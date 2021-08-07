Watch Now: Boys basketball: New St. Catherine's coach Thompson born to lead a team

Closer Look at Ryan Thompson

BORN: April 16, 1976 in Racine.

FAMILY: Youngest of three sons born to Jim and Ingrid Thompson. Jim died in 1997. Ryan's brothers are Troy, 55, and Shane, 53.

OCCUPATION: Employed as the youth sports coordinator for the Racine Family YMCA.

HIGH SCHOOL: Graduated from Case in 1994. He was a reserve guard on Case's 1992-93 and 1993-94 teams, which were the third and fourth teams in the history of Case's program to advance to the WIAA state tournament. In Thompson's four years as a Case student, he had a perfect attendance record.

DID YOU KNOW?: The last three coaches of the St. Catherine's boys basketball team, Bob Letsch, Nick Bennett and Thompson, are all left-handed.