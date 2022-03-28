Watch Now: Case High's Terryon Brumby named third-team AP All-State

MOUNT PLEASANT — Around this time in 2020, Terryon Brumby was a frustrated sophomore whose Case High School boys basketball team was stopped one game short of the WIAA Division 1 tournament by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year at this time, Brumby was feeling washed out from a 4-9 pandemic-shortened season, during which his team was hindered by minimal practice opportunities.

And this season? How sweet it was for Brumby, a 6-1 senior guard for the Eagles.

While rewards were elusive during the previous two seasons, they have come in droves for Brumby lately. Consider the following:

He guided Case to its first state tournament since 2005.

The Eagles gave eventual champion Neenah all it could handle before losing 60-52.

Brumby scored 14 points in his final high school game, allowing him to surpass JaKobe Thompson and move into second place on Case’s all-time scoring list with 1,358 points. That’s just 47 fewer than Koreem Ozier, the program’s career scoring leader.

He was named the All-Southeast Conference Player of the Year.

Brumby’s latest honor came Monday with the release of the Associated Press All-State team. Brumby earned third-team honors, achieving the highest finish by a Case player since Ozier was second team in 2017.

Three other Racine County players earned honorable mention — Case senior forward Amari Jedkins, Union Grove senior forward Tyson Skalecki and Prairie junior forward Ashe Oglesby.

The team was selected Friday by a panel of sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The Journal Times was on the board.

“I didn’t think I was actually going to be up there with them,” Brumby said Monday morning when asked about his third-team recognition during an interview in Case’s cafeteria. “A lot of people overlooked me, but that’s fine because I actually proved a lot this season.

“This means a lot because I feel I actually left everything out on the court this year and I made a big impact this year.”

His statistics speak volumes. Brumby averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game. He was also regularly assigned to the opposing team’s most productive scorer and routinely held that player to below his scoring average.

“Terryon for the last four years has been a huge part of our program and the success that we had,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “Obviously, he was a big reason why we were able to get to Madison and play at state.

“His leadership over the last year has blossomed. He came in as a 14-year-old and, obviously, a skilled basketball player, but he just kept growing and developing each year. And being third-team All-State this year, that’s a huge honor. It just shows the work that he’s put in.

“Terryon didn’t play as much basketball as he would have liked during the COVID year, but he really worked hard and got it back.”

While Brumby was Case’s leading scorer, he was at least as impressive defensively. One of his finest overall performances came Jan. 7 during a 78-52 victory over Horlick, when Brumby scored a game-high 17 points and also had a 11 steals, eight assists and eight rebounds.

“Terryon was a tough matchup on the offensive end of the floor,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Offensively, Terryon used his upper-body strength to get to the basket and could finish at the rim. He was at his best in the open floor on transition. He possessed a strong outside jumper and is a very unselfish player who did whatever it would take to get the win.

“Terryon is a great kid too. I’m very happy he and his teammates got to represent Racine in Madison.”

Said Westosha Central coach James Hyllberg: “He was very impressive. Not only can he control the ball, he’s an excellent penetrator and an excellent shooter, he doesn’t turn the ball over and is a threat to shoot from anywhere. He hit big threes against us and was able to get to the basket and finish, as well.”

Jedkins

Jedkins, who has been friends with Brumby since the fourth grade, is a 6-8 forward who routinely thrilled crowds with ferocious dunks. He averaged 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The nephew of former NBA star Jim Chones, Jedkins was first-team All-Southeast Conference.

“He can do a lot of things,” Hyllberg said of Jedkins. “And he’s tough to stop because he can play above the rim. He plays with great energy, but he can also shoot the 15- or 16-foot jumper. He can block shots. And, when he’s in transition, he’s going to finish around the rim.”

Oglesby

The 6-foot-7 Oglesby, a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference player, helped keep Prairie competitive after it graduated several starters from its Division 4 runner-up team last season.

He averaged 18.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. Oglesby also was an outstanding shooter from beyond the arc, earning a berth in the WIAA’s 3-Point Contest after making 43 of 95 treys during the season.

“Ashe showcased this past season what we’ve seen in practice for three years now, just at a higher level,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “With the talented group of last year’s seniors that graduated, Ashe obviously got to have the ball in his hands frequently.

“He is a gifted and willing passer and for the most part is willing to take what the defense dictates and gives him. He’s gone from an average post player to to an outstanding one in the past year and his ball handling and shooting have continued to improve.

“Defensively, he’s become a solid rim protector and he proved that he can guard both posts and athletic wing type players, Which allowed us more creativity and flexibility on the defensive end.”

Skalecki

The 6-6 Skalecki, who will play for Carroll University in Waukesha, averaged 19.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the 15-11 Broncos. The first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference player made 68 of 179 3-point attempts and had three games in which he scored at least 30 points.

“Tyson showed a tremendous amount of growth in his game this year,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “With his 6-6 frame and high release, he developed into one of the top catch-and-shoot guys in the area.

“Tyson will be a nice addition for Carroll University.”

