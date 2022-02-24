Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Case shares SEC championship after loss to Franklin

MOUNT PLEASANT — With time running out, Adrian Bryant made a determined drive to the basket. If the senior guard could someone get his shot get through the hoop, the score would be tried 59-59 and this game would go into overtime.

This prayer wouldn't be answered, though. With an outright Southeast Conference championship hanging in the balance, Bryant's difficult shot over Logan Matthews outstretched arms was well off the mark and it was all over.

The Case High School basketball team lost 59-57 to Franklin Thursday night in Case's fieldhouse.

Their nine-game winning streak, which started Jan. 25, was over.

They lost both regular-season games against Franklin (the other was 55-50 on Jan. 13).

And they had to come to grips with sharing with Franklin the conference championship.

The bottom line is this: Franklin (18-5, 12-2 SEC) made 10 3-point baskets. Case (18-6, 12-2 SEC) made just three.

"We had too many lapses defensively and they got open for threes," Case coach Jake Berce said. "Looking back on the loss, that's what it was. There were countless plays toward the end of the game that just didn't go out way."

If there's a consolation for the Eagles, it's that they showed tremendous resolve.

Franklin was hot from the onset from 3-point range and took a 12-2 lead four minutes into the game and led 16-2 with 12:42 left in the first half.

But Case chipped away and pulled to within 26-21 at halftime. With 12:38 to play, the Eagles tied the score at 37-37.

Franklin rebuilt its lead to 51-38 with about 9:10 left. Case battled back again and had a chance to take its first lead with 3:40 left, but settled for a 53-53 tie when Termarion Brumby only made one of two free-throw attempts.

Case was never able to lead in the game.

"I'm proud of my team's effort for fighting back," Berce said. "But in the playoffs, we cannot have the defensive lapses that gave up up 3-pointers."

If both teams win their respective regionals, they would meet a third time this season in a sectional semifinal at a site to be determined. For the Eagles to have a shot, they will have a lot to work to do.

While Terryon Brumby scored 22 points and Bryant added 15, 6-foot-8 senior forward Amari Jedkins was held to seven points. There was a reason for that: He was matched much of the night against the 6-2 Logan Matthews, an AP All-State safety on Franklin's undefeated WIAA Division 1 champion football team last fall.

After scoring four points in the first half, Jedkins' only basket in the second half was a 3-pointer. And Jedkins has had a pattern this season for erupting in the second half and helping rally the Eagles.

"Logan Matthews, who is going to play football for Winona State, just had a lot of physical action with him," Franklin coach Tyler Podoll said. "He hit that open three and I saw him hitting a bunch at halftime. That was a perfect shot for him.

"But he didn't get it going inside. Our goal is always to hold him to low offensive rebounds and low in transition. And Terryon is not to get him in the paint. Terryon did a great job. Jedkins did a great job adjusting. He didn't go with the three-ball to try and beat us. He went with Terryon in the paint and he (Brumby) got there.

"It was a good adjustment on his part. So the next time we see them — maybe in sectionals — everybody's going to have to make more adjustments. They're going to have to adjust and we're going to have to adjust. It's hard to beat a team three times and we know that."

Doing the most damage for Franklin was Reese Osgood, who made seven 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 25 points. Isaac Verges added 10.

As disappointed as Berce was, Podoll was elated.

"We graduated 10 seniors last year and one is a freshman of the year candidate at Whitewater (Carter Capstran)," Podoll said. "To have one returning varsity player, it's amazing how we play as a team.

"Our theme this year is 'one more.' And we kept moving the ball and making one more play."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0