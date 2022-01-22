Watch Now: High school basketball: Burlington boys, Waterford girls win in doubleheader

BURLINGTON — On a night when a two schools bonded in support on an ill student and when two local legends were honored, it was only appropriate that there was plenty of inspiring basketball to heighten the emotion.

In the first game of this Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader, Megan Cornell and Emma Henningfeld carried a huge load as the Waterford High School girls basketball team outlasted Burlington 43-34.

And then, a rebuilding Burlington boys team remained in contention for the SLC championship with a 54-53 victory over stubborn Waterford.

Throughout the night, there was a great deal of orange to be seen in the stands and on both benches to honor Nate Rehberg, a junior at Burlington who is fighting leukemia.

"Nate is just a great young man," Burlington boys coach Steve Berezowitz said. "The school communities at Burlington and Waterford were supporting him tonight. I know he couldn't see the game tonight, but, hopefully, he can feel that."

Adding to the emotion of this evening was Burlington's Athletic Wall of Fame ceremony during halftime of the boys game. Greg Uhlenhake, a junior on Burlington's 1974 state tournament basketball team, and Rick Koceja, a longtime cross country and track coach at the school, were inducted.

Here are summaries on each of the games:

Boys

Despite losing most of their players from last season's 19-7 team, including Joey Berezowitz, the program's all-time leading scorer, the Demons (10-4, 6-1 SLC) are in strong pursuit of the SLC championship.

But it certainly wasn't easy against determined Waterford (5-10, 1-6 SLC) and 6-6 senior forward Eric Kunze, who scored 24 points.

In a game that was tight throughout, Waterford took a 53-51 lead when sophomore Brogan Finnegan made a 3-point basket from the corner with about 35 seconds left.

JR Lukenbill, the Demons' one experienced returnee who played a strong overall game, quickly answered. The 6-foot-4 junior guard muscled for an inside shot to tie the score at 53-53.

Waterford was in position to win the game, but Tommy Teberg came up with a crucial steal with 17.6 seconds to play. Teberg, who was immediately fouled, made one of two free throws to give the Demons a 54-53 lead.

With one last chance to pull off the upset, Waterford worked the ball inside to 6-2 freshman Jamison Beesley, who couldn't get a couple of attempts to fall.

"We were playing really bad defense throughout the game and we preach defense," said Teberg, a 5-10 sophomore guard who had nine points, five rebounds and four assists. "We finally got a box out and I grabbed it."

Connor Roffers, a 6-2 sophomore guard, led the Demons with 19 points. Lukenbill finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

"We have a young group, so I'm kind of like the leader here," Lukenbill said. "You've always got to have that mindset of, 'Give me the ball and I'll make good things happen.'

"I just have to let the guys know that they can trust me and I've got to trust my guys, even though they're young. I think that trust is what gets us wins."

Waterford led 23-21 at halftime and never allowed Burlington to pull away. Owen Martinson complemented Kunze by scoring 14 points.

"I think they outworked us at times." said Waterford coach Nick Roeglin, who was wearing an orange T-shirt in honor of Rehberg. "They got loose balls and rebounds."

Girls

With Henningfeld as an inside force and Cornell directing the show, it would be easy to assume Waterford would run away in this game. Instead, Waterford (9-9 , 5-3 SLC) was taken to the limit by Burlington (4-11, 1-7 SLC).

The reason? Waterford went just 10 for 50 from the floor, including 1 for 17 from 3-point range. The Wolverines also struggled on the free-throw line, going 13 for 32.

"This was our only game this week," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "So there was a lot of practice and I thought we did a really good job of getting our offense fine-tuned. And then it didn't show up with us tonight.

"I think everybody was startled by it, but we did what we always do by defending. We played some pretty strong 'D.' "

Henningfeld, a 5-11 senior forward, had 10 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks. But keeping everything together was Cornell, who played all but seven seconds in the game.

The 5-7 junior finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"Hats off to Megan Cornell," Brechtl said. "She was the glue to what we were trying to do. We told her at halftime she probably wasn't getting a break. She was needed on the floor. She was handling the ball really well at the '1' spot and her confidence was breathing loud tonight. That just helped us on both ends of the floor.

"And defensively, she's one of the best kids in the conference, by far."

Said Cornell, "I think they were really pressing us hard, so we just had to get in our groove defensively and that led to our offensive success later in the game."

Burlington coach Kyle Foulke felt his glue was Ella Clapp, a 5-7 junior guard. She had eight points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

"She's just someone who does it all, but real quietly," Foulke said. "She does all the dirty work and the behind-the-scenes stuff to help make her teammates successful. People look at points, but someone has to get rebounds, someone has to get steals and that's what Ella Clapp does."

