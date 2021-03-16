Watch Now: Girls All-State Basketball: Lutheran's Gardner, Union Grove's Slattery honored

RACINE — Within the next three months, Morgann Gardner will be leaving Racine behind for good.

She graduates from Racine Lutheran High School on May 29. She is moving to Northern Texas with her mother, Vanessa Oliver-Gardner, in early June. And then on July 6, she is due to report to the University of Nebraska Omaha, where she will be on scholarship to play college basketball starting this fall.

What Gardner will leave behind in Racine is quite a legacy. Her most recent tribute came Monday when it was announced that the 6-foot-2 forward has earned high honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team.

Gardner, Franklin’s Olivia Rangel and La Crosse Aquinas’ Jacy Weisbrod received the most votes of anyone not named to the first four teams.

She is joined on the team from Racine County by Union Grove senior Angela Slattery, who leaves as the second-leading scorer in the history of her program.