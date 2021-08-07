Watch Now: Boys basketball: New St. Catherine's coach Thompson born to lead a team

RACINE — As the silent bus cruised toward Racine the morning of March 18, 1994, Ryan Thompson’s depression was slowly making way for an epiphany.
The senior guard on the Case High School boys basketball team saw his career end the previous night when the Eagles lost 70-47 to Mequon Homestead in a WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal in Madison. One year after advancing to the semifinals, Case was one and done and this wasn’t sitting well with Thompson, a reserve with marginal skills.
Instead of returning to a celebration in Racine, the Eagles were returning to indifference. This ate at Thompson and it was on this day that he decided he wanted to one day become a coach and create a destiny of his own.
“You felt like you let down everybody that cared for your team and everybody that showed up,” Thompson said. “You felt like you let the entire city down. It was a terrible feeling, but that was the day I knew I wanted to coach and I wanted to get back to a state tournament and help lead a team.
“I wanted to chase a state championship and see all the people happy when you do do it. That was the day it changed.”
And so what if Thompson was nothing special as a player?
“The best players don’t always make the best coaches,” Thompson said. “It’s the guys who were the in-between players who really worked their tails off and really gave a lot of focus on how they could get better. Diligence is the greatest treasure God gives all men.”
More than 27 years later, Thompson has gotten his wish. Better still, he will be taking over one of the state’s most tradition-rich programs with St. Catherine’s, which has won 15 state championships since 1958.
The most recent came in March, when the Angels completed a two-year record of 53-1 with a 68-49 victory over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran in the WIAA Division 3 championship game. Nick Bennett, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after winning that championship, announced July 7 that he was stepping down because of personal reasons.
To say the least, the 45-year-old Thompson has paid his dues to be in this position. Yet, it might not have happened without a twist of fate.
Two years out of high school, Thompson was working at the old Rogan’s Shoes on Rapids Drive when he encountered fellow employee Brian Pulda, a former starting guard for St. Catherine’s. Pulda was coaching the St. Catherine’s freshman team at that time and invited Thompson to join his staff.
Pulda didn’t know Thompson at that point, but he knew of him. And he sensed he had a lot of offer based on what he was like as a player.
“He looked at me and I looked at him,” Thompson said. “He said, ‘What are you doing back here? Why don’t you come over and help me coach at St. Cat’s?’”
This was in 1996. Two years later, he was the head coach of St. Catherine’s freshman team and for the next 20 years, he helped develop players that varsity head coach Bob Letsch would turn into champions.
Thompson won 18 conference championships in his 20 seasons as coach. He said his record was about 251-47 and he had just one losing season (the Angels were one game below .500 that season).
The list of players he handled as freshmen include Steve McWhorter, LaVontay Fenderson, Reggie Bunch, Deveron Bostick, Cordero Barkley, Jeremy Manchester, Matt Lojeski and Jake Thomas. All received All-State recognition.
“He knows the game of basketball, he knows how to coach kids and he knows how to take care of whatever he needs to take care of,” said Letsch, the second-winningest coach in state history who retired in 2016. “He’s a great communicator. He communicated very well with the kids.
“And I had him come up and do stuff on the varsity. He wanted to put some stuff in (presses and defenses) and I said, ‘Come on up! Here’s the floor. You take it.’ “
In all of Thompson’s years as freshman head coach, he never missed a practice or a game because of illness. That’s no surprise considering he had a perfect attendance record at Starbuck Middle School and Case.
What’s more, he burned to improve as a coach. He attended camps. And most importantly, he plugged himself into the wisdom of long-time St. Catherine’s coach John McGuire, who died in 2001, and Letsch.
“The things I took away from coach McGuire were, ‘Work really, really hard, always tell the truth and treat people right,’ “ Thompson said. “It’s really simple, but for some reason, people can make that really hard.
“And I think the strongest thing I learned from coach Letsch is everybody wants to win and everybody has the will to win, but people don’t prepare to win.’ I think the biggest difference with coach Letsch is that his teams were always prepared for their opponent and for the way they were supposed to play.”
Thompson remained at St. Catherine’s for one year after Letsch retired. He then spent three seasons at Milwaukee Riverside under Justin Hullum, who was hired to replace the retired Jeff Christensen at Racine Lutheran in April.
And then it was on to Prairie, which has had a long run of success under coach Jason Atanasoff. In what turned out to be Thompson’s only season at Prairie, he was entrusted to oversee the defense and the Hawks improved their points against average from 66.5 per game during the 2019-20 season to 54.0.
Prairie also made its first appearance in a WIAA Tournament, losing 43-41 to Oshkosh Lourdes in the Division 4 championship game on March 5 — the same day Bennett led St. Catherine’s to its state title.
“Ryan is a basketball junkie through and through,” Atanasoff said. “That’s what I admire about him the most. He’s not married and he doesn’t have kids, so I think he can devote a lot more time than coaches who have some little ones.
“What I admired about him the most was just his passion for the game and how quickly he developed strong relationships with our players and just his knowledge. I had heard all about Ryan for years.”
And now Thompson is preparing to become just the fifth man to coach this program in the last 70 years. He knows he’ll be coaching in a gymnasium named in honor of McGuire and on a floor named in honor of Letsch.
He knows he will be replacing the state’s reigning coach of the year in Bennett. He also knows that all five starters have graduated from that team and the only returnee who played significant minutes is Domonic Pitts.
What are his thoughts less than four months before he coaches his first game in that hallowed house of history?
“I can certainly understand where it can be very intimidating,” Thompson said. “John McGuire, Bob Letsch, the team that Nick had last year ... that was an incredible group of players. They really shared one heartbeat.
“The job that Nick did in getting those kids to buy into playing team defense, that was some of the most outstanding team defense I’ve ever seen. I learned a ton from just watching them play.”
Thompson is now poised to create his own destiny, just as he dreamed of doing on that bus back on March 18, 1994. And St. Catherine’s administration believes they have just the right man to continue this program’s rich destiny for years to come.
“Many factors go into it,” new St. Catherine’s athletic director Tyson Tlachac said when asked why Thompson was hired. “Obviously, Ryan has a long history of coaching successfully at multiple levels.
“He’s also a Racine guy, which was huge to us. He’s very prominent in the community and he does a lot for the community. He works with a lot of kids in the community. And he was with the St. Catherine’s program for a long time, so we’re really happy and really proud to bring Ryan back home to St. Cat’s.”