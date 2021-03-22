Watch Now: All-State basketball: St. Catherine's Bennett named Coach of the Year

Nick Bennett had recently turned 32 and the time had come for him to show what he could do on the night of Feb. 5, 2014.
It was at UW-Whitewater’s Kachel Gym and the Warhawks were matched against undefeated UW-Stevens Point in a crucial Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference showdown. Whitewater coach Pat Miller was out for medical reasons and Bennett, his young assistant, was given the responsibility of trying to prepare his players for the powerful Pointers.
Was he up for the challenge? That question was answered when Bennett led the Warhawks to an 81-76 overtime victory.
Bennett’s coaching credentials were validated that night. They were validated once again Monday when it was announced Bennett, now the head coach of the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team, was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin.
Under Bennett’s watch, St. Catherine’s went 53-1 the last two seasons. After his 25-0 Angels were deprived of an opportunity to play for a state championship last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bennett re-tooled the team and got the job done this year.
St. Catherine’s completed that mission March 5, when it defeated Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game in Oshkosh.
Bennett becomes the second Racine County Coach to win this honor. He joins two-time winner Bob Letsch, who coached at St. Catherine’s for 37 seasons before Bennett took over in 2016.
What does this mean to Bennett, who describes himself as a private person who is uncomfortable with personal glory? He admits it means a great deal.
“Absolutely,” said Bennett, who is 106-20 in five seasons as St. Catherine’s coach. “I know how many great coaches have come through this state. I am truly humbled because I grew up in this state. This state is very near and dear to my heart. I made connections, I’ve made friendships in the game of basketball that are going to last me a lifetime.
“So for me to look around at some of the coaches who have gotten the award — and who have not gotten the award — I go, ‘Holy cow, I don’t belong with these guys!’ These are guys I looked up to. These are guys I called for advice. These are guys I know who have been doing it the right way for decades.”
Nick’s father, Jack, certainly fits that profile. His several coaching stops in Wisconsin include UW-Stevens Point, where he won NCAA Division III championships in 2004 and ‘05. One of his starters on both of those teams was Nick. who is the third-leading scorer in the history of Stevens Point’s program.
After his playing career, Nick Bennett served as a graduate assistant at Stevens Point for one year before moving on to Marquette, Florida Gulf Coast, Texas Rio Grande Valley and UW-Whitewater before replacing the retired Letsch. With each of those stops, Bennett gained more wisdom that he has used at St. Catherine’s.
“This is way down on his priority list,” Jack Bennett said of the AP honor. “But I think, No. 1, it’s well earned and, No. 2, it’s well deserved. He learned something from every one of those head coaches that he assisted and I think that’s why he has become a very complete coach.”
That brings us to the night of Feb. 5, 2014, when Nick was filling in for Miller at Whitewater. Jack Bennett, who was in the crowd, saw someone who was ready to coach that night in a high-pressure game.
And Nick only kept getting better.
“He’s been part of a lot of big games,” Jack said. “Fortunately, he’s been on the winning side for most of them. The back-to-back titles he helped lead us to, the Whitewater game and now the state championship. He just has a perspective that’s hard to come by, but when you see it, you know it.”
Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff has seen that since Bennett took over at St. Catherine’s. He admires how Bennett convinced a star-studded team led by the All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee to sacrifice personal statistics for the good of the team.
“If you watch them play three games in a week, there’s a real good chance they’re going to have three different scorers,” Atanasoff said. “That starts with the head coach and what they’re preaching offensively. Clearly, he’s preaching team basketball, ball movement and not caring who gets the credit.
“Defensively, it speaks for itself. The last two years, they’ve been the top defensive team in the state regardless of division. There are plenty of good teams around the state of Wisconsin, but they don’t play defense like that.”
McGee, who is moving on to UW-Green Bay next season, is going to take more from his experience with Bennett than just how to play the game.
“He would bring in a quote and he was ask, ‘Who said this quote?’ and he would give us chances to guess,” McGee said. “And if we couldn’t guess, he would tell us who it was and then he would tell us how that quote relates to our goals.
“Honestly, that made me think about a lot of things differently because he would put things into a different perspective. Just him coming in with those quotes and then teaching us different things, I’m going to miss that the most.”