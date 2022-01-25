Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Case rallies to defeat hot-shooting Park

RACINE — Jake Berce, coach of the Case High School boys basketball team, dared Park to make its outside shots Tuesday night.

Not that Park coach Tray Allen took any offense with Berce's decision to sag off. He would have used the same strategy against his team.

"We've struggled to score a lot of the first half of the season," Allen said. "A lot of teams have been sagging off and daring us to shoot. I would too."

While Case (10-5, 7-1 SEC) rallied in the second half to win this Southeast Conference game 82-66, say this much for Park: The Panthers (4-8, 1-4 SEC) almost foiled the Eagles' strategy.

Led by freshman Isaiah Robinson, who scored all of his 17 points in the first half, Park made nine 3-pointers to take a 39-37 lead at halftime. And that was after Case rallied to close the gap in the last minutes of the half.

"The game plan was to sag off on most of their guys and it backfired because they had an amazing shooting night," Berce said. "They had nine 3-pointers in the first half. The best shooting teams don't make that many threes, so it was impressive. They played a really good first half.

"Not only they hit nine threes, they also hit four mid-range shots. So 35 of their 39 shots were outside of 15 feet. Our game plan to to make them beat us with shooting and they shot lights out in the first half."

Robinson, who was promoted to the varsity after the second game this season, led with five 3-pointers in the first 18 minutes. KMareon Mayweather and Brayden Burgher added two each and Willie Williams Jr. connected on one.

How impressive were the Panthers? Their 39 points at halftime were just two fewer than they scored against Case in the first meeting between the two teams this season (an 80-41 Case victory Dec. 3).

For the night, Park went 24 for 56 from the floor, including 13 for 31 from 3-point range.

"The last game, they didn't come out that hot, but this game, they actually came out hot," Case senior guard Terryon Brumby said. "It was good shooting, but we were only down two at half. So that was a good thing."

There was someone else that worked in Case's favor — 6-foot-8 senior forward Amari Jedkins. Held to two free throws in the first half, Jedkins erupted for 17 points. He also finished with a team-high 11 rebounds.

"I was just playing slow on the perimeter, knowing I was supposed to be in the box," Jedkins said in explaining his slow first half. "The coaches talked to me during halftime, I came back out and just did what they told me to do."

Said Berce, "He was being more aggressive. The coaches were telling him to get the ball closer than eight feet to the basket and then go to the rim strong."

Meanwhile, Brumby was making it more difficult for Robinson with his improved defense. Brumby had started bearing down more on Robinson in the first half.

"After he made this third three, during a timeout, we talked about making sure that we closed out on him out to the 3-point line with high hands," Berce said. "The adjustment was especially not letting him shoot."

Brumby led the Eagles, which received two points in this week's Associated Press Division 1 poll, with 21 points. Jedkins had 19, Adrian Bryant 18 and Termarion Brumby, Terryon's brother, had 10.

Robinson led Park with 17 points, which was matched by Willie Williams, despite getting shut out in the second half.

"The kid is a shooter," Allen said. "We know he can shoot and he's probably one of the smartest kids on our team. He's a kid we always tell, 'Get your feet set and get ready to shoot the ball.' Once he saw that first one go in, I knew it was going to be a good day for him."

Mayweather scored 12 points and Brayden Burgher 11.

"I told them that in the first half, we we played 15 minutes of good basketball," Allen said. "In the second half, I thought we were going to throw the towel in. Some of our guys, when they get down, they give up. But the guys just fought to the end."

Said Berce, "They played a heck of a game. They shot the ball well and they played with intensity and energy."

