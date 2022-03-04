Watch now: High school boys basketball: Brumby's 29 points propels Case past Indian Trail

MOUNT PLEASANT — When trying to hold off a plucky underdog in a playoff game, it sure helps to have two of the best players in the Southeast Conference on your side.

The Case High School boys basketball team faced a tougher than expected challenge from Kenosha Indian Trail Friday night, but SEC Player of the Year Terryon Brumby and first-team all-SEC selection Amari Jedkins made sure their team wouldn’t be the victim of a massive upset.

After the 15th-seeded Hawks pulled within two points with 11 minutes remaining in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal, the two seniors took matters into their own hands and scored the next nine points for the second-seeded Eagles, helping them pull away late for a 75-61 victory.

In Saturday’s regional championship game, Case (19-6) will host Janesville Parker (13-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Parker beat Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 79-71 in another regional semifinal Friday.

“I was really impressed with how Indian Trail played tonight,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “We battled through adversity and got the job done. Our guys stepped up late.”

Case had faced the Hawks (8-16) twice in the regular season in SEC action, winning by 35 points in the first meeting and 22 in the second.

But Indian Trail had a different game plan for the third meeting. Coach Robert VanDyke decided to only defend the Eagles with a 1-3-1 zone, anchored by 6-foot-8 Bryce Wallace and 6-7 Manasseh Stackhouse.

The defense flustered Case at times, but Brumby was able to shoot over it with ease and buried three 3-pointers in the first half. The Eagles jumped out to a 28-16 lead early, but foul trouble and timely shooting allowed the Hawks to hang around.

When Case had several players pick up multiple fouls in the first half, Berce switched his defense to a zone for one of the first times this season.

“We were forced to go to it, which we’ve been working on,” Berce said. “I thought it was relatively effective.

Brumby led all scorers with 29 points, including four 3-pointers and 11 of 11 free-throw shooting. Jedkins scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, including a pair of dunks that demoralized the Hawks and helped the Eagles find separation late. Senior guard Adrian Bryant had 14 points.

“We just had to lock in mentally and go finish the game,” Brumby said.

“He’s a baller and he took over when we needed it most,” Berce said. “He controls games, he makes good decisions.”

The Eagles led 41-31 at halftime.

In the second half, the Hawks started on a 9-3 run to pull within four points. After a three from Brumby, Indian Trail scored four more points to pull within three. The teams continued to trade baskets until Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace scored on his third putback attempt while being fouled. After making the free throw, Case’s lead was down to 50-48 with 11:18 remaining.

That’s when the show began.

Brumby drew a foul and made both free throws to push the lead back up to four. Then, Brumby had a steal and converted a layup while being fouled. Indian Trail countered with a three, but on the ensuing possession, Jedkins caught a lob in mid-air with one hand and slammed it home to ignite what was turning into a restless crowd.

“We just had to tighten up a little bit and play smarter,” Jedkins said. “I’m not looking for highlights. If they come it’s because I’m just looking to help my team get the win.”

Shortly after, the Eagles had another fast break opportunity on which Jedkins capitalized with another dunk. Jedkins followed that up by making a mid-range basket, then throwing down a half-court lob to put Case up by 11 with 5:30 left.

Case sealed the victory by making 13 of 15 free-throw attempts in the second half. The Eagles went 17 of 20 in the game.

“I knew I had to make my free throws this game,” Brumby said.

After the game, VanDyke wasn’t surprised that Brumby took over late.

“The thing that pops to me on film is just his pure strength and ability to go downhill,” VanDyke said. “He’s a steady player, he doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that makes him a special player.”

Brumby learned about the SEC award via text from Berce earlier in the week, but neither he nor his teammates are focused on personal achievements at this time.

The Eagles instead are focused on making a run to the state championship in Madison and the focus only intensified after last Thursday. Case had a chance to win the SEC title outright with a home victory over Franklin last Thursday, but instead settled for sharing the title with the Sabers with a 59-57 loss.

Berce is hoping that the loss refocused his team heading into the playoffs.

Meanwhile, VanDyke is a firm believer that the Eagles could make a run to state.

“One through five they cause matchup problems,” VanDyke said. “They’re good off the dribble, good off the bounce. Defensively, they’re probably a little underrated.”

