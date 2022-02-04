Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Horlick defeats Park behind Long's 33 points

RACINE — During a lackluster first half Friday night, this was about the size of this high school boys basketball game:

Horlick appeared flat after upsetting Franklin Tuesday night and facing the prospect of a rematch against powerful city rival Case this Tuesday.

And Park had nothing to lose after three starters were suspended for the rest of the season because of academic issues earlier this week.

But then along came Darrien Long to settle the issue.

Horlick's 6-foot-5 senior forward scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half to energize the Rebels in their 78-66 Southeast Conference victory in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse. Long matched his career-high point total, which he had Jan. 28 in a 75-65 victory at Kenosha Tremper.

After a sluggish first half by both teams, Long energized the crowd with three spectacular dunks in the second half, two of which came on alley-oop passes.

"His athleticism allows him to be able to get to the rim and he's doing a much better job of finishing, as he did with some of those dunks he had tonight," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.

Said Park coach Tray Allen, "I don't know why we keep getting the other team's best player on their best night, but once I saw him making a couple, I was like, 'Here we go.' He's a great player, a good kid and super athletic. He can score inside and outside."

Matt Burnette, a senior forward, added 22 points, meaning two players accounted for 70.5% of Horlick's points.

"It was the Darrien and Matt show tonight," Treutelaar said.

And the Rebels needed that performance because Park (4-12, 1-8 SEC) was never out of this game. That was largely because of freshman guard Isaiah Robinson, who connected on seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points.

"We really didn't have anything to lose," Robinson said. "We just came in and competed. Win or lose, we were going to play hard because we have a short team right now with a lot of freshmen and sophomores."

Horlick (10-9, 5-4 SEC), which had lost 16 of its previous 17 games dating back to last season after a loss to Waukesha South on Dec. 28, has recovered to win six straight and 10 of its last 12. Friday marked the first time the Rebels have been above .500 since the 2017-18 team finished 13-10.

It's been a different story for Park. The Panthers played without five of their most statistically productive players Tuesday night in an 87-53 loss to Oak Creek. Allen said that night those five would miss the rest of the season because of academic reasons.

But two of those five — sophomore forward Brayden Burgher and junior guard KMareon Mayweather — played against Horlick, although neither started. Allen said they were allowed back because they completed schoolwork after Tuesday's game.

To help fill the gap from the other losses, Allen promoted two freshmen — 6-4 freshman Jaxson Moss and 5-8 guard Jacob Freeman. Moss scored eight points in his first varsity appearance.

With Robinson leading the way, Park never backed down from Horlick despite entering the game with a six-game losing streak. In fact, the Panthers briefly took a 16-15 lead with 4:46 left in the first half after Mayweather made a free throw.

"They did a nice job defensively taking some things away from us and we did come out flat," Treutelaar said. "That was my biggest concern coming into this one because you come off a big one and we all know what's coming up on Tuesday.

"But we have to stay focused because records mean nothing when Park and Horlick play. They play their tails off for Tray Allen. He gets them organized and he does a great job of getting the most out of the players he has."

But in the end, Park was no match for a revitalized Long in the second half. Scoring inside and on jumpers, Long put on a show while Burnette scored 12 of his 22 points in the final 18 minutes.

"In the first half, we didn't have any dunks or great plays to boost the energy," Long said. "So we started pushing the ball, getting a few dunks and have the momentum rise up. When the momentum rises, the team rises.

"I had some dunks, that made the team go and then we were scoring in transition and getting back on defense. We just held our heads high."

A major test for the vastly improved Rebels awaits Tuesday, when they have their rematch against Case. In the first game between the two schools Jan. 7, Case rolled to a 78-52 victory at Horlick. Case beat Kenosha Tremper 97-57 on Friday.

"I feel we're confident," Long said. "In the first game against them, we were still a team in training. We had to get the experience and the chemistry, but we're comfortable with ourselves now and we're going to give them a run for their money."

Added Treutelaar: "We hope we can keep it closer. We know that their pressure and athleticism can give us problems. We're going to have to value the ball and, defensively, keep them from penetrating the paint and getting the wide-open looks.

"It's going to be a tough task."

