Watch now: High school boys basketball: Case 'unstoppable' in win over Horlick

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three weeks and counting before March Madness, the question can be asked: Can this Case High School boys basketball team play with any opponent in the state?

After the Eagles defeated red-hot Horlick 80-64 Tuesday night in a Southeast Conference game in Case's fieldhouse, it's looking more and more as if that is a valid question.

Case (14-5, 11-1 SEC) won its fifth straight game and 12th of its last 14. What's more, the Eagles took over sole possession in the SEC after Franklin was upset 49-40 by Oak Creek.

Horlick (10-10, 7-5 SEC) lost forward Matt Burnette, its second leading scorer and rebounder, three minutes into the game with a knee injury. But even without the inside presence of the 6-foot-3 senior, Case pretty much appeared unstoppable on this night.

Case went 27 for 59 (45.7%) from the floor, including 9 for 20 (45%) from 3-point range. And most of the team contributed in a big way.

Senior 6-8 forward Amari Jedkins (23 points, 10 rebounds) thrilled the crowd with his assortment of dunks. Brothers Terryon and Termarion Brumby each added 14 points and produced in contrasting ways. Terryon, a senior, made three 3-pointers. Termarion, a sophomore, had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Jack Schmidtmann, a reserve, scored in double figures for the third time in his last four games and finished with 11 points. And 6-7 junior forward Cam Werner had eight rebounds and three blocks to go with his five points.

So what about these Eagles, who are ranked 11th in Division 1 in this week's Associated Press state poll? Can they, indeed, hold their own against any team in the state?

Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, whose team had won six straight since its most recent loss Jan. 15 (to ninth-ranked Brookfield Central), paused before answering that question.

"Sure," he said. "Obviously. their offensive game is very explosive. They have a lot of weapons. Defensively, I think they're getting better. I think they can compete with a lot of the top teams in the state right now.

"I haven't seen De Pere play or Neenah — some of the top ones — but when you've got all the weapons they (the Eagles) have — athletic ability, depth, where you can bring in a guy like Schmidtmann who can knock down threes … they've got seniors who have been down this road before, had opportunities and they got cut short (by the COVID-19 pandemic).

"I think they are about as hungry as you're going to find, and rightfully so."

The hunger was evident from the early going, when Case gradually pulled away after the score was tied 9-9.

Part of the issue for Horlick was the loss of Burnette, who averages 15.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Treutelaar did not believe Burnette's knee injury was serious, but held him out for the rest of the game as a precaution.

But the bottom line is Case's inside-outside game was too much for Horlick to overcome, especially without Burnette. Jedkins and Werner were a force inside and Case made nine 3-pointers in the game.

"There have been several games this year where we played extremely well on both ends of the court — where we defended well the entire length of the court and also shot well," Case coach Jake Berce said. "Obviously, we can go inside-out with Amari and Cam and even Termarion Brumby.

"So we have a lot of weapons. And when it's all clicking and we're shooting well, yeah, we can reach our goals this year, which is obviously to win conference, go to state and win state.

"We can definitely do that if we're clicking. And I have full confidence in these guys, especially our group of seniors who want it so bad."

While Horlick trailed by about 30 points for much of the second half before making the score closer in the final minutes, Treutelaar was in an upbeat mood after the game.

It was just one of the those nights with Burnette missing most of the game and Darrien Long being held to 11 points. Long had scored a career-high 33 points in two of his three previous games, but didn't get much going after an early 3-pointer.

Blake Fletcher ended up leading Horlick with 15 points.

"These kind of nights happen," Treutelaar said. "And a lot of it has to do with the fact that Amari Jedkins did a great job defensively. Darrien hit that first three and missed a couple of other ones and just couldn't get his motor going.

"He'll be back."

So will the Rebels, considering they're 10-10 after an 0-7 start.

As for the Eagles, it's clear they've already arrived.

