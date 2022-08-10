Watch Now: All-County softball: Demons' Klein leads team

It was so close for the Burlington High School softball team the afternoon of June 2.

One year after advancing to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, the Demons were within one victory of making two straight appearances. Their final obstacle was Milton and Burlington ace pitcher Morgan Klein was in the circle at Oregon High School.

Klein was masterful, as usual, allowing just one earned run in a game that went eight innings. But Burlington was edged 1-0 and had to settle for a season in which they it went 21-4 record and won its first Southern Lakes Conference championship since 2018.

Joining Klein on the All-County team, as selected by the coaches, were four teammates. Third baseman Kendra Baumeister and outfielder Kenna Kornely are first team. Sisters Molly and Kati Berezowitz earned second-team honors. Earning honorable mention were Brianna Moris and Megan Baumeister.

Here are profiles on the first-team players:

Morgan Klein

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITIONS: Pitcher, outfielder

NOTABLE: Hit .494 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 38 RBIs and 38 runs. Had a .517 on-base percentage and .941 slugging percentage. Pitching: Had a 14-3 record with a 1.313 ERA, .813 WHIP and struck out 218 in 112 innings pitched. She earned second-team Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State honors and was also the All-Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year and first team All-District and All-Area.

QUOTABLE: "Morgan had another great season this year to wrap up her high school career," Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. "She puts in so much extra work outside of practice, both with pitching and hitting. Her love for the game is obvious through her energy and dedication. I see Morgan continuing to play a key role next season at the University of St. Thomas and carry on with her dedicated work ethic and love for softball."

Brynn Van Swol

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Catcher

NOTABLE: Was second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was named Union Grove's Defensive Player of the Year. She hit .312 with a .379 on-base average. She had an OPS of .795 and slugging percentage of .416. Hit two doubles, two homers, had 16 RBI and stole 22 bases. She had 131 putouts while only committing one error. She caught almost every inning this year. Van Swol battled a hand injury during the playoffs but still managed to fight through the pain to keep her level of play up to her high standards, according to Union Grove coach Don Desotell.

QUOTABLE: "Brynn is a true testimony of the tough-as-nails catcher who knows how to be the captain of the defense while in the field of play," Desotell said. "Toward the end of the season, I gave her more responsibility and let her call the pitches due to her high softball IQ and personal knowledge of our pitching staff. She did not fail. The flow of the game just seemed to be better allowing Brynn to lead our pitching staff during the 2022 softball season and I expect another stellar year out of Brynn in 2023."

Kendra Baumeister

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Third baseman

NOTABLE: Hit .453 with seven doubles, three triples, one home run, 22 RBIs and 27 runs. Kenna finished the season with a .467 on-base percentage and .640 slugging percentage. Her fielding percentage was over .900. Was first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference, first-team All-Area and All-District and honorable mention Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State.

QUOTABLE: "Kendra played a huge role for us this season as our third baseman and our No. 2 hitter," Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. "Kendra was a key RBI hitter for us and we really saw her begin to consistently hit during clutch situations. Kendra’s attitude is full of fire and passion for softball and that is why she puts in the time and hard work to be the player she is. I’m excited to see what the next level of play is for her at UW-Oshkosh next season."

Mackenzie Sheehan

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Junior

POSITION: Shortstop

NOTABLE: Was Honorable Mention All-Southern Lakes Conference. Hit .465, with a .603 on-base average, had an OPS of 1.417 and a slugging percentage of .814. Hit five doubles, two triples and two homers. Her season was cut short on May 7 when she got spiked on her leg during a high school team tournament. She received multiple stitches in her leg and was essentially lost for the season. According to Union Grove coach Don Desotell, "Thankfully, she is doing fine now and should be a force again for Union Grove on the left side of the infield (shortstop or third base)."

QUOTABLE: "Kenzie was a junior transfer from Lincoln Way High School in Illinois this year, having played for the very talented No. 2 team in the state," Desotell said. "She transitioned very well into Union Grove and quickly gelled with the varsity team while making great friendships along the way. I knew her body type and strong arm would be a perfect fit at shortstop, which was a team need going into the season. She did not hesitate and assured me, 'Wherever you need me, I’ll play,' and play well she did while learning the toughest, most athletic position on the field of play.

