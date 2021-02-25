WATCH NOW: Boys basketball: Prairie wins an overtime thriller over Fennimore

WIND POINT — When Jackson Boticki turned 12 Thursday, he expressed this to his father, Mike: The Prairie School boys basketball team just couldn't lose on his birthday.
Jackson, the Hawks' ball boy, was not disappointed after an inspired performance by his favorite team.
Led by the will of Antuan Nesbitt, the defense of Asanjai Hunter and the clutch play of KJ Williams, the Hawks defeated Fennimore 70-62 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal at Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
Williams scored all six of his points in overtime as the Hawks withstood a 37-point performance by 6-foot-9 Fennimore center Adam Larson. The Southeast Missouri recruit, who averages 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game, made nine 3-point baskets.
Larson's father, Fennimore coach Troy Larson, perhaps said it best after this epic game.
"Two high school teams battled," the coach said. "With this year and COVID, let's be real. Let's just have an opportunity to let these kids play one more time. It was a good thing."
Afterward, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff playfully nudged Boticki on the court after the Prairie players sang "Happy Birthday" to the youngster. But while the Hawks (22-3) matched the program record for most victories in a season with the 1979-80 Prairie team, players won't have time to enjoy this for long.
Up next is a 7 p.m. sectional championship showdown Saturday against Cuba City (21-2) and legendary coach Jerry Petitgue, the state's all-time winningest coach by a wide margin. Cuba City, which advanced with a 70-66 victory over Randolph, will host the game.
Cuba City is ranked first in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll. Prairie is ranked third.
If will be a major challenge for Prairie to defeat Cuba City, especially after a 150-mile bus ride. But if the Hawks can match their performance Thursday night, it certainly is possible.
Trailing 31-26 at halftime, Prairie withstood three quick 3-pointers by Adam Larson to open the second half and kept fighting back.
Nesbitt led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the game, but that doesn't tell the whole story. The 6-4 senior, clearly determined to not allow Thursday to be his final high school game, consistenty fought for rebounds and was inspirational with his effort most of the game.
"That was the main thing I was thinking about — that I didn't want my career to end," Nesbitt said. "We knew coming into the game how their defense was. We knew they were going to pack it in, so in the front of my mind, I was thinking I was going to really rely on my teammates."
Yes, the Eagles' 1-3-1 zone made it a challenge for Nesbitt. But Nesbitt's teammates certainly didn't disappoint him with their various contributions.
The 5-11 Hunter was especially crucial. Early in the second half, Atanasoff switched Hunter to Adam Smith, a move which paid dividends. Hunter limited Smith to eight points during the time he guarded him.
"Guarding him was our main issue in the first half, so we changed it up and I contained him and limited his shots and gave us a better chance to win," Hunter said. "I was denying him the ball, basically."
Nesbitt, who guarded Smith in the first half, was impressed.
"When Asanjai switched on to Adam and (Smith) tried to post him up, on that first play, he really established that it wouldn't be easy to just go down in the paint, catch the ball and score," Nesbitt said. "He forced a turnover. And from that point on, Adam knew Asanjai was faster than him on the outside.
"That play really determined that you can't post him up."
Hunter had a chance to win it in regulation, but his off-balance baseline jumper was off the mark. The two teams went into overtime tied 57-57 and that's when Williams stepped to the forefront.
The 5-9 guard, who averages 3.8 points per game, made two baskets and two free throws in overtime. They were six points Prairie desperately needed.
Fennimore (16-6) took a brief 62-61 lead, but Williams answered with a jump shot to put Prairie ahead to stay. Prairie sealed their victory when Ashe Oglesby, who had 21 points and six rebounds, slammed home a dunk as game ended.
"I didn't think we were going to lose at all," Williams said. "I always had confidence in ourselves and I thought we were going to pull away. I didn't know when, but I knew we would. And I guess I helped us do that. I'm very proud of us and myself, too."
Atanasoff was certainly proud of Williams.
"KJ hits a tough pull-up jump shot from about 10 feet, they score to take a lead and then he did the same thing all over again," Atanasoff said. "And then he hit a couple clutch free throws.
"He's a senior leader and he stepped up big time for us tonight. What you've got to love about him and most our kids is they're fearless."
The Hawks will take that swagger to Cuba City Saturday night and try to earn their first state tournament berth 1982, when they won the program's only championship.
"They have the winningest coach in state history — I think he's over 300 wins more than anyone else," Atanasoff said. "It's a small little gym, a tough environment to play in and they're big.
"They're long, they're physical and they're obviously extremely well coached. We'll have our hands full. At the same time, I take the fact that we played St. Catherine's twice and Martin Luther twice and some other really good teams.
"Our kids will not be intimidated. We'll know that we'll have to be at our absolute best to win, but I can assure you we will not be scared or intimidated."