Watch Now: All-State football: Horlick's Fletcher named to first team, Case's Brown, Carrillo honorable mention

RACINE — For insight into why Blake Fletcher was the sole sophomore selected to the first team of the spring season Associated Press All-State football team, consider this:

The quarterback-linebacker for the Horlick High School football team was attired in sweats when he was interviewed for this story Thursday in the school’s weight room. Fletcher’s alarm clock had been set for 4:45 a.m., as usual, so he could get in his morning weightlifting before classes.

It was 7 a.m. when he reflected on his season and, yet, Fletcher’s day was only starting. Within a few hours, he would be in class trying to maintain his status as the No. 1-ranked student in his sophomore class.

This is what Blake Fletcher is all about.

“If you go back to last March (2020), we went from having 40 or 50 guys in the weight room every day to being shut down (because of COVID-19),” said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who is Blake’s father. “Blake broke his leg in May on a freak injury in the driveway and we weren’t sure how long the recovery was going to be, but he was bound and determined to make it back for a fall season, if we had a fall season.