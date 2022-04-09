Watch Now: All-County wrestling: Four County wrestlers finished fourth at state

While Cooper Willis was voted Union Grove's first All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year since Guy Keeku in 2010, there were several others who made a strong case for themselves for the honor.

Start with Waterford senior Evan Danowski. He went 50-3 and placed fourth at 182 pounds in Division 1 in the WIAA Individual State Tournament in February.

Danowski's teammate, Hudson Halter, also was worthy of consideration. The brother of former state champion Hayden Halter, recovered from a knee injury his sophomore year to finish 40-7 and place fourth at state.

Waterford senior Hunter Rudzinski also placed fourth at 152 pounds at the state tournament to complete his 50-8 season.

Here are profiles on the first-team wrestlers, as voted on by the county's coaches:

Evan Gill

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Freshman

WEIGHT CLASS: 106

NOTABLE: 35-14 record. Won the East Troy Tournament and WIAA Division 1 regional. Placed third in sectionals.

QUOTABLE: "Evan is a talented freshman who's not afraid of competition," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He understands that to be the best, you have to wrestle the best. Evan had a tremendous freshman campaign and showed lots of heart all season. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Cole Dummer

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Freshman

WEIGHT CLASS: 113

NOTABLE: 42-7 record. Won the Lake Geneva Badger Scramble, the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament and a WIAA Division 1 regional and sectional. Was a state qualifier.

QUOTABLE: "Cole had a great freshman year," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He came into high school with a lot of wrestling experience and it showed right away. Cole works extremely hard in practice to be one of the best. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Hudson Halter

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT CLASS: 120

NOTABLE: 40-7 record. Won the East Troy and Ed Stech invitationals, placed seventh at the Cheesehead Invitational. Was the Southern Lakes Conference champion, won WIAA Division 1 regionals and sectionals and was fourth at the WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Hudson displayed his wrestling talents all season," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He's tremendously athletic and has intangibles you can't teach, such as quickness and balance. Hudson is capable of winning a WIAA state title. It will be fun to watch him compete for that ultimate accomplishment next season."

Carter Leiber

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore

WEIGHT CLASS: 126

NOTABLE: 27-18 record, nine pins, one technical fall. First place in the West Allis Nathan Hale Bauer Brawl, third place in the Southeast Conference, second place at regionals and was a sectional qualifier.

QUOTABLE: “Carter is the kind of person you want on your team when you’re a coach," Case coach Dave Edwards said. "He is dedicated, committed, and a workhorse, not only in sports, but in school, and life also. His work ethic is 'old school.' He never complains or finds excuses. He just gets the job done. He is a quiet kid, but a leader in the practice room and classroom — a true student-athlete."

Ty Kiesler

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 132

NOTABLE: 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference and 20-14 overall. Unable to wrestle at the end of season because he was an early graduate.

QUOTABLE: "Ty is a high character young man who worked hard to make himself a good varsity wrestler and four-year letterwinner," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He is also a very good student who graduated early to prepare for life after high school."

Riley Storm-Voltz

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT CLASS: 138

NOTABLE: 31-18 record. Placed third in Southern Lakes Conference, second in Division 1 regionals and second in sectionals. Was a WIAA state qualifier.

QUOTABLE: "Riley worked his way down from 145, where he wrestled most of the year until the postseason," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "When he made 138 pounds, he found his weight class. He wrestles a very physical style and looks to push the pace against his opponents."

Austin Skrundz

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT CLASS: 145

NOTABLE: 30-14, first place in the Southern Lakes Conference, second place at the WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional, first place at Park Sectional.

QUOTABLE: "Austin had a great junior season winning his first conference championship and sectional title qualifying for the WIAA State Tournament," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He is dedicated to the sport and has continued to improve every year. He also served as a team captain and great leader inside the wrestling room. On several occasions. Austin moved up a weight class because it was what the team needed him to do."

