Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Case dominates Park for first victory of season

MOUNT PLEASANT — OK, Amari Jedkins concedes, his dunk needs some work.

"I was trying to dunk it too hard, I was too hyper," the 6-foot-8 Case High School basketball forward said after missing four of his five dunk attempts Friday night. "I've just got to calm down."

The Eagles did just that Friday night during their 80-41 Southeast Conference victory over Park in Case's fieldhouse. After starting the season 0-2, Case showed signs of what a team featuring players the likes of Jedkins, Terryon Brumby (18 points each Friday night) and Adrian Bryant (17 points) is capable of this season.

And let's not forget Cam Werner. The junior forward, who grew three inches to 6-7 during the offseason, had six of his eight blocked shots in the first half and also had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"It was just a stellar game from him," Case coach Jake Berce said. "He can go inside and out."

What all this means is that the Eagles could be returning to the form of the 21-4 team in 2019-20 team that was one victory from advancing to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament. And then the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the season.

Case never regained that form after its season finally started last Jan. 27, finishing 4-9. But the Eagles appear to recovering this season, even after an 0-2 start that Berce said is deceptive.

"Our two first games were against solid opponents, one of them being Brookfield Central after playing 12 hours earlier," said Berce, referring to a 79-74 loss to Verona Nov. 26 and an 86-68 loss to Brookfield Central Nov. 27. "We were expecting to have really competitive games last weekend and we fell short, but we learned something. And we're going to use that in the conference season.

"We have a group of talented individuals who need to come together."

Missed dunks aside, no one was more impressive Friday night than Jedkins, who was playing with a heavy heart. His uncle, Marvin Chones (the brother of Racine native and longtime NBA player Jim Chones), died at the age of 65 Nov. 24 in Indiana. Jedkins will be attending his funeral in Racine Monday.

"He's been a big part of my basketball life," Jedkins said. "He's been my motivator and he's taught me everything and told me everything. He was just a strong part of my basketball life."

For Park, meanwhile, it's back to work after an encouraging 2-0 start.

The Panthers struggled mightily on offense, connecting on just 17 of 56 field-goal attempts, including 3 for 20 from 3-point range. As impressive as Case was at times Friday night, Park coach Tray Allen said his team was to blame for that poor shooting.

"When we got down, some guys decided to not be patient, tried to force things and just took bad basketball shots," Allen said.

Park had similar struggles defensively.

"We came into the game thinking we could slow them down, but they played fast fast-paced, uptempo and were leaking out," Allen said. "You have to play with energy with them. They're scrappy and they get after everything.

"If you don't match their energy, they're going to be tough to beat."

Daeyzjuan Williams led the Panthers with 10 points. Tre Carothers added six.

A major challenge for Park this season will overcoming the loss of Jorryn Franklin, who suffered a leg injury in September and may miss the season, Allen said. Franklin averaged 10.1 points per game last season.

"He's a guy who could create on his own," Allen said. "Right now, we're still trying to figure out who can create for themselves. Jorryn could get a basket when he wanted to. It hurts losing a guy like that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0