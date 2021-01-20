WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: McGee leads St. Catherine's to 40th straight victory

The question put to Jason Atanasoff was purely hypothetical.

The Prairie School boys basketball coach was asked what he would tell an opposing coach seeking advice on how to stop St. Catherine's come tournament time.

Of course, Atanasoff wouldn't betray St. Catherine's or any other Metro Classic Conference team by offering any help. But after Prairie lost to St. Catherine's 80-43 Tuesday night at the Johnson Athletic Center, Atanasoff did have a morsel to pass along — in jest, of course.

"I might say, 'If you get the lead, stall!,' he said with a chuckle.

It was more of the same old dominance for the Angels (15-0, 9-0 MCC), who are unanimously ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. They also won their 40th consecutive game Tuesday night.

Kamari McGee scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 27 points on 11-for-16 shooting, along with four rebounds, four steals and three assists. And he was pulled for the rest of the game with 7:21 to play.

The UW-Green Bay recruit was so effective that it didn't even matter that Tyrese Hunter, his All-State backcourt mate, only scored two points in the first half. It wasn't that Hunter was being stopped. It's just that McGee carried the load on this night.