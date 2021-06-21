Watch Now: High school baseball: Union Grove dominates Burlington 13-2 in sectional semifinal

KENOSHA — For the first several games this season, a hand injury did not allow Nick Williams to swing a bat comfortably and he only played in the field.
He sure was swinging his bat comfortably Monday morning.
The senior third baseman for the Union Grove High School baseball team had a huge day at the plate. And the Broncos went on to defeat Burlington 13-2 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Kenosha Bradford's Wavro Field.
Union Grove (24-3), which has won eight straight games, was to play the winner of the other sectional semifinal between Kenosha Tremper (23-4) and Muskego (20-2) Monday afternoon.
The Broncos pounded out 14 hits against Burlington (19-10). Williams led the way by going 3 for 3 with two triples, four RBIs and two runs.
Union Grove advanced to its first state championship game in 2019, losing to Antigo 8-3 in the Division 2 title game. After not playing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broncos moved up to Division 1 this season.
They have gone 51-7 in their last two seasons.
"We're trying to to make it state, but we emphasized little goals first — winning conference, winning our regional and now our sectional," Williams said. "And we have a chance to do that and get back to state.
"It would be just a thrilling feeling. I feel real humbled just to be in this position and I'm grateful for my guys around me. We have a really good team this year and I'm really proud of our guys."
Union Grove put the game away early with two runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third. Williams hit a bases-loaded triple in the second inning.
Other leaders for the Broncos were Remmi Sweet, Isaiah Cerfus and Beau Bloxdorf, each of whom drove in two runs. Nathan Williams, a sophomore shortstop who is Nick's brother, went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
After the game, Burlington coach Scott Staude quipped that he thought he was playing the fabled 1927 Yankees.
"I was talking to the umpires who haven't seen them and they were very impressed with their lineup," said Staude, whose team has been outscored 34-3 in three losses to Union Grove this season. "They're really solid one through nine and they've got a deep pitching staff.
"Really, there's a swagger to them, which you need. I don't know if they've been tested a lot this year, but every time you counterpunch, they punch right back."
Union Grove coach Nate Meyer feels it's a testament to his program that the Broncos have excelled in their first season in Division.
"Two years ago, we were in Division 2 and it was our first time getting into the sectionals," he said. "To get to state, that was very satisfying. To come here and win our first game in the sectionals and to be able to go against Tremper or Muskego, it's very gratifying for us as a program to say we can do it in Division 2 and now we can do it in Division 1."