Watch Now: All-State basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter, McGee earn first-team honors

There are at least 5,000 boys who play high school basketball in Wisconsin.
Only 20 of those are honored yearly on the top four teams of the Associated Press All-State team
Three of those players were from Racine this season.
Two made the first team. And they were teammates.
Seniors Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee of WIAA Division 3 champion St. Catherine’s both earned first-team honors, while Prairie senior Antuan Nesbitt was fourth team. Hunter, who was also first team as a junior, was one of three unanimous selections.
The team, announced Monday, was selected last week by a panel of sportswriters representing all regions of the state. The Journal Times was represented on the board.
Two other county players were recognized on the team. Burlington senior guard Joey Berezowitz and St. Catherine’s senior guard Jameer Barker were honorable mention.
Also, St. Catherine’s Nick Bennett was named the Coach of the Year in Wisconsin.
It is believed this is the first time two teammates from the county have earned first-team All-State honors in the same season. The only other time two county players earned first-team honors in the same season was in 1985, when St. Catherine’s senior Dave Mueller and Horlick junior Robert Berryhill were selected.
“How remarkable is that that the writers around the state think that you’re a top-five player regardless of division and you’re talking over 5,000 players?,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said when asked about Hunter and McGee. “For Antuan to be in the top 20 and for Kamari and Tyrese to be considered top five — in the same town and from the same school — you wonder if that’s ever going to happen again.
“It’s just remarkable what people around the state think of those two young men and also Nick. Racine County has earned just a ton of respect from the rest of the state.
The 6-foot-1 Hunter, who committed to Iowa State last August, helped the Angels to a 53-1 record the last two seasons. After suffering a severely sprained left ankle Jan. 23 against Westosha Central, it was initially thought his season was over.
But he returned after sitting out six games and the Angels went on to win the WIAA Division 3 championship March 5. While Hunter lacked the explosiveness he had prior to his injury, he still averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.7 steals.
“He’s just an absolutely tremendous point guard,” said Jeff Christensen, who recently retired after 33 years as Racine Lutheran’s coach. “He can do it all. He can handle the ball, he can shoot, he’s a really good defender, he’s got a lot of things going for him. He’s as athletic as all get-out and he has a chance to be a really good college player. Hopefully, he’ll overcome this ankle problem he had and show people how good he really is.”
The 6-0 McGee, who committed to UW-Green Bay, was fourth-team All-State as a junior. He became more prominent as an offensive player this season and put up statistics similar to what Hunter had — 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
When Hunter was suffering from cramps in the state championship game and only scored two points, McGee responded by scoring 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half. St. Catherine’s defeated Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 that night.
McGee also excelled as the Angels’ defensive stopper and was routinely assigned by Bennett to the other team’s best offensive player.
“I’ve coached a long time — Kamari McGee was one of the toughest defensive players — on guards especially — that I can remember seeing,” Christensen said. “He got into people’s grills and he guarded them as hard as anybody could. He could pretty much shut anybody down if he didn’t get into foul trouble, which happened occasionally. And, obviously, we saw in the state finals his offensive game is there when it needs to be.”
How does Bennett feel about his two guards making up 40% of the first-team selections?“I think they’re deserving,” he said. “They’re 53-1 (the last two seasons) and they’ve been the catalysts of that. They have talent. They have a natural ability. They have a work ethic. They’re athletic, they’re tough, but behind the scenes, they are genuinely fantastic human beings.
“They are smart, they are funny, they are good teammates, they are coachable and they are leaders. I know I’m using all the hyperboles in the world, but I mean them. Every coach wishes they could coach kids like them.”
The 6-4 Nesbitt led Prairie to a 24-4 record, which included an 82-77 victory over top-ranked Cuba City in a Division 4 sectional championship Feb. 27. The Hawks went on to their first appearance in the WIAA Tournament, where they lost 43-41 to Oskkosh Lourdes on a last-second shot March 5.
Nesbitt, who has committed to Northern Michigan, ranks second on Prairie’s all-time scoring list. As a senior, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
“He really grew up to understand the game,” Christensen said. “His athleticism, being able to play multiple positions, being able to shoot at a high percentage and, yet, get his teammates involved plus being a very good defensive player, he has a great upside.
“I’m wondering if he can’t play at some smaller Division 1 programs, but maybe he’s very happy going to Northern Michigan.”
The 5-10 Berezowitz, a three-year starter for his father, Steve, averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals. He led the Demons to a 19-7 record and second place in the Southern Lakes Conference. He also became Burlington’s all-time leading score late in the season.
Barker, who was the third returning starter for St. Catherine’s this season, averaged 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals. He was at his best in the state tournament, with a total of 36 points and 27 rebounds in the Angels two games.