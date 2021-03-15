Watch Now: Girls All-State Basketball: Lutheran's Gardner, Union Grove's Slattery receiver recognition

RACINE — Within the next three months, Morgann Gardner will be leaving Racine behind for good.
She graduates from Racine Lutheran High School on May 29. She is moving to Northern Texas with her mother, Vanessa Oliver-Gardner, in early June. And then on July 6, she is due to report to the University of Nebraska Omaha, where she will be on scholarship to play college basketball starting this fall.
What Gardner will leave behind in Racine is quite a legacy. Her most recent tribute came Monday when it was announced that the 6-foot-2 forward has earned high honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team.
Gardner, Franklin's Olivia Rangel and La Crosse Aquinas' Jacy Weisbrod received the most votes of anyone not named to the first four teams.
She is joined on the team from Racine County by Union Grove senior Angela Slattery, who leaves as the second-leading scorer in the history of her program.
"It's a real surreal feeling," said Gardner, who helped the Crusaders to a 78-15 record during her four years on the varsity. "I feel I worked hard to get to this point in my career in basketball. I tried to learn new things every day and I'm just honored to get recognized. With the support of my family and friends and teammates and coaches, I've become more motivated to keep working hard and keep going."
Despite the graduation of Caroline Strande, the leading scorer among girls or boys in Racine County history, the Crusaders had another successful season. Gardner averaged 21.2 points — that led the county and was 19th-best in the state — along with 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists.
The Crusaders went 17-4 and advanced to the WIAA Division 4 regional championship, where they lost 45-41 to Whitefish Bay Dominican
Gardner had 14 double-doubles this season. She was at her best statistically Dec. 1, when Gardner had 38 points and 18 rebounds in a 77-52 Metro Classic Conference victory over Saint Thomas More in Milwaukee.
With her career at Lutheran now in the books, Gardner ranks second in school history with 1,596 points, free throws made (280) and rebounds (753). Strande is first in all three categories.
"Morgann is a three-dimensional scorer," Lutheran coach Steve Schaffer said. "She can score inside off of post-ups, beat you off the dribble, and shoot the three. She rebounds on both ends of the floor, with 86 offensive rebounds to go with her 142 defensive rebounds. She has a tremendous work ethic and is always willing to learn how to improve her game as well as our team success."
"I would also add that this year she did this while playing every game on the road since we could not play at home due to the Racine Ordinance."
The 5-10 Slattery averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists for Union Grove, which went 20-4 and won the Southern Lakes Conference championship.
Slattery, the only senior on her team, finished with 1,173 points — second to Brooklyn Bull in program history. The Broncos lost to Muskego 68-67 in overtime in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
"The numbers that don't show up is her leadership," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "You can't take that for granted. She was the only senior on a team with all sophomores and juniors and that, in itself, was difficult for her not only as a player but as a person. She was not playing with her peers she was in the hallway with.
"For her to carry herself as a leader and yet as a friend to her teammates, I think that says a heck of a lot more than just the stats she produced on a state-ranked team that ended up winning conference."
• Kamorea “KK” Arnold, a Germantown sophomore who is ranked fifth in the 2021 Class by ESPN, has been unanimously voted the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin.
Arnold is the first sophomore to win the award since 2013 when former Divine Savior Holy Angels standout Arike Ogunbowale, a player to whom she is often compared, received the honor.
Arnold averaged 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals.