Watch Now: High school boys basketball: Brumby scores 1,000th career point for Case

RACINE — Starting a few years ago, Jason Treutelaar has made it a practice to spring for 15 pizzas every time his Horlick High School boys basketball team hosts a team.

Let's just say Case ate hearty in the John R. Belden Fieldhouse following the Eagles' 78-52 Southeast Conference victory over Horlick Friday night.

Terryon Brumby certainly enjoyed his pepperoni pizza. The senior guard, a four-year starter, scored his 1,000th career point in helping the Eagles (7-3, 5-0 SEC) to their sixth straight victory.

So Amari Jedkins enjoyed his slices after he produced 17 points, 10 rebounds and a few crowd-pleasing dunks, one of which was on an alley-oop pass.

And then there was Cameron Werner, who had seven of Case's 11 blocked shots. He was the one Treutelaar singled out more than anyone after game.

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic might have prevented Case from advancing to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament and one year after their 4-9 pandemic-shortened season, things are looking up for this team once again.

With the 6-foot-8 Jedkins and the 6-7 Werner dominating in the paint and Brumby leading the way outside, Case seems to have found a rhythm after losing three of its first five games. All of a sudden, the Eagles haven't lost since Dec. 14 and their confidence appears to be gaining momentum

"We know we can (go to the state tournament)," Brumby said. "We have a really good squad. So we're just going to keep working hard every day in practice."

Case took control early, led 42-22 at halftime and had a 62-30 advantage with about 10 minutes to play. After Case coach Jake Berce pulled his starters, Horlick (2-8, 1-4 SEC) chipped away at the lead, but the outcome of the game was never in doubt.

The feel-good moment came with 5:14 to play, when Brumby made a 3-pointer from the corner to reach the 1,000-point barrier. As the crowd cheered, Berce called a timeout to allow Brumby to relish the moment.

"I was thinking about it a lot," said Brumby, who finished with 17 points. "It meant a lot to me. It's something that a lot of people want to achieve, but they can't because there's too many people on the team. So you have to move the ball and not just be able to score."

Werner certainly fits that profile. The junior was Case's unsung hero with 10 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks. And as much as Treutelaar has admired Brumby's game during the last four years, the first player he singled out after Friday's game was Werner.

"I really think that Werner as a rim protector, especially in the pressure defense, is a huge asset to them," Treutelaar said. "They can really overplay passing lanes in their pressure defense, use Jedkins in different ways, pressure the basketball, trap in different areas ... and when you've got a guy who understands how to use his body and go vertically, doesn't bring down the hammer and can alter a lot of shots at the rim, that changes how you can essentially use your other players in that pressure.

"To alter so many shots down there and to do it without fouling, that's a skill. He impressed me."

Said Berce: "His main sport is volleyball. The way he blocks shots, he goes up a lot of times with two hands, like a volleyball block. He's been trained to put his hands straight up in the air in volleyball, so in basketball, it helps him out a lot because he's a good jumper. And he's long and athletic. And he just has really good anticipation of when a guy is going to shoot."

For Werner, it's simply a matter of understanding and accepting his role.

"I just try to do my role out there for the team," he said. "We've got scorers. Terryon just scored his 1,000th point, so huge congratulations to him. So I just try to do my part, be big on the inside, rebound, block shots and finish layups."

The Rebels couldn't approach that firepower on this night. Jaden Dombrowski and Marcelino Bernal led Horlick with 13 points. Darrien Long added 10, but nine came in the first half.

Afterward, Treutelaar maintained a positive tone with his players and assured them that better days were ahead.

"We need to take this game and learn from it," he said. "That's the one thing we can do. Right now, we're trying to get into a track meet with a team like Case and that's not going to work for us. We're taking the first shot available down the floor a lot of times and we need to be who we are.

"And that is work the ball offensively, make them work on the defensive end and get better shot selection."

Berce certainly was impressed by Horlick — and this goes far beyond the pizza that was served.

"Horlick fought the whole game," he said. "When we got the lead up to 30, they kept going. They started making shots and were aggressive on both ends. They forced us to close out the game on them.

"I give them credit for fighting."

