Watch Now: All-State football: Horlick's Fletcher named to first team, Case's Brown, Carrillo honorable mention

RACINE — For insight into why Blake Fletcher was the sole sophomore selected to the first team of the spring season Associated Press All-State football team, consider this:
The quarterback-linebacker for the Horlick High School football team was attired in sweats when he was interviewed for this story Thursday in the school’s weight room. Fletcher’s alarm clock had been set for 4:45 a.m., as usual, so he could get in his morning weightlifting before classes.
It was 7 a.m. when he reflected on his season and, yet, Fletcher’s day was only starting. Within a few hours, he would be in class trying to maintain his status as the No. 1-ranked student in his sophomore class.
This is what Blake Fletcher is all about.
“If you go back to last March (2020), we went from having 40 or 50 guys in the weight room every day to being shut down (because of COVID-19),” said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, who is Blake’s father. “Blake broke his leg in May on a freak injury in the driveway and we weren’t sure how long the recovery was going to be, but he was bound and determined to make it back for a fall season, if we had a fall season.
“At first, the doctors didn’t think that would be possible, but he just worked and worked and worked. So he was in a position where he could have played in the fall. And when the season was cancelled, he just used that as motivation to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
So when Horlick played its first game in nearly 17 months on March 26, Blake Fletcher was ready. He was no longer 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, which he played at as a freshman during the 2019 season. Instead, he was 6-3 and 220 pounds and he was a force on both sides of the ball.
As Horlick’s quarterback, he rushed for 764 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 carries. Fletcher also completed 30 of 59 passes for 382 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions.
But Fletcher’s true identity was at linebacker. Following in the footsteps of his father, a 1996 Horlick graduate, Blake was all over the field. He led Horlick with 41 solo tackles and 29 assists and also had 15 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
With Blake setting the tone on both sides of the ball, the Rebels progressed from 3-6 in 2019 to 6-1 this spring. Not too bad for a team that only had 41 players on hand when practice started in early March,
“Weightlifting has really helped me,” Blake said. “I put on a lot of weight, a lot of muscle. It just helped me be a better athlete and helped me start the day right so you’re not tired during school.”
How confident was he that Horlick would have such a turnaround season?
“Even though we were short on kids, I was still confident we were going to have a good year because the kids who were there were dedicated and ready to come out and play,” Blake said.
Sharpening Blake’s desire even more was 2006 Horlick graduate Chris Maragos, who earned two Super Bowl championship rings during his NFL career. Fletcher attended Maragos’ camps and learned the value of dedication even more.
“I heard stories of Chris Maragos staying after practice, running extra and always working harder than anyone else,” Blake said. “That motivated me to do the same and lead by example.”
Blake is just the start of the Fletcher clan. Carson Fletcher will be a freshman at Horlick this fall, followed by Jayce “J.J.” two years after that and Bennett two years after that.
And then comes daughter Bella four years after Bennett.
“She wants to be our kicker,” Brian Fletcher said.
Two other Racine County players, running back Kobe Brown and offensive tackle Austin Carrillo of Case, earned All-State honorable mention. Both were instrumental in the Eagles recovering from an 0-3 start to finish 4-3.
It was Case’s first winning season since 1993.
Brown, who battled asthma — he was limited to a single carry in one game because of that — finished with 717 yards and six touchdowns on 65 carries. He averaged 11.0 yards per attempt.
“Kobe Brown has been a terrific back for us for the last two years,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “I haven’t had a more explosive running back in my career here at Case. We had some good backs, but none who could always take it the distance like Kobe had.”
Carrillo, who will play at Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota with his brother, Robby, was a three-year starter at right offensive tackle. He doubled at nose guard on defense.
“Austin was the heart and soul of the offensive line,” Shredl said. “He was the leader. He was an unbelievable right tackle for us over the last three years. There was a reason why Kobe Brown had a lot of the runs he had. When he ran to the right side, that’s where Austin was.”