Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove has picked up where it left off in 2019

It has all come together in a big way.

Dating back to 2019, the Broncos have gone 39-5 and have already defeated Southern Lakes Conference rivals Burlington and Waterford twice each this season. Union Grove won its first 11 before a 5-3 loss to Kenosha Tremper last Friday, when the Broncos stranded 12 baserunners.

That proved to be just a minor setback since the Broncos rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Wauwatosa East one day later.

“That’s a sign of good coaching and the players have obviously worked hard in the offseason,” Wilson said. “To be doing this well this early in the season, it’s obvious that guys aren’t just stepping onto the field and taking their first swings. When you look at programs like these, you can just see the work that goes into it year round.”

It starts with Nate Meyer, a 2007 Union Grove graduate who is 54-14 in three seasons as the Broncos’ coach. The 33-year-old Meyer, who was a three-year starter at second base for Union Grove, molded this program into his own image starting in 2018 after succeeding Mike Arendt, who was recently named principal at St. Catherine’s.