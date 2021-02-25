WATCH NOW: Boys basketball: Prairie wins an overtime thriller over Fennimore

The 5-11 Hunter was especially crucial. Early in the second half, Atanasoff switched Hunter to Adam Smith, a move which paid dividends. Hunter limited Smith to eight points during the time he guarded him.

"Guarding him was our main issue in the first half, so we changed it up and I contained him and limited his shots and gave us a better chance to win," Hunter said. "I was denying him the ball, basically."

Nesbitt, who guarded Smith in the first half, was impressed.

"When Asanjai switched on to Adam and (Smith) tried to post him up, on that first play, he really established that it wouldn't be easy to just go down in the paint, catch the ball and score," Nesbitt said. "He forced a turnover. And from that point on, Adam knew Asanjai was faster than him on the outside.

"That play really determined that you can't post him up."

Hunter had a chance to win it in regulation, but his off-balance baseline jumper was off the mark. The two teams went into overtime tied 57-57 and that's when Williams stepped to the forefront.

The 5-9 guard, who averages 3.8 points per game, made two baskets and two free throws in overtime. They were six points Prairie desperately needed.