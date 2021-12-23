Watch Now: High school basketball: Prairie boys, Union Grove girls win in doubleheader

WIND POINT — Christmas came a little early for Kaleb Shannon this year.

His present was a ball that came his way after Asanjai Hunter lost control of it with a game on the line. Shannon took possession, circled to the top of the key and dropped in a 10-foot jumper as time ran down.

The result was a 61-59 nonconference victory for The Prairie School over Union Grove Thursday night in the Johnson Athletic Center. It marked the seventh straight season that Prairie (4-3) defeated Union Grove (6-3) in this rivalry.

"It's going to be a very good Christmas for me," said Shannon, a 5-foot-11 junior guard who finished with nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

This doubleheader opened with the Union Grove girls, ranked ninth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, defeating Prairie 71-55. Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove (9-2) with 22 points while JJ Barnes had 26 for Prairie (9-1).

Shannon's clutch shot helped stave off a furious rally by Union Grove, which was led by Tyson Skalecki's 24 points.

Prairie took a 53-43 lead on a 3-pointer by freshman Carsen Eeg with 9:10 to play, but Skalecki scored 11 points after that to lead the Broncos' charge. Owen Nowak finally tied the score at 59-59 on a 3-pointer from the corner with 29.5 seconds left.

Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff took a timeout to map out strategy. The play was supposed tp feature forward Ashe Oglesby and Hunter, but Shannon came through when it broke down.

"We drew up a play," Atanasoff said. "It was a set we put in just last week, actually. Dr. (Myron) Mikaelian (a former Prairie assistant coach) actually stopped in at practice, we were running a play and he wanted to put a tweak on it.

"Essentially, it's Ashe coming to set a pick and roll for Asanjai, we have Jace (Jaramillo), our shooter, in the corner, and Kaleb is circling behind for a pitch back if nothing's there. Asanjai got into a little trouble — they doubled him — he pitched it to Kaleb, Kaleb took a couple of dribbles to his left and pulled up for just a tough contested jump shot from about 10 feet.

"It felt like he was hanging in the air forever there!"

Said Shannon: "It happened to land in my hands and I shot it. It was a big game. There were a lot of fans here for UG and I'm just glad that we pulled that one off."

The 6-7 Oglesby was a force with 19 points on 9-for-13 shooting, 13 rebounds and a steal. His performance came one week after he struggled for a few games.

"There's a reason a half a dozen or so Division I schools have contacted me about Ashe because the skill level is there," Atanasoff said. "Last week, he was just out of sync, out of sorts. We've just been working with him on his consistency."

While it was a difficult loss for Union Grove, the Broncos showed a great deal of desire with their rally down the stretch. They just came up a little bit short.

"We absolutely could have turned it in," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "There was one point where we had a little bickering on the bench. But the kids calmed down, went out did their jobs and we were able to make it a game."

Girls

Prairie, which is off to its best start since the 2013-14 team was 24-0, was hanging with the more experienced Broncos in the first half as former All-State guard Gabby Ortiz looked on. The Hawks were within 32-26 at halftime behind Barnes, who scored 11 points in the first 18 minutes.

But then Union Grove asserted itself, building a lead of as many as 23 points (63-40) in the second half.

Ludvigsen had 19 points and five rebounds. Sophia Rampulla scored five points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds. And Ali Torhorst went 3 for 3 from the floor, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range, and scored 12 points.

What especially worked for Union Grove in the second half?

"We played off of JJ Barnes," Rampulla said. "She's a pretty good player and she got past us a few times. But then we played off of her so she wouldn't go right by us and then we had help.

"We kept rebounding and they were getting tired. We played good on their bigger court. We had high energy and kept pushing the ball."

Added Torhorst: "What we talked about in the locker room (at halftime) is we just have to increase our ball pressure. We really just tried to step up, calm down, use the plays we know how to run and basically just work hard."

For first-year Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo, it was a step back for her team, which starts two freshmen (Barnes and Meg Decker), two sophomores (Ava Collier-White and Reese Jaramillo) and one junior (Sophie Lawler).

Aside from Barnes, no one scored in double figures for Prairie.

"I feel that they were much more disciplined than we were," Abby Jaramillo said. "They were sticking to their game plan, which is their dribble-drive offense, finding the open girl and hitting the open girl.

"They were just playing team basketball. Right now, they're a more experienced team than us and they were much more disciplined than we were tonight."

But Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski believes Prairie's time is coming.

"They look confident," he said. "We knew that coming in. It isn't like they're going to see Union Grove coming to town and be afraid. They have players and they're going to continue to get better.

"I love their confidence. And that we saw right from the get-go."

