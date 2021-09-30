Watch Now: Focus on Football: Ibarra is a vital presence for 5-1 Racine Lutheran

He is second on the team in rushing with 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He also ranks second with 22 receptions for 422 yards and five TDs.

But ask Ibarra for a signature moment from this season and he responds with something that perfectly fits who he is. That came Sept. 10, when Lutheran defeated Brookfield Academy 42-27.

As Ibarra explained, “Eric Rossa was on the field and he broke a touchdown for, I think it was 70 yards (71) and I was able to make a good block and then meet him in the end zone and celebrate with him. So that was very special for me, just to be there with him.”

That’s the kind of young man Eric Ibarra is. And that’s the person who will be leading the Crusaders into Friday’s Midwest Classic Conference showdown against much improved Catholic Central at Pritchard Park.

While Lutheran is 6-0 since a season-opening 35-14 loss to Union Grove, Catholic Central is 4-2 and on the verge of clinching a postseason berth. The Hilltoppers’ only losses have been 49-42 to Brookfield Academy on Sept. 11 and 26-6 to undefeated Kenosha St. Joseph last week.

Leading Catholic Central is Tom Aldrich, the dean of county coaches who is in his 30th season.