"Kenzie loves the game of softball and put her heart and soul into every opportunity she was given. She didn’t disappoint at shortstop, making one stellar play after another until her injury put her on the DL for the rest of the season. She is true team player who didn’t hesitate to help her replacement play to the best of her ability during her time on the DL."

Paige Thomas

SCHOOL: Case

CLASS: Senior

POSITION: Third baseman

NOTABLE: Hit .560, with an on-base percentage of .593, and slugging percentage of .840. She had four doubles, two Triples, and two home runs. She is a two-time first-team All-Southeast Conference pick, and this is her second All-County first-team selection.

QUOTABLE: "Paige took hold of the team from the first day of open gym," Case coach Danny Ayala said. "She prepared the younger captains on the team to lead next year, and lead by example on the field."

Annika Ottoson

SCHOOL: Waterford

CLASS: Senior

POSITIONS: Pitcher, third baseman.

NOTABLE: Hit .365 (27 for 74) with five doubles, seven homers, 31 RBIs and 12 runs. Had a .390 on-base average and .716 slugging percentage.

QUOTABLE: "Annika put a tremendous amount of work in the off season and it showed this year on the diamond," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "She is a tough hitter with a ton of power. Annika will be missed this coming year but will continue her softball career at North Park University."

Torin Slaughter

SCHOOL: Case

GRADE: Sophomore

POSITION: Outfielder

NOTABLE: Hit .545, with an on-base percentage of .655, and slugging percentage of .864. She had four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 stolen bases. Is a two time All-Southeast Conference second-team selection.

QUOTABLE: "Torin is the total package," Case coach Danny Ayala said. "She has phenomenal power, speed, great arm, and exceptional knowledge of the game. What a true leader. I'm honored to be able to coach Torin for the next two years. I will not be surprised to see D1 coaches taking a look at her this coming up season."

Kenna Kornely

SCHOOL: Burlington

GRADE: Junior

POSITIONS: Center fielder, lefty slap hitter

NOTABLE: Hit .382 with 24 runs scored. Had a .434 on-base percentage, five stolen bases and reached on error seven times. Was first-team All-Area and second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

QUOTABLE: "Kenna played a solid defense for us and had many quality at-bats as our leadoff hitter," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "Kenna was always working the count and oftentimes had a 6+ pitch at bat giving her and her teammates the opportunity to see a number of pitches. Kenna’s speed and aggressiveness on the bases was a huge asset to the team this season. I'm excited to see what she brings to the team as a senior next season."

Olivia Brieske

SCHOOL: Union Grove

GRADE: Senior

POSITION: Outfielder

NOTABLE: Earned second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was named Union Grove's Most Valuable Player. She hit .444 with a .505 on-base average. She had an OPS of 1.222 and slugging percentage of .716. Hit four homers, had 21 RBIs and stole 22 bases. She was also one of this year's team captains.

QUOTABLE: "Olivia usually led by example and the younger players took to her leadership very well," Union Grove coach Don Desotell said. "She again hit in the top of the lineup due to her strong bat and speed, but it was her team first attitude that was her best quality, In my opinion, she was the best center fielder in the SLC and one of the best center fielders I have ever coached, if not the best. It will be a difficult challenge to replace Olivia next season in center field and in one of the top spots in our lineup. Her long strides and speed covered a lot of ground both on the base paths and center field. She is a true competitor who is very coachable. It's too bad she has decided to hang up the cleats while she enters college next year while attending UW Madison (majoring in Chemical Engineering) because I am quite certain many college coaches would have loved to have her in their daily lineup."

Olivia Doolittle

SCHOOL: Catholic Central

GRADE: Freshman

POSITION: Middle infielder, catcher.

NOTABLE: Batted .443, with an OPS of 1.176 and a slugging percentage of .607. She had six doubles, two triples, 15 RBIs, scored 31 runs, drew 18 walks (two intentional), stolen 17 bases without getting caught and struck out just twice in 83 plate appearances. On defense, she had 96 put-outs, 15 assists and only one error for a .991 fielding percentage.

QUOTABLE: " 'Doo' is a perfect lead-off hitter, always putting the ball in play and using her speed to put pressure on the defense," Catholic Central co-coach Steve Kirst said. "She is a gifted catcher that can also challenge any middle infielder for a starting job. 'Doo' has a high ceiling and she will be fun to watch over the next few years."