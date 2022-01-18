Watch Now: High school basketball: St. Catherine's boys, Prairie girls win in doubleheader

RACINE — When The Prairie School girls basketball team played without freshman sensation Jasonya "JJ" Barnes Tuesday night, Meg Decker effortlessly filled her shoes.

When the St. Catherine's boys team was forced to play without inside presence Dominic Pitts immediately after that game in this Metro Classic Conference doubleheader, it was Alijah Matthews who stepped up.

Decker, a freshman, was a commanding presence at point guard, leading Prairie to a 77-27 victory over St. Catherine's in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium. She had 16 points to go with seven assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Barnes, who leads the Hawks with an average of 22.3 points per game, was out for a reason Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo declined to disclose.

"She was unavailable," was Jaramillo's only comment on the matter after the game.

For the St. Catherine's boys, Pitts was forced to sit out after being assessed two technical fouls last Friday night in a victory over Shoreland Lutheran in Somers. Matthews picked up the slack with a career-high 33 points, 22 in the second half, as the Angels hung on for 76-72 victory.

Here are summaries of each game:

Boys

Matthews, the son of former Racine Raiders running back James Matthews, averaged 1.2 points per game last season for the WIAA Division 3 champion Angels. But that's what happens when you're behind two first-team All-State guards in Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.

That never bothered Matthews, though. Instead of pouting over sparse playing time, he soaked up all he could from observing two all-time local greats.

"My highlight last year wouldn't even be about playing," Matthews said. "It was me watching and learning how to do certain things and when to do it. I take last year as a learning experience. I don't really see it as a down year."

Without Pitts, first-year St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson threw a 1-3-1 and a man-to-man defense, along with a press, at Prairie in the first half.

"With Pitts being out, they started in that zone early," Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. "But halfway through the first half, coach Thompson decided they were going to start pressing and run and jump and try and speed us up because our advantage was inside.

"Unfortunately for us, we allowed them to speed us up. And once we did break their pressure, we took some really wild, uncharacteristic, crazy shots. Instead of looking to set up our offense and put the ball inside to our bigs, we just took some real tough shots in transition and allowed them to start that second half with that run."

Matthews scored 11 points during a stretch when St. Catherine's (9-5, 6-1 MCC) expanded its lead from 49-46 to 65-48. In other words, he was doing a pretty passable imitation of Hunter, who is now starting as a freshman for nationally-ranked Iowa State.

"They're both really aggressive players, they're smart players, they take the right shots and make the right passes when their team needs them," Prairie guard Kaleb Shannon said when asked to compare Hunter and Matthews.

But to Prairie's credit, it never stopped battling. Trailing 71-59 with 2:04 to play, the Hawks put themselves in position for a miracle comeback. With 8.8 seconds remaining, Ashe Oglesby had a chance to tie the score at 75-75, but his 3-point attempt rimmed in and out.

"We certainly might not be the best decision-makers, still, but they never quit," Atansaoff said. "They stick together and, for all the learning moments from tonight, the most important thing is they stuck together and didn't give up."

"I think all our guys just being around those guys (from last year's team) have made them better," Thompson said. "Those guys gave them a lot of confidence.

"I saw Jameer Barker (a starter on last year's team) sitting in the front row tonight and Elijah Lambert (a 2020 graduate who also started) sitting in the front row. To see those guys come back show how much they care and, to me, that's so special."

Evan Moherek added 17 points and Terrion Glass-Barnes 10 for the Angels. Davion Thomas-Kumpula scored eight points.

Oglesby had 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block for Prairie (6-7, 4-4 MCC). Hunter had 15 points, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

Shannon and Jayce Jaramillo each added 10 points.

Girls

Decker, whose older sisters, Abby and Jill, played basketball for Prairie, put on an impressive show.

With the 5-5 guard directing a fast-paced offense, Prairie (14-2, 8-0 MCC) outscored St. Catherine's (4-11, 2-6 MCC) 47-12 in the first half and continued to pull away after halftime.

"I think the five starters we put out there tonight stepped up," said Jaramillo, a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame who graduated from St. Catherine's in 1994. "Meg realized that we had a hole to fill, became a leader on the floor and used her strength and speed to blow by defenders and make several layups."

Decker, who lived in Shanghai, China for four years with her family shortly after she was born in Racine and who has a 4.0 grade-point average, was well prepared to step up.

"My whole family has grown up playing basketball," she said. "My dad (Jeff) always brought me to the gym to work on my shot. I always played city league and I grew up playing all different kinds of AAU."

Also leading the Hawks, who received votes in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, were Ava Collier-White with 14 points, Kennedi Hamilton with 13, Sophia Lawler with 12 and Reese Jaramillo (Abby's daughter) with 11.

Kennedee Clark led St. Catherine's with 12 points, nine of which came in the first half.

"I think we underestimated them," first-year St. Catherine's coach Adam Mulheron said. "Prairie is a good team and we didn't give credit where credit is due. We felt we could just come out and run with them and we've got to play smarter ball.

"We're capable of smarter ball and we've just got to play better."

