WATCH NOW: Case's Brumby stuns Horlick on last-second shot

"But to be able to catch, dribble and turn in 0.8 seconds, you have to be very quick to get that off. If that's what they said he did, that's what he did and it's a great shot. I give him credit and wish them the best."

Berce, meanwhile, reacted with measured happiness.

"There were a lot of questionable calls the whole game and it's not pinned on one call toward the end," he said. "It's a crazy finish to a game and it is unfortunate that one of the teams had to lose.

"It was a hard-fought game between two city opponents and I have all the respect in the world for Jason and Horlick. It's just a tough way to finish a game and a season."

Brumby, who made six 3-point baskets and scored a game-high 25 points, initially thought his winning shot was going to sail a little too far to the left. But he believes he released the shot in time.

"It's crazy how it went in, but at the same time, I feel that it was a good shot," Brumby said.

Making Horlick's loss all the more painful was how well it played against Case in the rematch. The Rebels (1-8) had lost to the Eagles 67-59 Feb. 2 on this same floor.