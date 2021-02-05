WATCH NOW: Boys basketball: Berezowitz breaks record, passes milestone

Friday night’s game between the Burlington and Horlick high school boys basketball teams at Burlington was scheduled just that morning.
It turned out to be a perfect time to see school history being made.
Demons senior guard Joey Berezowitz reached the 1,000-point career scoring mark, breaking his own school record in the process, in Burlington’s 78-54 nonconference victory over the Rebels Friday on Ron Kaul Court in the Burlington fieldhouse.
Berezowitz, who entered the game just four points away from the milestone, made a 3-point basket early in the game to cross the threshold.
Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar called a time out a couple seconds later to allow Berezowitz to be acknowledged by his father, Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, his teammates and a handful of spectators.
“I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy that and I understand what a milestone that is,” Treutelaar said. “To be his son too made it much more special. I wanted to make sure they could enjoy the moment.”
Steve Berezowitz appreciated the gesture.
“Jason is a class act,” coach Berezowitz said.
Not only did the younger Berezowitz join Demons all-time leading scorer Nick Klug (1,092), Tony Romo (1,074) and Eric LeDuc (1.064) as the only 1,000-point scorers in school history, he did it in style.
Berezowitz made nine 3-point baskets for the Demons (15-4), breaking his own school record of eight from last season. He was one point off his career high with 33 points to put him at 1,029.
Treutelaar marveled at Berezowitz’s performance.
“Joey is an incredible ball player,” Treutelaar said. “He put on a great show tonight, He is very tough to defend and he made some tough 3-pointers — they were not all wide open.
“He also has a well-rounded game defensively.”
Berezowitz’s 3-point barrage helped take the pressure off the rest of the Demons. Coach Berezowitz said the physical play by the Rebels (0-4) bothered his team for a while, but his son made a couple 3s late in the first half to give Burlington a 43-25 lead.
“They shot the ball well in the first half,” Steve Berezowitz said of Horlick. “We couldn’t shake them for a while and we were on our heels a little bit. (Horlick) has some big kids and we’re really not that physical.
“We were able to get some good looks and when Joey gets us a cushion, it allows the other kids to attack more. The bottom line is, we got the win.”
Ethan Safar added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Dane Kornely and Danny Kniep each added seven points for the Demons.
Horlick, which was missing a few starters because of work commitments or injuries, was led by Martavion Brown with 12 points, Blake Fletcher with 11 and Matthew Burnette with 10.
Despite playing in their fourth game in four days, Treutelaar said his players gave maximum effort.
“In the first half, we were able to stay with them,” Treutelaar said. “We hit some shots, but then we went dry. But I was impressed with the way we hung with them from the opening tip.
“We were able to do some good things. In the second half, we made some adjustments and I was happy with what we got out of the game.”
ST. CATHERINE’S 67, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 25: The Angels used a strong defensive effort to beat the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Burlington.
St. Catherine’s (20-1, 13-1 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, got off to a slow start, coach Nick Bennett said, but finished the first half strong to take a 37-16 halftime lead. In the second half, the Angels’ defense held Catholic Central to nine points to prevent a comeback.
“We finished the half and we shared the ball a bit better,” Bennett said. “We were just kind of making the simple plays and it was pretty effective.”
Jameer Barker led St. Catherine’s with 18 points and a team-high six rebounds. Kamari McGee and Domonic Pitts scored in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Calvin Hunter led the Angels with four steals to go along with six points.
Evan Krien and Mitchell Dietzel led the Hilltoppers (1-17, 0-15) with six points each.
“We only scored nine points in the second half,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “St. Cat’s can really turn up the defensive intensity.”
PRAIRIE 52, ST. JOSEPH 51: The Hawks survived in a tightly contested Metro Classic Conference game that went down to the wire Friday at Kenosha.
After a back-and-forth first half, Prairie (17-2, 11-2 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, led 25-24 at halftime. With two minutes left in regulation, the Hawks pushed their lead to 50-42 before the Lancers switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said.
St. Joseph (9-7, 7-6) turned the momentum around, going on a 9-0 run — all of the points were by Andrew Alia, on two 3-pointers and a three-point play — to take a 51-50 lead with 30 seconds left.
