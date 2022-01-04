Watch Now: Blake Fletcher returns in Horlick's victory over Park

RACINE — If any victory by his team could make Jason Treutelaar feel older than his years, this one was a strong candidate.

On a Tuesday night when his Horlick High School boys basketball team defeated Park 56-49 in a Southeast Conference game at Park, the Rebels made just 16 of 42 free throws.

That's works out to 38%.

That's leaving 26 points out of a game that was very much up for grabs down the stretch.

And that's the kind of thing that can keep Treutelaar twisting and turning during the night.

"You know …," Treutalaar said before pausing for several seconds. "It's gotten to the point where I think it's starting to set into our heads. As crazy as it sounds, we actually work on it in practice. But it's not translating into our game.

"I told the guys that that's my job. I need to find a better way for us to be more relaxed and to be able to knock these down."

But there's an upside for these Rebels, who have been more competitive than their 2-7 record (1-3 in the SEC) suggests.

Take away an 84-56 loss to Franklin Dec. 17 and Horlick's other six losses have been by an average of just eight points.

"We can be a lot better," said senior forward Matt Burnette, who matched Jadin Dombrowski with a team-high 13 points. "All of our games have been pretty close. We've just got to finish them out. That's been our main problem this year. We'll get in these tight games and we just can't finish them out."

There's another encouraging development for the Rebels. Junior Blake Fletcher, who suffered a fractured left fibula during a football game against Oak Creek Sept. 3, made his first athletic appearance since then.

Fletcher, a quarterback and linebacker who was the first sophomore to be named the All-Racine County Player of the Year in football following the 2020-21 season, scored six points after being sent in about eight minutes into the game.

One of his baskets was crucial.

With 1:24 to play, Horlick was clinging to a 50-44 lead. With how much the Rebels were struggling at the free-throw line, this game was far from over.

But then Fletcher, who weightlifts regularly, muscled inside for a basket, drew a foul from Ezekiel King and made the free throw for a three-point play. Suddenly, Horlick had a lot more breathing room with a 53-44 lead.

"I was working for the board, I got it and put it right back up and got fouled," said Fletcher, who added that he felt no lingering effects from his injury four months earlier.

Fletcher made just 2 of 7 free-throw attempts in the game. But with the game on the line, he converted one of his two free throws.

"Blake is a winner in so many different things," Treutelaar said. "His work ethic, his ability to be a teammate, his athletic ability, his strength … all of the things he brings to the table allow us to push through in a situation like this.

"You look at the three-point play. He just went up and muscled the ball up. That was just physical strength there. You're not going to find a guy who spends more time in the weight room than Blake Fletcher."

Meanwhile, Park still has plenty of work to do after playing its first game since Dec. 17 and just its sixth of the season.

Complicating matters all the more is that the Panthers played without starters KMareon Mayweather, Daeyzjuan Williams and Willie Williams, who were out for disciplinary reasons, Park coach Tray Allen said. He started Isaiah Robinson, a freshman he had just promoted to the varsity, to address the Panthers' shortage of players.

Not surprisingly, there was plenty of rust. While the Panthers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) shot adequately against Horlick's 2-3 zone — they were 19 for 43, including 6 for 17 from 3-point range — they had 22 turnovers.

Brayden Burgher, a 6-4 sophomore, led Park with 19 points and eight rebounds. But next on Park's scoring list was Tre Carothers with seven points.

"The effort was there," Allen said. "We just struggled offensively. That's where we're trying to find ourselves. We played good 'D,' but we've got to find ways to start scoring."

Allen saw plenty to like with the Rebels.

"Even when we went on runs, a lot of those guys stayed composed," he said. "They stay in that zone, they defend pretty well, they have some nice length and they rebound well.

"They don't really have a superstar. They just all play together collectively. They'll be tough. They're a lot better than their record."

