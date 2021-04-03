Watch Now: All-County Wrestling: Waterford's Halter honored as Wrestler of the Year

As a senior, Halter wrestled just 14 matches instead of the 50 he had as a junior because of the pandemic. Despite not being battle-tested because of no regular season tournaments against elite competition, Halter cruised all the way to the state championship match.

But the it all unraveled against Clark.

“I think I just stopped thinking as much,” Halter said when asked what went wrong against Clark. “That match just got into my head. And I didn’t compete against any good kids that whole year and I just let him dictate the pace. I let him do what he wanted to do and I really didn’t get to show what I’m good at.”

Call it an aberration. Halter still has a great deal of wrestling ahead of him — and it will be for one of the powerhouse programs in the nation.

Burlington coach Jade Gribble, who had Halter in his program as a freshman, and Union Grove coach Andy Weis feel anything is possible for Halter for one reason: This kid competes with the best.

“He’s just a competitor,” Gribble said. “He’s a good young man who has gone through obstacles, but he’s always wanted to compete. That’s what I enjoyed about him. He’s very talented, very athletic, very skilled and very technical, but what sets him apart is he just really loves to compete.”