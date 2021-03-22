Watch Now: All-State basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett named Coach of the Year

What does this mean to Bennett, who describes himself as a private person who is uncomfortable with personal glory? He admits it means a great deal.

“Absolutely,” said Bennett, who is 106-20 in five seasons as St. Catherine’s coach. “I know how many great coaches have come through this state. I am truly humbled because I grew up in this state. This state is very near and dear to my heart. I made connections, I’ve made friendships in the game of basketball that are going to last me a lifetime.

“So for me to look around at some of the coaches who have gotten the award — and who have not gotten the award — I go, ‘Holy cow, I don’t belong with these guys!’ These are guys I looked up to. These are guys I called for advice. These are guys I know who have been doing it the right way for decades.”

Nick’s father, Jack, certainly fits that profile. His several coaching stops in Wisconsin include UW-Stevens Point, where he won NCAA Division III championships in 2004 and ‘05. One of his starters on both of those teams was Nick. who is the third-leading scorer in the history of Stevens Point’s program.

