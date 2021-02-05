WATCH NOW: Boys basketball: Berezowitz breaks record, passes milestone

Berezowitz made nine 3-point baskets for the Demons (15-4), breaking his own school record of eight from last season. He was one point off his career high with 33 points to put him at 1,029.

Treutelaar marveled at Berezowitz’s performance.

“Joey is an incredible ball player,” Treutelaar said. “He put on a great show tonight, He is very tough to defend and he made some tough 3-pointers — they were not all wide open.

“He also has a well-rounded game defensively.”

Berezowitz’s 3-point barrage helped take the pressure off the rest of the Demons. Coach Berezowitz said the physical play by the Rebels (0-4) bothered his team for a while, but his son made a couple 3s late in the first half to give Burlington a 43-25 lead.

“They shot the ball well in the first half,” Steve Berezowitz said of Horlick. “We couldn’t shake them for a while and we were on our heels a little bit. (Horlick) has some big kids and we’re really not that physical.

“We were able to get some good looks and when Joey gets us a cushion, it allows the other kids to attack more. The bottom line is, we got the win.”