Hunter Rudzinski

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 152

NOTABLE: 50-8 record (121 career victories). Won the Ed Stech, Lake Geneva Badger, and TKO championships, eighth place at the Cheesehead, Southern Lakes Conference championship, won WIAA Division 1 regional and sectional championships, fourth place at WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Hunter elevated his game to a higher level this year," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He wrestled with confidence and was always looking to score more points. Hunter was never afraid of putting in the extra time and really developed into a team leader."

Cooper Willis

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 160

NOTABLE: 46-6 record. Went 5-0 in East Troy Duals. First at Sun Prairie and Southern Lakes Conference tournaments and won WIAA Division 1 regionals and sectionals. Finished fourth at WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Cooper has been a team leader since he stepped into the wrestling room his freshman year," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "He is a three-time medalist at the WIAA state tournament with finishes of fourth his freshman year, second his junior year and fourth his senior year. His dedication to the team and sport led to a 141-14 career record which is the most wins in Union Grove history. Cooper will continue his academic and wrestling career at Augsburg University."

Travis Moore

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT CLASS: 170

NOTABLE: 43-10 record. Won the Mequon Homestead, Southern Lakes Conference tournaments. Won the WIAA Division 1 regionals and sectionals. Finished sixth at the WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Travis Moore finished his junior year by wrestling some of his best matches," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "The turning point of the season was him winning the Homestead Invite. From that point, Travis didn’t lose a match until wrestling at the state tournament. Travis is a two-time state qualifier and placed sixth this year. He wrestled his best matches on the last day of the state tournament. Travis led the team in technical falls (winning by 15 points or more) with a total of seven on the season."

Evan Danowski

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 182

NOTABLE: 50-3 record (133 career victories). Was a three-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier. Won the East Troy, Ed Stech, Hamilton and TKO tournaments. Was third at the Cheesehead Invitational, and won Southern Lakes Conference, regionals and sectionals. Placed fourth at the WIAA State Tournament.

QUOTABLE: "Evan began his high school career as a big-move wrestler and developed into a technical wrestler who could score points from any position," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He wrestled year-round and always sought out the best competition. Evan is an exciting wrestler to watch and performs his best under the bright lights."

Gianni Scacco

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 195

NOTABLE: 34-11 record. Placed third at the Beaver Dam and Southern Lakes Conference tournaments, first at regionals and second at sectionals. Was a WIAA state qualifier.

QUOTABLE: "Gianni had a great finish to his wrestling career by qualifying for the WIAA state tournament," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "Gianni came back from an injury his junior year, which shortened his season, to compete at a very high level his senior year. Weighing in a little above the 170 weight class, Gianni did what he needed to do to help his team and also qualify as an individual."

Zeke Tiedt

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

WEIGHT CLASS: 220

NOTABLE: 7-0 in the Southern Lakes Conference and 38-6 overall. First place at SLC Tournament, first at WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional, second place at Park Sectional. Four-year letterwinner who was a two-time first team SLC selection and one-time second-team SLC selection at Burlington High School.

QUOTABLE: "Zeke did a tremendous job this season after falling just short of qualifying for state his junior year," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "Zeke was dominant all season, pinning most of his opponents with his incredible grip and length. He is a four-year letterwinner and two-time first-team SLC wrestler who has been a huge part of the Burlington wrestling program. We will miss him."

Grant Otter

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

WEIGHT CLASS: 285

NOTABLE: 7-0 in Southern Lakes Conference, 26-9 overall. First place at SLC, second at WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional, fourth place at Park Sectional. Three-time state qualifier and two-time place winner. Overall record at Burlington was 133-17.

QUOTABLE: "Grant is a two-year letterwinner who wrestles like a lightweight at the heavyweight class," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "He is a talented young man who has gone undefeated the last two years in the SLC and brings an exciting style of wrestling to the mat. He just missed out on qualifying for the WIAA state tournament and has set his goals to be wrestling in Madison next year."

