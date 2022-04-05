Watch Now: Case forward Amari Jedkins chooses UW-Green Bay

MOUNT PLEASANT — “Mr. Excitement” is taking his game north.

Amari Jedkins, perhaps the most dominating player on a Case High School boys basketball team that advanced to the WIAA Division 1 Tournament in March, has received a full athletic scholarship to play for UW-Green Bay.

The 6-foot-8 Jedkins, who is a nephew of former NBA standout and Racine native Jim Chones, was offered a scholarship March 25 when he visited UW-Green Bay coach Will Ryan and his staff. Jedkins called Freddie Owens, one of Ryan’s assistants, to accept the scholarship on March 30, which was Jedkins’ 18th birthday.

“Being able to go play D-I is a honestly a big accomplishment for me and my family,” Jedkins said Tuesday morning during an interview in Case’s fieldhouse.

Until Jedkins officially signs with UW-Green Bay, Ryan is not permitted to comment about him.

Jedkins, who was honorable mention on the Associated Press All-State team, also had Division I offers from Appalachian State and Western Illinois. Programs that Jedkins said showed interest in him were Tennessee State, Butler, Bradley, Arizona State, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Temple and UW-Milwaukee.

Kamari McGee, an All-State guard on St. Catherine’s 2021 Division 3 championship team, signed with UW-Green Bay last year and started 20 of the Phoenix’s 29 games as a freshman. But McGee announced Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Jedkins is joining a team that struggled to a 5-25 record (4-16 in the Horizon League). When asked what role he envisioned for himself on this rebuilding program, Jedkins said he expected to make an immediate contribution.

“They said it’s my choice to do whatever I feel is best for me,” Jedkins said. “They said I would be able to play right away if I wanted to and if I wanted to redshirt, I could. From my perspective, I feel I’m ready to play right away and I’m willing to be on the court with the team right away.”

Jedkins, a four-year starter, averaged 16.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 steals in helping the Eagles to their first state tournament appearance since 2005. He became known for his assortment of ferocious dunks and plans to bring plenty of energy to UW-Green Bay.

“I’m an energetic type of player,” Jedkins said. “I’ll make the team more active on both sides of the ball — on offense and defense. I feel with me bringing the energy to the defensive side is going to lead to the offensive side and make us want to have a dunk show.”

Case coach Jake Berce feels Jedkins has a great deal of upside in his overall game.

“Every since freshman year, I knew that with hard work, Amari could get a full ride, a Division I scholarship,” Berce said. “He’s progressed a lot, especially in the last six months. He’s really worked on his shot and he’s gotten stronger.

“He’s worked on a couple of different moves offensively and, defensively, he’s shown a lot of improvement with help side and with discipline in the post. So if he continues to work hard, he could be really good at Green Bay and even after Green Bay with whatever he decides to do.”

When reached Tuesday morning, McGee said he is keeping his options open and isn’t ruling out a return to Green Bay.

“After sitting down and talking with my family and people close in my circle, I just felt it was best for me to try to weigh my options and see what is out there,” McGee said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0