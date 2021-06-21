Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove headed to Division 1 state tournament

It could have been worse. After Pfeffer issued a walk that loaded the bases with two outs, Brock Lulewicz grounded out and Union Grove escaped further damage to a force play at second.

"My command wasn't there and I knew I had to get it done or else the season was on the line," Pfeffer said. "There was no time to pout and feel sorry for yourself. You just have to go out there and get it done.

"I stuck with what I've done all year, trusted myself, the coaches trusted me and it worked out."

Besides, Pfeffer assured France that he had him covered.

"I knew he wasn't happy to be coming out," Pfeffer said, "but I told him, 'Don't sweat it. I've got your back.' "

Rough start or not, Meyer could not have been more pleased with Pfeffer.

"We put him into a bad situation there," Meyer said. "It's never easy to come in with no outs and two men on base. We kind of had to rush to get him in, too. Noah threw well, but you could tell he was getting tired. And he threw the first game. It's not easy to come back from that, either."

Before France tired, Union Grove's No. 1 pitcher appeared to be almost untouchable.