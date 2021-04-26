Watch Now: Boys basketball: Racine Lutheran hires Hullum as new head coach

“But I’m not trying to compete with Coach Christensen. I’m just trying to come in and instill a vision that I have as far as basketball is concerned from what I learned from all the coaches and from playing basketball. I just want to serve the Lutheran families and players and the community. I love being back in Racine.”

Hullum said one of his biggest influences is Letsch, who become the second-winningest coach in state history in 37 years at St. Catherine’s from 1979-2016.

“His defensive philosophy was amazing and I think I learned a lot from him,” Hullum said. “I sat down and spoke with him a lot before I took the Riverside job. I went over to Coach Letsch’s house and discussed coaching philosophy.”

Hullum has similar feelings for Treutelaar, saying “I respect that man to the utmost. He has always been there for me and taught me so much.”

Treutelaar considered Hullum to be a valued member of his staff during the four seasons he was on his staff.

“He has a strong knowledge of the game,” Treutelaar said. “You could tell right from the get-go that he was a guy who was going to be a head coach at some point. I learned a tremendous amount from him, as well, through the hole process of having him on the bench with me.