Prairie’s Asanjai Hunter was fouled with 15 seconds left and he made both free throws — the only two the Hawks shot in the game — for a 52-51 lead. The Lancers set up for a final shot, but their attempt at the buzzer was short.
“Wow, too close for comfort,” Atanasoff said. “We were fortunate to get out of here with a win. Lesson learned tonight by us, we have to continue to play to win — we can’t play not to lose.”
Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie with 22 points on 11 of 14 shooting from the field. In his last three games, Nesbitt is 34 of 39 from the field (87%). Nesbitt also had five rebounds and four assists. Hunter had seven points.
Alia finished with 20 points to lead St. Joseph.
DOMINICAN 69, RACINE LUTHERAN 56: Brady Wilks played for the first time since Dec. 20, but the Crusaders lacked the magic of Dec. 18, when they defeated Dominican for the first time.
In the rematch Friday night, Lutheran (9-7, 8-6 MCC) was just 20 for 54 from the floor, but that was only part of the problem, coach Jeff Christensen said.
“Mainly, the problem is that we stand around too much on offense and if we’re not standing, then we dribble the ball too much,” he said. “And then we compound that by taking too many bad shots.”
Wilks, who returned from a broken hand, scored a team-high 21 points.
“He played terrific,” Christensen said. “He shot well and he hustled on defense.”
Jackson Woodward added 13 points for the Crusaders and Scooter Molbeck had seven points and eight rebounds.
Ronald Kirk Jr. led Dominican (7-10, 4-7) with 26 points.
OREGON 59, UNION GROVE 58: The Broncos lost on a buzzer-beater Friday in a nonconference game at Union Grove.
The game started off as a back-and-forth affair in the first half as the Panthers took a 30-27 lead at halftime. After keeping things close throughout the second half, the Broncos took the lead when Tyson Skalecki made a 3-point basket with 36 seconds remaining to make the score 57-56.
After getting a stop, the Broncos (7-14) worked the clock down to 11 seconds as the Panthers fouled to get into the bonus. Hayden Domagalski made his first free throw after being fouled, but missed the second. Alex Johnson got the offensive rebound and was fouled as well, but missed the front end of the bonus.
Ben Statz grabbed the rebound for Oregon (4-5), dribbled down the court and made a deep 3-point field goal as time expired.
“I thought we battled tonight. I thought we played with energy,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “It’s just unfortunate with the result.”
Kaden Pfeffer led Union Grove with 13 points. Johnson and Brady Ketterhagen scored in double figures with 12 and 10 respectively, and Skalecki had eight.
Statz had a game-high 27 points for the Panthers.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 70, WATERFORD 60: The Wolverines held Comets’ forward Erik Cesarz to his season average, but couldn’t contain Luke Freitag and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.
In the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 22, Waterford (7-12, 5-8 SLC) won 62-54 despite 27 points from the 6-foot-6 Cesarz. Freitag had just four points in that game, but scored a season-high 21 in the rematch to make the difference.
The Wolverines seemed to be just going through the motions, coach Nick Roeglin said.
“We got outplayed,” Roeglin said. “We have to make plays and be disciplined, but we had too many rushed shots. We’ve made a habit of taking bad shots, and if our bad shots aren’t falling, and our good shots aren’t falling, it’s going to be a long night."
After trailing 34-27 at halftime, sophomore Owen Martinson gave Waterford a spark to open the second half, making a pair of 3-point baskets. But the rally was short-lived.
Ty Johnson led the Wolverines with 15 points, Gabe Riska had 12 and Jack Brekke had 11. Waterford was hurt by poor free-throw shooting, making just 10 of 22.
Cesarz finished with 18 points for the Comets (4-8, 3-7), who went 20 of 26 from the line.
BRADFORD 73, PARK 37: It was another long night for the Panthers, who struggled for the third straight game after starting their season.
Bradford (4-5, 4-5 SEC) charged out to a 38-23 halftime lead and went on to win this Southeast Conference game in Kenosha.
“There was a lack of hustle out there tonight,” Park coach Tray Allen said. “Guys still aren’t hustling to loose balls, still not boxing out, still not doing the little things right. Until we can figure that out, it’s going to be a long season for us.”
Caleb Cornelius led Park (0-3, 0-3 SEC) with 11 points.