Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Defending champion St. Catherine's loses

EAST TROY — Going on 30 minutes after their season came to an end Thursday night, members of the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team began trickling out of their locker room.

With red eyes and dazed looks, they slowly made their way to the team bus for the long trip back to Racine. The 35-mile journey trip probably felt more like 350 to these crestfallen kids.

The Angels had just lost to Walworth Big Foot 51-49 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at East Troy High School, but it wasn't quite that close. It marked the first time St. Catherine's came up short in the postseason since it lost 78-68 to Greendale Martin Luther on March 7, 2019 at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.

The seniors on this team were freshmen then, so this was a new feeling for them. And it stung something fierce.

"It obviously hurts," first-year St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. "We put a lot into it, so it's supposed to hurt. Losing is part of the deal, too. Obviously, it's not the way we wanted it to go and we lost to the better team tonight.

"Of course, there's a high level of disappointment throughout the locker room. Our hearts go out to our seniors. For most of them, this is going to be the last time they put on a basketball jersey, so it gets emotional."

Call it a successful season for the Angels, who lost all five starters from last year's 28-1 championship team, yet still managed to finish 18-10 while adjusting to a new coach.

But the bar has long ago been raised to such lofty heights for this program. And ending a season without another trophy to bring back to 1200 Park Avenue just doesn't seem right.

In this case, it was against a program that has been on the rise. Big Foot, a member of the Rock Valley Conference, has progressed from 5-18 to 7-18 to 18-10 in Hunter Price's three seasons as coach.

And on Thursday night, the Chiefs rode on the shoulders of 6-foot-3 Gus Foster and 6-5 Tyler Wilson to outlast the Angels. Wilson (16 points) and Foster (15) were able to pound the ball inside against a St. Catherine's defense that often struggled in the post.

Foster, the program's all-time leading scorer who is headed to to UW-Stevens Point, averages 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

"We really couldn't stop what they were doing inside," Thompson said. "With their No. 30 (Foster), is you go big on him, he can step outside and handle the ball and he will shoot it. If you go small on him, then he goes inside and you work like heck to defend it, but then they bring it out, reverse the ball and they get the same look on the other side."

The Angels also struggled offensively. Big Foot, which had been playing a lot of zone during the postseason, played exclusively man-to-man Thursday night and it was effective.

Playing in a packed and deafening East Troy gymnasium, St. Catherine's sometimes struggled against that defense and forced shots.

"This is the best our defense has clicked since I've been here in the last three years," Price said. "We went to man in this game because we felt we had the matchups we wanted to get it done in man."

But St. Catherine's certainly made it interesting for awhile. The Angels trailed 25-19 at halftime, but a 3-pointer by Alijah Matthews with 8:12 to play and a jumper by Davion Thomas 42 seconds later gave them a 35-33 lead. It was the first time they had led since taking a quick 3-2 advantage.

As late a 4:26 to play, St. Catherine's had a 43-41 lead after Matthews made one of two free throws.

But Hudson Torrez responded with a 3-pointer with 3:44 left to give the Chiefs a 44-43 lead and Big Foot stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Matthews sank a long 3-pointer as time expired to make the final score 51-49.

For the 29-year-old Price, it was a watershed moment for his program. While all of the starters from St. Catherine's championship team graduated, defeating a program with this statewide reputation was still a considerable achievement for Price.

"I'll let it all sink in tonight," he said. "It's pretty unbelievable to know where we've been and to know where they've been and to be able to get that win over them is special.

"They're a great program. They have great athletes, they have a really good coach and they just get it. So it's something special."

Special is where Thompson intends to keep St. Catherine's program. With only Matthews graduating among the rotation players, the Angels should be a force again next season.

"The future shines bright," Thompson said. "It was a great year for our underclassmen. We'll take a little time off here and then get ready for a productive offseason."

Matthews led St. Catherine's with 20 points. Thomas added 12 and junior Domonic Pitts had eight.

