Watch Now: Case rallies to defeat Park in official opener of Pritchard Park stadium

In what was an entertaining back-and-fourth affair, the real drama came during the final nine minutes of the game.

With 8:37 to play, Park running back Shawn White suffered a neck injury after making an 8-yard run. After being attended to on the field for about 10 minutes, White was carted off the field to an ambulance.

White raised his arm to his teammates as be was being wheeled away and Park coach Morris Matsen was cautiously optimistic that his senior is going to be fine.

"It's all precautionary," Matsen said.

Park trailed 30-26 at that point, but was in position to pull ahead. After four plays, the Panthers had a fourth-and-5 at Case's 28-yard-line.

Senior quarterback Trey Kelley threw a quick pass on a play-action fake over the middle to Caleb Anderson. Case's linebackers got sucked in by the play action and Anderson was open in the seam. But he wasn't able to hang on to the ball on a play that appeared to be a sure touchdown.

"I saw Park run a great play and it was right there for them to score," Case coach Bryan Shredl said. "We're just grateful that they made that mistake and we were able to hang on for the victory."