with a chuckle.
It was more of the same old dominance for the Angels (15-0, 9-0 MCC), who are unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. They also won their 40th consecutive game Tuesday night.
Kamari McGee scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four steals and three assists. And he was pulled for the rest of the game with 7:21 to play.
The UW-Green Bay recruit was so effective that it didn't even matter that Tyrese Hunter, his All-State backcourt mate, only scored two points in the first half. It wasn't that Hunter was being stopped. It's just that McGee carried the load on this night.
"It's just knowing we have a lot of guys who can go off on any night," said Hunter, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. "When a team is focusing on me, we have other guys who can go off. Having Kam in the backcourt who can distribute and do the things I do, that means a lot to me."
McGee, who willingly plays a secondary role to Hunter but still earned fourth-team Associated Press All-State honors as a junior, seemed possessed Tuesday night. Not only was he assertive all over the floor, he helped limit Antuan Nesbitt, Prairie's leading scorer, to 11 points — nearly seven fewer than his average.
"We ask him to guard Antuan Nesbitt, one of the best guards in the area, so he's got to be absolutely intense on defense," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "And then there's the way he's performed on offense. He's worked so hard on his shot and his rhythm that it's paying off."
Did McGee have any inkling that it was going to be his night? Nope. He just stepped up, just as so many of his teammates have this season.
"It just worked out that way," he said. "The way the game started, we all came ready out of the gate, so anybody could have had a night like that. I came out with a lot of energy. Everybody on the team was ready.
"We hold each other to high standards. We work hard at practice and us working hard in practice like that really boosts our confidence. The winning comes with the hard work we put in."
Making Tuesday's victory all the more impressive is that is came against one of the most talented Division 4 teams in the state. Led by Nesbitt, a Northern Michigan recruit, the Hawks (10-2, 9-2 MCC) are ranked second in Division 4 in the AP state poll.
But for the second time this season, they had no answers for the Angels. After losing to St. Catherine's 67-51 Dec. 17 on this same floor, Prairie struggled even more in the rematch.
But considering St. Catherine's went 11 for 19 from 3-point range, any opponent would struggle. And with only Kody Krekling (14 points) and Nesbitt scoring in double figures, the Hawks couldn't keep pace.
Prairie went just 9 for 30 from 2-point range and 6 for 18 from 3-point range.
"When you're playing St. Catherine's, you have to pick your poison," Atanasoff said. "We were hoping to make them beat us from outside on contested looks. Unfortunately, both times we played them, they shot well. It was Jameer Barker the first time and Kamari tonight.
"And when you shoot as poorly as we did against the top-ranked team in Division 3 and a top three or four team overall, that's a recipe for disaster."
Barker added 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist for the Angels. Marcel Tyler had six points and seven rebounds.
And then there was that team defense. Bob Letsch, Bennett's predecessor as St. Catherine's coach, even approached him after the game to complement him for how well the Angels played defense.
"Jason has got a good basketball team," Bennett said. "Defensively, in the second half especially, we were pretty engaged, we were pretty locked in, we were getting to shooters and kept them out of the paint.