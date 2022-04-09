Watch Now: Cooper Willis leaves behind an enduring body of work

UNION GROVE — Even at a young age, Cooper Willis was a captivated observer as he watched much older boys maneuver on the wrestling mat.

It was around the early 2010s when Willis and older brother Cade would tag along with their father, Jesse, a longtime assistant coach for the Union Grove High School wrestling team. As boys several years older competed, Cooper was off to the side, taking in little nuances that would serve him so well in the coming years.

“Him and his brother were practice partners when he (Cooper) was in fourth grade, or whenever it was they started coming up here,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “Cade would just get after it and go. And then Cooper would be doing the move, but he would be thinking about, ‘What’s the next step? What is my next positioning going to be and how can I use that to my advantage?’

“So he was really thinking about all of those steps going forward.”

The kid grew up to become one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of Union Grove’s program, earning three state medals. From a statistical perspective, he is the greatest, considering he leaves with the most victories (141) and pins (79) in the program’s history.

Racine County’s coaches showed their high regard for Willis, voting him the county’s Wrestler of the Year. He becomes the first Union Grove wrestler to receive the honor since Guy Keeku in 2010.

Making this honor all the more impressive is that Willis edged some stiff competition, considering three other county wrestlers — Waterford’s Evan Danowski, Hudson Halter and Hunter Rudzinski — each matched Willis’ fourth-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Tournament.

“I think it’s just his competitiveness,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said when asked what most impressed him about Willis. “In tough situations, Cooper always seemed to stay calm and battle through. I have a lot of respect for that young man.

“Having known him a little bit and the work that he does, it’s pretty impressive. He had a great senior season. He’s a quality young man and a three-time place winner. It’s hard to knock much about that.”

It just took a awhile for the satisfaction he earned after such an impressive high school career to sink in once he wrestled his final high school match at the state tournament Feb. 26.

Willis had entered the WIAA Tournament focused on leaving as a Division 1 state champion. He had set up that progression by placing fourth at 106 pounds as a freshman and second at 152 as a junior (he was unable to make weight for the tournament as a sophomore in 2020).

But it was not to be.

After winning his first two matches in Madison, Willis took a quick 2-0 lead over Ethan Riddle of Germantown before losing 5-3. That dropped him into the consolation bracket, where he lost 8-6 in overtime to Braeden Ott of Nicolet.

One year earlier at the state tournament, Willis edged Riddle 3-2 in the state semifinals.

Willis ended up with a fourth-place medal, but that came after he had lost his final high school match. Willis was defeated by Ryan Dolezal 5-3 in the third-place match.

“I haven’t really stopped replaying it in my mind,” Willis said. “It still bugs me that I didn’t get that (a state championship) in my senior year because because that was my best chance. I wrestled really good on Thursday and then on Friday, I didn’t have my best day and didn’t get my offense together on Riddle.

“I don’t think that anyone in that bracket was a better wrestler. I just think that they probably had a better day than me that day.”

But Willis isn’t the kind of young man who is going to let this bother him for too long. He doesn’t have time for that kind of stuff.

This is a young man who has a 3.7 grade-point average at Union Grove and has aspirations of pursuing a career in business or finance. And he has the wisdom to know that even though a state championship medal eluded him, his body of work as a Union Grove wrestler will have staying power.

“The biggest thing is it’s really satisfying to look over my four years and see how much success I’ve had because of how much work I’ve put it,” Willis said. “It would be one thing if I placed one year and kind of got lucky. But all the hard work in the practice room really shows how dedicated to the sport me and my family are, along with the coaches who helped me get to where I needed to be.

“A lot of hard work went into all three of those state medals.”

And this is hardly the end of the line for Willis as a wrestler. As he was being interviewed for this story in Union Grove’s cafeteria, Willis was wearing an Augsburg University sweatshirt. That’s about to become prominent in his wardrobe.

This fall, Willis will join the NCAA Division III power in Minneapolis, where Cade Willis competed as a freshman this season. To be reunited with his brother and to compete for a program that has won 13 Division III national championships since 1990 is about as good as it gets for Willis.

“It one thing to be able to wrestle in college,” Willis said. “But to be able to wrestle at such a good program with my brother, that’s really cool. For both of us to be successful enough to wrestle at one of the top-ranked D-3 colleges in the country is pretty cool.”

