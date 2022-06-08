Watch Now: Graham named Case football coach

RACINE — When Anton Graham was officially hired as the ninth head coach in the 55-year history of the Case High School football program, he knew what his first order of business would be.

“Most people are going to look at film and everything like that,” said the 38-year-old Graham, a 2007 Park graduate. “With me, I wanted to look at their grades. So I checked their transcripts and I checked their attendance because I wanted to see how they were doing in the classroom.

“If you’re not taking care of things in the classroom, it doesn’t matter what you do on the field or what you do in the weight room. So I pulled aside a few kids and really had some good conversations and started to build that relationship with kids.

“I want them to understand, ‘Hey, you’re a student-athlete. You have to take care of everything in the classroom before we even think of anything outside.’”

Graham replaces Bryan Shredl, Case’s coach since 2015 who stepped down to spend more time with his family. He will be leaving his position as educational assistant at Horlick, which he has had for six years, to fill a freshman advocate position at Case when Graham takes over the program this fall.

Under Brian Fletcher at Horlick, Graham was a defensive backs coach among other coaching roles for the last 10 years.

Graham was a student-athlete at Case from 2003-06 before transferring to Park for his senior season in 2006-07. For that one season, he was teammates with future Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year Johnny Clay, who had led Park to the WIAA Division 1 championship the previous season.

He went on to play for Mankato State for two seasons before transferring to UW-Whitewater. While at Whitewater. Graham played on two NCAA Division III championship teams under legendary coach Lance Leipold.

Since 2017, Graham has been a starting defensive lineman and linebacker for the Racine Raiders. He plans to finish out this season with the Raiders before deciding whether to continue his playing career.

While Case has had only one winning season since it went 5-4 in 1993 — the Eagles were 4-3 during the 2021 spring alternate season — Graham feels he’s walking into a promising situation.

“Personally, I feel that I’m walking into a hidden gem,” he said. “These kids are excited, they’re passionate about this sport and I think they’re just looking for an opportunity to showcase what they can do.

“It’s just truly getting them to buy in. When I look at Case High School — obviously, I’m a former Case Eagle myself — football was more of a seasonal sport. Football was something you did for fun.

“Now, I want them to understand this is year-round. If you’re not playing a second sport, I want you buying in. I want this to be your second family. I want you to come here if you need help and let’s start to build this camaraderie and truly get this to be a family.”

Graham has plenty of work to do. The Eagles followed up their 4-3 season during the spring alternate season in 2021 with an 0-7 record last season. There were some cancellations on their schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since going 5-4 under the late Gene Veit in 1993, the Eagles have gone winless in a season eight times. In four other seasons since then, Case has gone 1-8. And Case has yet to win a playoff game since fielding its first varsity team in 1967 — a year after the school opened.

Despite that, Graham is optimistic.

“I want to stay they only graduated five to six starters,” Graham said. “So we should be returning most of our players and we had a freshman team that I believe started 4-0 or 5-0, so I know there’s a lot of guys who are excited about getting the opportunity to come up.”

Fletcher believes Graham will make a strong impact at Case.

“He brings a lot of energy and new thought,” Fletcher said. “He’s an innovator of sorts, he’s been at the middle schools in Racine ... he’s really doing some good things for them and I think he’ll do a great job over there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0