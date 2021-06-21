Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove headed to Division 1 state tournament

KENOSHA — Kaden Pfeffer had Noah France's back.
He wasn't going to let this game get away after a masterful pitching performance by his buddy, even if his slider initially wasn't sliding and changeup was skidding into the dirt.
Righting himself after a rough start, the senior left-hander shut down Muskego and led the Union Grove High School baseball team to a 7-5 victory over Muskego in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship. The game was played on a windy, cool day at Kenosha Bradford's Wavro Field.
What this means is the Broncos (25-3) are heading back to the state tournament two years after they made their first appearance there. And this time, they made it after being moved up to Division 1.
This also means the Broncos have gone 52-7 their last two seasons even though just three starters remain from the 2019 team — Remmi Sweet, Nick Williams and Isaiah Cerfus.
The Broncos will play a state quarterfinal on Friday at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac. The time of the game will be determined when teams are seeded.
"It means the world to me because it means we're doing something right," said Williams, a senior third baseman who had two triples and four RBIs in a 13-2 semifinal game over Burlington on Monday morning. "We're setting the bar for our youth program and we're setting the bar for middle school kids who think, 'I want to be like that guy. I want to be on that team. I want to give my heart to that program.'
"It's just such a humbling feeling. Words can't describe how proud I am to be on this team and to be a part of this program."
Muskego coach Jacob Paige could only express admiration for the Broncos, who persevered during some dicey situations against an elite program. Muskego (21-3) was ranked fifth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association and advanced to the sectional championship with a 3-1 victory over eighth-ranked Kenosha Tremper in the other sectional semifinal on Monday afternoon.
"We can tell they're a bunch of gamers over there and they threw the ball well today," Paige said. "And offensively, there's not a hole in their lineup. They kept it tough on our pitching staff all game long and all the credit goes to them. They played a great game. When we started coming back, they made plays and they made more than we did."
If not for a gutty performance by Pfeffer, who started and threw 34 pitches Monday morning against Burlington, Union Grove might not have been in this position.
France had allowed just two hits and struck out seven in four innings with a humming fastball that consistently smacked into catcher Brady Katterhagen's mitt. But after walking the first two batters in the bottom of the fifth inning, Union Grove coach Nate Meyer relieved France after 83 pitches.
In came Pfeffer, who initially could not stem Muskego's rally. Muskego scored four runs in the bottom of the inning — two of the earned runs were charged to Pfeffer — and Muskego pulled to within 6-5.
It could have been worse. After Pfeffer issued a walk that loaded the bases with two outs, Brock Lulewicz grounded out and Union Grove escaped further damage to a force play at second.
"My command wasn't there and I knew I had to get it done or else the season was on the line," Pfeffer said. "There was no time to pout and feel sorry for yourself. You just have to go out there and get it done.
"I stuck with what I've done all year, trusted myself, the coaches trusted me and it worked out."
Besides, Pfeffer assured France that he had him covered.
"I knew he wasn't happy to be coming out," Pfeffer said, "but I told him, 'Don't sweat it. I've got your back.' "
Rough start or not, Meyer could not have been more pleased with Pfeffer.
"We put him into a bad situation there," Meyer said. "It's never easy to come in with no outs and two men on base. We kind of had to rush to get him in, too. Noah threw well, but you could tell he was getting tired. And he threw the first game. It's not easy to come back from that, either."
Before France tired, Union Grove's No. 1 pitcher appeared to be almost untouchable.
"I felt good," France said. "I was missing with my slider here and there, but for the most part, I felt good. With my fastball, I felt that my velocity was up today.
"At the end, I ran out of gas. I threw 71 pitches Thursday (in a 10-0 reginal championship victory over Westosha Central) and coming back with three days rest, I had to battle a little. But we got it done."
Tired or not, France certainly impressed Paige.
"He was pounding the zone," he said. "It took us a couple of innings there and when we finally did get something going, it was just a little bit too late. But he pitched a great game, he kept us off balance and he went after our guys. We feel we have a strong offensive team and for the way he pitched today, he definitely did a great job."
Union Grove's five-run fifth inning by powered by Sweet's two-run single and Katterhagen's two-run double. Courtesy runner Tommy Pinnow also scored on an error to give the Broncos a 6-1 lead.
But after Muskego rallied for four runs, Union Grove added an insurance run to earn a trip back to the state tournament.
"We've been very fortunate to have very good players," Meyer said. "Without those guys, we're not making it up there. And I've got to take my hat off to my three assistant coaches — Ben Miller, RJ Spang and Matt Wolff. I'm very fortunate to have a top-notch crew like those guys."
In the 13-2 win over Burlington, Union Grove put the game away early with two runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third. Williams hit a bases-loaded triple in the second inning.
Other leaders for the Broncos were Sweet, Cerfus and Beau Bloxdorf, each of whom drove in two runs. Nathan Williams, a sophomore shortstop who is Nick's brother, went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
After the game, Burlington coach Scott Staude quipped that he thought he was playing the fabled 1927 Yankees.
"I was talking to the umpires who haven't seen them and they were very impressed with their lineup," said Staude, whose team has been outscored 34-3 in three losses to Union Grove this season. "They're really solid one through nine and they've got a deep pitching staff.
"Really, there's a swagger to them, which you need. I don't know if they've been tested a lot this year, but every time you counterpunch, they punch right back."