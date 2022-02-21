Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Case outlasts Burlington

MOUNT PLEASANT — Going into one of the biggest showdowns of the season in Racine County Thursday night, these guys appear ready for anything.

They're the Case High School boys basketball team and they have won nine straight games. The latest came Monday night, when they held off pesky Burlington for a 64-60 nonconference victory at Case's fieldhouse.

Up next is a shot at the outright Southeast Conference championship. Case (18-5, 12-1 SEC) can win its second straight outright SEC championship when it hosts Franklin (17-5, 11-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Franklin defeated Case 55-50 Jan. 13.

"That is so big that I don't even have words for it!," said Case senior forward Amari Jedkins, who scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half.

The Eagles couldn't have asked for a bigger test going into that game. Burlington defeated Case 80-67 last season behind senior guard Joey Berezowitz, who scored 23 points, but it was a much different story this time.

Berezowitz is now a freshman for UW-Whitewater. The Demons lost three other starters from that team. What's more, they were without starters Tommy Teberg (twisted ankle) and Keegan Skiles (sick) for Monday's game.

Yet, Burlington gave Case everything it could handle. In fact, had the Demons (15-8) not gone 3 for 7 from the free-throw line in the last 70 seconds, they might have had a boisterous bus trip back to Burlington.

"Burlington plays physical, tough basketball and they make you work on the defensive end," Case coach Jake Berce said. "They played really solid tonight.

"They were able to slow down the tempo against us and a lot of teams are unsuccessful at that. Now we played more guys than we normally do tonight (because of Senior Night), so I think it took a little bit for us to get our rhythm.

"But in general, you've got to give Burlington credit for staying in the game."

The big two for Burlington were two sophomores. Connor Roffers scored a game-high 24 points and JR Lukenbill had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Case's scoring was centered around three players — Jedkins, Terryon Brumby (21 points) and Adrian Bryant (15).

It was Jedkins more than anyone who carried the Eagles in the second half. As he has done several times this season, Jedkins emerged as a force after a slow first half and energized his team with some crowd-pleasing dunks.

"He doesn't really look to score in the first half," Brumby said. "He's just out to help his team win a game. But in the second half, he turns around and finishes strong."

Successive dunks by Jedkins started a 10-2 run by the Eagles that gave them a 54-46 lead with about 5:50 to play. But Burlington never got flustered.

Roffers produced a three-point play and then came right back with a 3-point basket that pulled Burlington to within 54-52. After Jedkins missed the front end of a bonus, Roffers made two free throws and Lukenbill scored on a drive to give Burlington a 56-54 advantage with 2:15 to play.

An upset appeared to be in the making, especially with how effective Burlington's 2-3 zone was and how hot Roffers and Lukenbill were.

But it was not to be. Lukenbill started struggling at the free-throw, missing the front end of a bonus with Case leading 58-56 with 1:09 left. With 18 seconds left and Case still holding onto that 58-56 lead, Lukenbill went 0 for 2 from the line.

Case finally settled the issue, with Jedkins going 2-2 from the line and Brumby going 4 for 4 during the final 12 seconds.

"We weren't perfect by any means the entire night," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "In order to play a team like Case on the road on a Monday night, you have to execute. And I think, for the most part, we did that.

"I know the guys are going to kind of hang their heads because we missed a couple free throws at the end. But the bottom line is you want to give yourself a chance and that's what we did.

"We just didn't hit those free throws when we needed to. But you can't question the effort. We were without two starters tonight and I loved the guys (Ben Graham, Wren Dietz and Jack Sulik) who filled in."

And now the Eagles will be heading into their rematch with a full head of steam. Since their loss to Franklin, they have gone 10-1.

"We're ready for Thursday night," Brumby said. "We know they're going to come and compete, but we're going to be ready this time. Last time, we had a terrible shooting game (17 for 48 from the floor, including 3 for 20 from 3-point range) and it was a close game still.

"But we're just going to be ready this time."

