Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove has picked up where it left off in 2019

UNION GROVE — Nick Williams was champing at the bit. So was Remmi Sweet, Brady Katterhagen, Isaiah Cerfus and Maguire Delagrave.
Let’s just make this easy. Every player on the Union Grove High School baseball team couldn’t wait to be unleased this spring after the global pandemic wiped out their 2020 season.
Based on won-loss records, most of the Racine County baseball programs have struggled to get started again after being forced to sit out last season. The Broncos have been the exception.
Two years after making their first appearance in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament — they lost 8-3 to Antigo in the championship game — the Broncos have picked up where they left off with an across-the-board wealth of talent and a desire to keep a good thing going.
“The biggest impression is their lineup from top to bottom can flat-out hit,” said Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson, whose team lost to Union Grove 17-2 on May 3. “It’s like they hit everything and everybody we threw at them.
“They’ve got good pitching, too, but, man, they hit the ball hard top to bottom throughout the lineup.”
Making this season all the more impressive is that just two starters — Williams and Sweet — return from the 2019 team that went 27-4. Seniors aching to get their first meaningful varsity exposure have stepped in and have made an immediate impact, with Isaiah Cerfus and Brady Katterhagen being two especially notable examples.
It has all come together in a big way.
Dating back to 2019, the Broncos have gone 39-5 and have already defeated Southern Lakes Conference rivals Burlington and Waterford twice each this season. Union Grove won its first 11 before a 5-3 loss to Kenosha Tremper last Friday, when the Broncos stranded 12 baserunners.
That proved to be just a minor setback since the Broncos rebounded with a 7-1 victory over Wauwatosa East one day later.
“That’s a sign of good coaching and the players have obviously worked hard in the offseason,” Wilson said. “To be doing this well this early in the season, it’s obvious that guys aren’t just stepping onto the field and taking their first swings. When you look at programs like these, you can just see the work that goes into it year round.”
It starts with Nate Meyer, a 2007 Union Grove graduate who is 54-14 in three seasons as the Broncos’ coach. The 33-year-old Meyer, who was a three-year starter at second base for Union Grove, molded this program into his own image starting in 2018 after succeeding Mike Arendt, who was recently named principal at St. Catherine’s.
“The goal for me coming in was to make sure we played hard, have a good attitude, get after it every day and to be able to make the routine plays,” Meyer said. “Baseball is already a tough sport, so if you do the little things right, you’re going to be able to win some high school games.”
And after having to sit out last season, the Broncos wanted to win games more than ever. They sure have, scoring 135 runs while allowing just 28 so far this season.
“Not having a junior year really sucked because we would have been a real strong team yet again,” said Williams, a shortstop who started on the 2019 team. “As a team, I think we’ve done a really good job of improving and trying to get to that standard where we we want to be. We want to get better every day and just work on the small things.”
While the Broncos are doing that, their big bats and lively pitching arms more than make up for occasional lapses on the field.
Williams, who has signed with Wabash Valley Junior College in Mount Carmel, Ill., was slowed by an injury early this season, but is hitting .500.
But there have been three major additions who have helped keep the Broncos rolling this season:
- Sophomore Owen Nowak, a left-handed leadoff hitter, leads the Broncos’ with a .548 batting average and has scored a team-high 22 runs. He also has been a standout in left field.
“He’s had a real big impact, being aggressive in the box, attacking first-pitch strikes and bringing energy to our lineup,” Williams said. “It starts at the top and he’s done a really good job. Being an underclassman, the light hasn’t been too bright for him.”
Cerfus, a senior first baseman-pitcher, only played sparingly as a sophomore on the 2019 team. With only one more chance to play high school baseball this spring, Cerfus had made the most of it, hitting .421 with three homers and 19 RBIs. He also leads the Broncos’ pitching staff with a 3-0 record and an 0.78 earned run average.
“Honestly, the biggest thing I did to prepare myself was I thought about my sophomore year two years ago and how I really didn’t play that much or have that big of a role,” Cerfus said. “And I wanted to be that guy that is in the paper all the time, is in the middle of the order and is on the mound every week throwing a good game. And it has worked out because I have a lot of confidence.”
Katterhagen, a senior left-handed hitting catcher, was on the junior varsity in 2019. There has been no learning curve with him on the varsity since Katterhagen is hitting .422 with two homers and a team-high 22 RBIs. He has also handled a pitched staff that has collective 1.53 earned run average in 78 innings.
“I really took that quarantine as an extended offseason,” said Katterhagen, whose father, Scott, coached the Union Grove softball team to the 2007 WIAA Division 2 championship. “I just put in work every day and tried to get myself better. I played summer ball in Kenosha and I was telling myself, ‘You’ve got a special group of guys next year (in 2021) and you could really make a serious run at the title.’”
Add to this mix others who include Sweet (.444, 21 runs), a center fielder who is the other returning starter from 2019, second baseman Josh DeGroot (.361, 19 runs) and third baseman Ethan Horon (.379, seven RBIs) and the Broncos have been pounding opponents into submission.
“Out hitting has been huge,” Meyer said. “We’ve been able to string together 10-plus-hit games. After taking a year off, I thought out hitting might be slow, but for our hitting to come through from the first game, that’s been a nice pleasant surprise.”
With this dynamic hitting has been electrifying pitching.
Cerfus, Noah France (2-0, 2.92 ERA), Maguire Delagrave (2-1, 3.34 ERA) and Tommy Pinnow (1-0, 0.00 ERA) are the right-handers. Left-handed options are Kaden Pfeffer (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Taylor Brauer (2-0, 1.47 ERA).
How deep is this staff? If the Broncos were playing in the state championship game, Meyer claims any of the above could be entrusted with the start.
“We have 12 guys who can throw and we have three who haven’t even had a chance to pitch in a game yet,” Meyer said. “They all bring something different to the table. Honestly, it’s a debate of who’s going to start.”
Could the Broncos return to the state championship game with this caliber of talent? Perhaps.
Can they continue this run indefinitely? Why not?
“We’ve got a lot to look forward to,” Meyer said. “Our freshmen and sophomore classes are very talented. There’s a lot of excitement for those two teams.”