Watch Now: High school basketball: Union Grove girls, boys sweep doubleheader

UNION GROVE — So much has been accomplished over the last several years to make Union Grove High School bigger and better. Yet, there's a pressing situation that still needs to be addressed at 3433 South Colony Ave.

Building a larger trophy case.

The girls basketball team has added to that dilemma after winning its 10th conference championship since 2007. By defeating Wilmot 89-60 Friday night, the Broncos made it their third straight SLC championship and their first outright title since the 2017-18 season.

Union Grove doubled its pleasure immediately afterward when the boys team rallied to defeat Wilmot 63-49 for its third straight victory. Leading scorer Tyson Skalecki erupted for all 15 of his points in the second half to rally the Broncos from a 27-23 halftime deficit.

But this night belonged to the girls, who almost raised the game to an art form at times with their full-court passes for easy baskets — they went 33 for 66 from the floor — and the matchup 1-3-1 zone they put in for the second half to contain Wilmot's McKenna Johnson.

It was the 13th straight victory for the Broncos (20-2, 12-0 SLC), who are ranked fifth in Division 2 in this week's Associated Press state poll. For senior Payton Calouette, who played on top of that 1-3-1 zone in the second half, capping her high school career with a third straight SLC championship was something to treasure.

"I think the reason why our season is going so well is because we have 10 girls who can really just play together," said Calouette, who had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. "We're all really good friends, we all work together really well, practices are really competitive and we're really supportive of each other at games. Everybody's always cheering each other and are in good spirits.

"It means a lot to me to win a conference championship as a senior with the three other seniors (Ali Torhorst, Emmy Pettit and Paige Cotton). It was really good to have it come full circle and to have those three conference championships."

What a performance it was by longtime coach Rob Domagalski's team.

Sydney Ludvigsen went 11 for 16 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, in scoring a team-high 27 points.

Floor leader Sophia Rampulla had 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Several times, she whipped baseball-like throws downcourt to teammates for easy baskets.

"We are looking to score every time," Domagalski said. "We're trying to catch them off guard and we know we're going to turn the ball over once in awhile (the Broncos had 11 turnovers Friday night). We're trying to get the ball 84 feet as fast as possible and we have to live with some of those turnovers.

"But in the long run, I think the speed of the game is to our benefit."

Even with their offense functioning so well, however, the Broncos still only led 49-44 at halftime. There was a reason for that: Johnson, Wilmot's standout 5-foot-8 sophomore guard who is an NCAA Division I prospect, made seven 3-pointers and had 22 points at halftime.

That was just three points fewer than her season average for full games.

To address the situation, Domagalski switched from a man-to-man defense to a matchup 1-3-1 zone that had been a staple for the Broncos for several seasons prior to this one. And Johnson scored just six points in the second half.

"We played man this whole season because we wanted to show that our 1-3-1 is not the only thing that we can do," Rampulla said. "If man isn't working, we'll go to the 1-3-1. If man is working, we'll stay in man."

While Wilmot slipped to 14-8 overall and 8-4 in the SLC, Burlington will charge into its regular-season finale Monday night at Burlington with the momentum of a freight train. It feels good to be a Bronco these days.

"The last two years, we shared it, so it wasn't as big of an accomplishment," Rampulla said of Union Grove's outright championship. "With me being a junior, it feels great being three years of winning the conference. And next year could be another one."

Elizabeth Spang added 10 points for the Broncos. Emmy Pettit had eight.

Boys

This appeared to be anyone's game at halftime. With Skalecki struggling to get untracked, Union Grove (14-7, 7-5 SLC) appeared sluggish at times offensively and trailed Wilmot (3-19, 1-10 SLC) 27-23 at halftime.

But then things started happening. Jackson Barber (six points, six assists, five steals, one block) started forcing the issue with his defense. Owen Nowak (15 rebounds in the game) was controlling the boards despite his 6-0 height. And Skalecki finally found his shot.

Wilmot extended its lead to 34-27 early in the second half. But after Union Grove pulled to within 34-33, Skalecki made his first basket of the game with 13:15 to play.

That opened the floodgates. He followed with a 3-pointer to give the Broncos a 38-34 lead. By the end of the game, he had a team-high 15 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

"I hit a couple of shots, gave our team some motivation and we carried it to a victory," Skalecki said. "We just played a better second half. We rebounded a lot better, played better defense and played better as a team."

Zach Montgomery added 14 points and Tobin Van DeWater had 12 for Union Grove. Nowak had nine points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

"I thought Barber kind of got us going with his defense and his energy," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "We needed to get Tyson going on the offensive end. We ran a play to get him a 3-pointer and he nailed it. And then he started feeling it and he got hos mojo back.

"That was very helpful to us. We kind of go offensively as Tyson goes."

