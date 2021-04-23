Watch Now: Case rallies to defeat Park in official opener of Pritchard Park stadium

RACINE — The night started with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony overseen by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine Unified School Board President Brian O'Connell.
It ended with a thrilling 30-26 high school football victory by Case over Park in a classic city rivalry showdown on what was the official opening of the state-of-the-art facility in the SC Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park.
The enclosed venue lived up to expectations, with a concession area and observation deck to the north, picturesque woods to the east, the headlights of cars on Durand Avenue to the south and a beautiful brick press box perched atop bleachers to the west. And, of course, there was the fast track the stadium's artificial turf.
As for the game itself, it probably exceeded expectations. The two teams combined for 792 yards of total offense, Case staged a stirring rally for the second straight week and Park's Anthony Silvani had a coming-out party with 174 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries.
After overcoming a 16-6 deficit against Brown Deer to win 26-16 last week, Case (2-3) recovered after trailing Park 14-0 in the first quarter.
"To be honest, the young people are getting used to playing," said Case senior running back Kobe Brown, who rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. "They obviously like winning and it feels good."
In what was an entertaining back-and-fourth affair, the real drama came during the final nine minutes of the game.
With 8:37 to play, Park running back Shawn White suffered a neck injury after making an 8-yard run. After being attended to on the field for about 10 minutes, White was carted off the field to an ambulance.
White raised his arm to his teammates as be was being wheeled away and Park coach Morris Matsen was cautiously optimistic that his senior is going to be fine.
"It's all precautionary," Matsen said.
Park trailed 30-26 at that point, but was in position to pull ahead. After four plays, the Panthers had a fourth-and-5 at Case's 28-yard-line.
Senior quarterback Trey Kelley threw a quick pass on a play-action fake over the middle to Caleb Anderson. Case's linebackers got sucked in by the play action and Anderson was open in the seam. But he wasn't able to hang on to the ball on a play that appeared to be a sure touchdown.
"I saw Park run a great play and it was right there for them to score," Case coach Bryan Shredl said. "We're just grateful that they made that mistake and we were able to hang on for the victory."
Said Kelley: "He was going to get positive yards, but it just bounced off his chest, so he dropped it."
Case took possession at its own 28 with 7:38 left in the game and was able to run out the clock behind the hard running of Brown and Miles Gallagher.
Gallagher, who rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Brown Deer, showed another dimension to his game against Case. While he only rushed for 27 yards, he caught six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
"He can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can catch the ball as a receiver … Miles is one of the guys we call a utility knife," Shredl said. "He's got all the tools he needs to be a great offensive player for us."
Park (1-4), coming off a 48-0 loss to Notre Dame in Green Bay last Saturday, initially appeared poised to christen its new home stadium with a blowout victory in what turned out to be a 42-point first quarter by both teams.
Kelley gave Park a 14-0 lead with runs of 7 and 28 yards. After Gallagher caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gutman, Silvani broke loose for an 80-yard scoring run.
Silvani, a 5-foot-7, 145-pound junior, might have been the surprise player of the game. He averaged nearly 22 yards per carry.
"Silvani is a heck of a player," Shredl said. "That No. 19 can really run. He' a fast kid and he's got nice moves. I'm very impressed with that young man."
Silvani's TD run gave Park a 20-6 lead. But Case took a 22-20 lead by the end of the first quarter on a 27-yard scoring run by Brown followed by a two-point conversion, a safety and a 36-yard scoring pass from Ben Brawner to Gallagher.
Park went ahead 26-22 in the third quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Price. But Case took the lead for good with a 10-yard scoring run by Brown and a two-point conversion run by Gallagher.
The Panthers were without cornerback LaDainian Johnson, who hyperextended his right elbow against Brown Deer, and Trey Carothers, another cornerback who rolled his ankle during practice Thursday.
Still, they put up a fight and finished wit 418 yards to 374 for Case.
"We had adversity before the game even started," Matsen said. "We lost a couple of key players. So we're going to find out how we respond to adversity after another loss."
Meanwhile, Matsen was impressed by what he saw from Case.
"They're big up front, they're physical, they've got a hard-nosed running back and they came in with a solid game plan," he said. "Hats off. They executed and they won the game."