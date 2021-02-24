WATCH NOW: High school boys basketball: Barker has stepped up for St. Catherine's

ELMWOOD PARK — Jameer Barker could have been excused for blowing off school on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, only he wasn’t about to excuse himself.

One night earlier, the sophomore wide receiver was at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison celebrating something extraordinary. The St. Catherine’s High School football team had just completed a 14-0 state championship — the first in the program’s history — and he might have chosen the following day to relax and take it all in.

But St. Catherine’s boys basketball coach Nick Bennett was holding a practice for a scrimmage that night. And he made it clear to his players that he expected them to be there.

“Kids didn’t arrive back in Racine until after midnight,” Bennett said. “I told any fall sport kids they must attend school the whole day and be at practice if they were to participate in the scrimmage.

“We had many kids that played in the title game for football. Only one kid showed up to school the next day at 7:15 a.m. and practiced to ensure he could scrimmage — Jameer Barker. I truly did not expect any kids to be there. It was an incredible sign of his desire to be there.”