Watch Now: Girls basketball: Jerome King hired to take over St. Catherine's program

After being led by five coaches during the previous five seasons, the St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team needed some stability.

And King, who was sixth man as a sophomore on the Case boys 1999 WIAA Division 1 championship team, reassured his players that he intends to be their Rock of Gibraltar.

“I told them, ‘I know you’ve heard this before, that you guys have had a lot of different coaches, but I just want to prove to you that I’m here for consistency and here for you guys,’ “ said the 39-year-old King, who is a Youth Advocate Supervisor for the Racine School District.

“I also told them that, ‘You can be can be the group of girls that changed this program.

“Let’s work toward that.’ “

Fortifying this family feeling all the more is that King’s two assistants will be his wife, Megan, a former standout for Westosha Central, and Rocky Collum, who played with King at Case. Megan

King was the head junior varsity coach for the Horlick girls last season.

These three will try to revive a program that was once among the finest in the state.

In 2002, St. Catherine’s went 22-5 and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 championship game behind freshman guard Krystal Ellis, now a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame. The Angels lost to Columbus 58-46 in the championship game.

Ten years later, center Sydney Tepley was first-team Associated Press All-State and was one of three finalists for the state’s player of the year award. Olivia Braun earned third-team AP All-State honors in 2013. And Brooklyn Bull, Union Grove’s all-time leading scorer, played at St. Catherine’s as a freshman during the 2014-15 season.

But since Sean Brady left as coach in 2015, there has been a revolving door of coaches. Tom Molbeck led the program from 2015-18, followed by Keono Turner for one season, Jeff Tarkowski for two and Adam Mulheron followed by Lindsay Bollman last season.

With King taking over next season, St. Catherine’s athletic director Tyson Tlachac is confident the program’s continuity issue has been fixed.

“I wish I had a definitive answer on why it’s been a revolving door,” Tlachac said. “Unfortunately, I don’t. It’s my hope that Jerome is going to bring us some continuity and be somebody who is going to stick around for awhile.

“I’ve talked to Jerome and he’s all in. He wants to be at St. Cat’s, he wants to be at St. Cat’s for awhile. My hope as athletic director is not only do we want to build the girls basketball program, we want to help all of our girls programs — from volleyball to soccer to basketball to track to cross country.

“And Jerome shared a very similar philosophy of building all of our programs. The two times I met with him, he was really excited about that. He wants to bring St. Cat’s back to where it was.”

King has built an impressive resume of coaching experience. Among his coaching stops were the Case girls under Willie Maryland from 2008-11, the Kenosha Tremper boys under Brandon Morris from 2011-13 and the Park boys under Tray Allen for the last three years.

He inherits a team that went 5-20 and lost 10 of its last 11 games of the season. Since the Angels’ most recent winning season — 13-11 in 2015-16 — they have gone 28-112.

“When I heard the opportunity come about, I got my resume ready and tried to get after it,” King said. “I know I have my work cut out for me. I know we have a long road, but I’d like to get it to where the boys (at St. Catherine’s) are eventually in my time.

“With a lot of hard work and patience, I think we can get there.”

Helping King with his transition will be Kennedee Clark, a 5-foot-11 forward who will be a senior next season. Clark earned second-team All-Racine County honors this season after averaging 11.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

“I believe the sky’s the limit for her,” King said. “When I talked to her and asked if she wanted to play college ball, she said, ‘yes.’ One intriguing thing about here is she told me she needs someone to be tough on her and I told her she has the right person. I’m going to push her and get the best out of her.”

