Watch Now: Fletcher brothers combine for four TDs for Horlick

"I put, 'Racine pride, one city, one heartbeat' on the board and the kids really rallied behind it. We had a great game."

That was especially the case for Fletcher's two sons.

Blake, who was a first-team Associated Press All-State linebacker on the Alternate Fall Season team as a sophomore this spring, rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on six carries at quarterback. His touchdown runs covered 24 and 64 yards.

Through it all, Blake was thinking about his city rivals in Racine.

"Tonight was all about how Park and Case couldn't play and we were going to play for them," he said. "It's a terrible situation they have to go through and we're just blessed to able to play."

Meanwhile, Carson Fletcher, a freshman, did a little bit of everything. Starting at fullback, he scored Horlick's first two touchdowns — on runs of 56 and 6 yards — and also saw time at linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle and tight end.

"I think we overall played well as a team," Carson said. "We for sure have a lot of things to work on, but it was really fun playing out here with my brother."

First-team Burlington coach Eric Sulik could only admire Horlick's two-headed monster.