Watch Now: Focus on Football: Ibarra is a vital presence for 5-1 Racine Lutheran

RACINE — There’s a reason why Racine Lutheran is the hottest high school football program in Racine County with five straight victories.
The Crusaders have some beefy linemen with players like Akari Redmond (355 pounds) and Jaylin Pritchett (305 pounds).
They have players who can move the chains, such as wide receiver Gavin Zawicki (33 catches for 582 yards) and quarterback Camdin Jansen (1,105 yards, 11 touchdown passes, one interception)
And they also have Eric Ibarra, the kind of kid every coach loves to have.
The junior has played cornerback, free safety, strong safety, linebacker, wide receiver, slot receiver, running back and quarterback this season. And Lutheran coach Scott Smith said Ibarra has taken on each of those positions with a smile.
“You never hear a bad word out of his mouth and he’s always such a team leader,” Smith said. “Even in the weight room, he’ll get on kids for not being in there, but he has a way of talking and motivating kids. And that’s a gift.
“When you can talk to kids to motivate them and not yell at them or not get down on them, that’s a gift. And Eric can do that for us.”
Smith said that Ibarra is perhaps the most durable player he has coached since Ricky Collum, the 1995 All-Racine County Player of the Year who was on Smith’s first team at Lutheran.
He is second on the team in rushing with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also ranks second with 22 receptions for 422 yards and five TDs.
But ask Ibarra for a signature moment from this season and he responds with something that perfectly fits who he is. That came Sept. 10, when Lutheran defeated Brookfield Academy 42-27.
As Ibarra explained, “Eric Rossa was on the field and he broke a touchdown for, I think it was 70 yards (71) and I was able to make a good block and then meet him in the end zone and celebrate with him. So that was very special for me, just to be there with him.”
That’s the kind of young man Eric Ibarra is. And that’s the person who will be leading the Crusaders into Friday’s Midwest Classic Conference showdown against much improved Catholic Central at Pritchard Park.
While Lutheran is 6-0 since a season-opening 35-14 loss to Union Grove, Catholic Central is 4-2 and on the verge of clinching a postseason berth. The Hilltoppers’ only losses have been 49-42 to Brookfield Academy on Sept. 11 and 26-6 to undefeated Kenosha St. Joseph last week.
Leading Catholic Central is Tom Aldrich, the dean of county coaches who is in his 30th season.
“He runs a great program,” Smith said. “His kids are disciplined. I don’t know if he has the athletes he has had in the past, but he gets the most out of the kids. You’ve got to give him credit. Those kids fight every play.
“I know they’ve had a problem fumbling the ball and that kills a team. I think with the more games they play, the better they’ll be at hanging on to the football, but also being more efficient with the plays they run.
“Their defense goes to the ball. St. Joe’s has a great offense and Catholic Central held them to 26 points. And just about every series started on their (St. Joseph’s) half of the 50-yard line.”
Catholic Central has some playmakers led by quarterback Max Robson, who has rushed for 478 yards and six touchdowns, and has passed for 298 yards and two scores. There’s also running back Henry Amborn, a state medalist wrestler who returned from a knee injury as a junior to rush for 479 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
“We’re playing better football,” said Aldrich, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin in 2009 after leading the Hilltoppers to their second straight state championship. “Fundamentally, we’re still making critical errors and we’re making way too many fumbles that shouldn’t be happening because it’s not because of the offense. And we go in spurts with out tackling. We’re not consistent in our tackling.
“But other than that, we’re playing some decent football. Our kids are getting off the ball relatively well, they’re rallying to the ball defensively and they have a good handle on what they should be doing.”
Lutheran has already qualified for the playoffs. And Aldrich knows that his team faces another big challenge.
“They’re well coached,” Aldrich said. “They seem to be able to adjust weekly to what the other teams are doing. And they’ve got some really, really big guys upfront who are nice athletes. They’ve got some talented skill kids and defensively, they’re a Scotty Smith team. They get to the ball and they tackle people.
“They’re a fun team to play when you compete with them. And we’re hoping to be able to compete with them.”
Rivalry resumes
After the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences were realigned following the 2019 season, it was thought that the rivalry between St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran was over. While St. Catherine’s staying in the Metro Classic Conference, Racine Lutheran was switched to the Midwest Classic.
That hasn’t turned out to be the case. A game was scheduled between the two teams on the fly last Oct. 23 at Westosha Central High School when their original opponents dropped out because of reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And now the two schools have agreed to play each other for at least the next two seasons in a nonconference home-and-away series, Lutheran athletic director Jason Block has confirmed.