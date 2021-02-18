WATCH NOW: Case's Brumby stuns Horlick on last-second shot

MOUNT PLEASANT — Did Terry Brumby's desperation 3-point attempt make it through the net in time or did it not?
Jason Treutelaar, coach of the Horlick High School boys basketball team, didn't see how it could.
Jake Berce, Case's coach, couldn't say for sure.
And Brumby, of course, thought it did in Case's 70-67 WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal victory over Horlick Wednesday night in Case's fieldhouse.
This was the situation: Horlick's Jeno Stacy had tied the score at 67-67 with 0.2 seconds remaining to set up a probable overtime.
After the clock was re-set to 0.8 seconds, Case's Chase Werner fired an inbounds pass to Brumby, who dribbled once and fired up his winning shot.
The victory sent Case (4-8) into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday against Kenosha Indian Trail (7-4) Friday at Indian Trail. Case lost to Indian Trail 61-51 and 79-64 during the regular season.
Afterward, Case players erupted in jubilation before a handful of spectators while the Rebels walked off the floor in stunned silence.
Treutelaar, who is a close friend of Berce's, objected to the shot being ruled good immediately after the game, but reacted with dignity afterward.
"Well, it was really close," Treutelaar said. "I wanted to get a timeout before they inbounded the ball and the official didn't hear me yelling for the timeout, I guess. We saw their setup and I wanted to get our guys regrouped there a little bit.
"But to be able to catch, dribble and turn in 0.8 seconds, you have to be very quick to get that off. If that's what they said he did, that's what he did and it's a great shot. I give him credit and wish them the best."
Berce, meanwhile, reacted with measured happiness.
"There were a lot of questionable calls the whole game and it's not pinned on one call toward the end," he said. "It's a crazy finish to a game and it is unfortunate that one of the teams had to lose.
"It was a hard-fought game between two city opponents and I have all the respect in the world for Jason and Horlick. It's just a tough way to finish a game and a season."
Brumby, who made six 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 25 points, initially thought his winning shot was going to sail a little too far to the left. But he believes he released the shot in time.
"It's crazy how it went in, but at the same time, I feel that it was a good shot," Brumby said.
Making Horlick's loss all the more painful was how well it played against Case in the rematch. The Rebels (1-8) had lost to the Eagles 67-59 Feb. 2 on this same floor.
There was one primary difference. In the first game, Horlick played a man-to-man defense. In Wednesday's rematch, they switched to a 2-3 zone and it was effective.
"They were shooting lights out and playing real good defense," Brumby said. "The 2-3 kind of helped them, but we just found a way to get around it."
Added Berce: "I knew they were going to play that for the majority of the game because they've been playing a lot of that in a short season. When our stuff was working, we were getting the ball in the middle going inside out and finishing at the rim.
"We didn't have the best shooting night which, obviously, when the other team is playing zone, you have to find other ways to score."
Case appeared to have the game in hand with a 63-55 lead with 6:22 to play, but then Horlick started chipping away at that lead. Meanwhile, Case forward Amari Jedkins fouled out with 4:34 to play.
Horlick forward Darrien Long, who scored a team-high 24 points, made five free throws during that comeback. The last two, with 4:34 to play, gave Horlick a 65-63 lead.
But then Adrian Bryant made two free throws and Yontae Bell scored a basket, giving the Eagles a 67-65 advantage. Stacy tied it at 67-67 on his drive, setting the stage for Brumby's heroics.
"He had an incredible first half," Treutelaar said of Brumby. "He knocked down four threes against our zone. The thing is, when you're keeping him on the outside shooting threes, then he's not victimizing you inside with his penetration and getting to the free-throw line and getting guys into foul trouble.
"So there's pros and cons with that. We knew he was going to get some looks and if he hits them, that's OK. We're still going to stick with our defensive philosophy.
"We were down 63-55 and we went on a 10-0 run. We had some opportunities and the way we battled back when our backs were against the wall, I couldn't be more proud of the guys. I just feel bad for them because that's a real tough way for it to end."
Werner, Jedkins and Bryant each scored 10 points for Case, and JaQuori Cottingham added nine.
Martavian Brown added 12 points for Horlick and Zamarion Dyess had nine.