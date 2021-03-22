Watch Now: All-State basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter, McGee earn first-team honors

“How remarkable is that that the writers around the state think that you’re a top-five player regardless of division and you’re talking over 5,000 players?,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said when asked about Hunter and McGee. “For Antuan to be in the top 20 and for Kamari and Tyrese to be considered top five — in the same town and from the same school — you wonder if that’s ever going to happen again.

“It’s just remarkable what people around the state think of those two young men and also Nick. Racine County has earned just a ton of respect from the rest of the state.

The 6-foot-1 Hunter, who committed to Iowa State last August, helped the Angels to a 53-1 record the last two seasons. After suffering a severely sprained left ankle Jan. 23 against Westosha Central, it was initially thought his season was over.

But he returned after sitting out six games and the Angels went on to win the WIAA Division 3 championship March 5. While Hunter lacked the explosiveness he had prior to his injury, he still averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals.